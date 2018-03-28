Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 2016 Quest
Product Feature
Nautical Trivia
Nautical Trivia
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Rolex China Sea Race - Best Asian Regatta

by RHKYC media today at 10:29 am 28 March 2018
Alive during the 2016 Rolex China Sea Race © Rolex / Daniel Forster

In less than a year, the Rolex China Sea Race will take a competitive fleet 565 nautical miles across the South China Sea to Subic Bay in the Philippines.

At the recent Asia Boating Awards held in Singapore, the Rolex China Sea Race was awarded the Best Asian Regatta of the Year for the 4th time. Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club Vice Commodore John Woo was present to receive the award together with Race Chairman Simon Powell who commented, "We are delighted to win this award again as it shows that the Club and its key sponsor Rolex continue to deliver an outstanding event as Asia's oldest and most prestigious blue water classic. I would like to thank Rolex for their continued support of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, the Rolex China Sea Race, and many other major sailing events around the world."

Established in 1962, the inaugural edition of the Rolex China Sea Race saw five participating yachts from Hong Kong, Japan and the Philippines, compete without radios or satellite communications. Run today on alternate years to the Club's San Fernando race - a 480 nautical mile adventure from Hong Kong to San Fernando, Philippines) - the Rolex China Sea Race has evolved into Asia's premier 'blue water' classic. Some 924 boats and countless sailors have made the journey across the South China Sea, with a record participation of 67 boats in the 1984 edition of this Category 1 offshore, endorsed by the Royal Ocean Racing Club.

The weather at the start of the race is usually fresh and breezy eventually shifting to idyllic sailing conditions as the fleet approaches the sunny Philippines. The 2018 race should follow suit. Competitors will be pushing their boats to the edge to break Alive's 2016 record of 47h 31m 08s and to win the coveted IRC Overall. With many early registrations from 36 to 60ft yachts, the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race is sure to be a race to remember.

The Notice of Race for the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race starting on 28 March 2018 is available online at www.rolexchinasearace.com.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Ida Lewis Distance Race
Popular overnight sailboat race set for August The 13th edition of the Ida Lewis Distance Race is scheduled to start on Friday, August 18, 2017, promising once again to deliver an exciting late-season topper to a busy summer of competitive racing on Narragansett Bay. Posted on 22 Apr Spi Ouest France 2017
409 boats race on the Bay of Quiberon 409 boats (49 more than in 2016!) enjoyed four days of glorious racing on Quiberon Bay over Easter in France's largest sailing regatta, Spi Ouest France, organised by the Societe Nautique de la Trinite sur Mer. Posted on 17 Apr RORC Easter Challenge overall
Nifty work as racing concludes Sailors at the RORC Easter Challenge left Cowes this Easter Sunday sunburned, full of chocolate and brimming with freshly acquired wisdom about their sport. Posted on 16 Apr San Fernando Race overall
That's a wrap, final boats arrive into San Fernando The final boats raced in to San Fernando, Philippines on Saturday night and early this morning including Emocean2, Christopher Allan's Swan 55 the sole double handed entry, which arrived at 18:42:12hrs. Posted on 16 Apr RORC Easter Challenge day 2
Admiral in the chocolates While Invictus Challenge remains top scoring boat at the RORC Easter Challenge, today the scoreline of Sir Keith Mills' immaculately sailed FAST40+ was matched in IRC Two by La Réponse, skippered by Admiral of the RORC, Andrew McIrvine. Posted on 15 Apr RORC Easter Challenge day 1
Three bullets for Invictus The RORC Easter Challenge, the Royal Ocean Racing Club's domestic season opener and coaching regatta, got off to an ideal start on the Solent today. Posted on 14 Apr Damian Marley to Headline
Antigua Sailing Week's Reggae in the Park Internationally acclaimed reggae artist, Damian "Junior Gong" Marley – the youngest son of the legendary Bob Marley – is set to headline the eighth edition of Antigua Sailing Week's Reggae in the Park. Posted on 14 Apr Scallywag smashes San Fernando Race record
By 15 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds Hong Kong's 100' super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee sailed into San Fernando, Philippines at 23:47:17hrs Friday - absolutely smashing the 2001 San Fernando Race record of 49h 55m 12s by an incredible 15 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds. Posted on 13 Apr Scallywag set to break record
In the San Fernando Race After the early retirement of Steve Ho's Felci 45 Surfdude last night and return to Hong Kong due to halyard problems, 15 boats are now racing along the rhumb line towards San Fernando, Philippines. Posted on 13 Apr Strong, diverse line-up
For the RORC annual training regatta Britain's premature summer looks set to continue into this weekend for the Royal Ocean Racing Club's Easter Challenge, running on the Solent from Good Friday until Easter Sunday. Posted on 12 Apr

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy