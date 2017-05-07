Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Spinlock Deckvest 5D Pro Sensor
Spinlock Deckvest 5D Pro Sensor

GP14 Inlands Championship at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club - Preview

by Michelle Evans today at 1:37 pm 6-7 May 2017
GP14 Inlands Poster © Michelle Evans

The 2017 Ginger Boats GP14 Inland Championships on 6 and 7 May look set to beat last year's entry of 34 with strong early interest due to the popularity of Bassenthwaite Sailing Club.

Sponsored by Gingerboats, the Inlands will be the third event in the Craftinsure Super 8 Series. Gingerboats Managing Director Phil Hodgkins commented: "We are thrilled to be sponsoring the GP14 Inlands this year. Bassenthwaite Sailing Club is our home club and an excellent venue to have such an event. It is a great piece of water with a very large sailing area, stunning views and shifty winds.

"After our successes last season myself and Andy Smith are very much looking forward to sailing against the rest of the fleet on home turf in our new Gingerboats GP14. We look forward to seeing everyone there for some great racing."

Mike and Liz Senior (South Staffs SC) won the event last year for the fourth time in eight years. Mike will be returning to defend his title this year with Chris White taking over crewing duties from Liz.

"I'm really looking forward to the racing at this event," explains Mike. "We are a little short of practice at the moment so we are treating it as a good opportunity to see where we are at and what we need to work on. Bassenthwaite is one of my favourite venues, with one of the best inland waters for dinghy racing and a very welcoming club."

"To be honest our main focus this year is the Nationals and everything else is just in support of that. We have the Welsh areas in the diary also, as it is conveniently positioned shortly before the nationals and Aberdovey is another favourite venue as it is a great venue for taking the family, the sailing can be as good as anywhere and it is only about 2.5 hours from the Midlands."

"I'd expect the competition this year to be tough at both the Inlands and the Nationals. Looe has certainly attracted the usual contenders you would expect at a big Nationals. However, it is encouraging this year to see some new people racing GPs from other fleets who could mix things up. I love the unpredictability of the Inlands though as the sailing is naturally more volatile, which then suits some more than others."

2016 Inland Champions Mike and Liz Senior - photo © Michelle Evans
2016 Inland Champions Mike and Liz Senior - photo © Michelle Evans

There will be prizes for each fleet as well as spot prizes and as with all GP14 events the mixed fleets mean this is a great event whatever your standard of sailing.

David Morgan and Richard Hodgkins (South Staffs SC) won the prize last year for highest placed competitors at their first Championship event. "As a Bronze Fleet sailors, the decision to travel to open events was a little daunting," comments Richard. "Our worries beforehand were about how we would cope sailing in large fleets, would we have competitive sailing and would we come last."

"In reality, sailing in a large fleet is incredible enjoyable and an experience I recommend to all Bronze Fleet sailors. The sailing is very competitive with quality racing across the fleets. And as for coming last, we decided not to worry at all about that as the enjoyment, new friends we made and new skills we have developed far outweighed my perceived embarrassment of being last on the water."

David Morgan and Richard Hodgkins at the 2016 Inlands - photo © Michelle Evans
David Morgan and Richard Hodgkins at the 2016 Inlands - photo © Michelle Evans

You can find out more information or book your place today on the GP14 website: www.gp14.org/shop/2017-inland-championship

Key information:

  • 2 day, 6 scheduled races
  • Costs cost £50 per boat and include an evening meal for two people on the Saturday
  • Discounts for Youth helms and all Youth boats
  • Late entry fee applies after 30 April
  • Briefing 11am on Saturday and 11.55am first gun.
The club will be open from 5pm on the Friday and camping is available on site, for tents, caravans and motorhomes. This needs to be pre-booked, and costs £7 per unit per night.

More information about the Craftinsure Super 8 Series visit www.gp14.org/super8

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

GP14 E Howard-Davies Youth Training Week
A great week of learning at the WPNSA The GP14 Youth Training Week has been an annual fixture in the GP14 calendar for many years, thanks to the memorial fund set up in the name E Howard-Davies, a former Secretary, President and strong advocate of youth sailing. Posted on 16 Apr GP14 Midlands Championship
Craftinsure Super 8 Series event 2 at Staunton Harold The second event of the Craftinsure Super 8 series took place over the balmy weekend of 8th/9th April at Staunton Harold Sailing club in the heart of the Midlands. Posted on 11 Apr GP14 Venetian Trophy at Welsh Harp
Southern Travellers' Series event Fine weather at the Welsh Harp for the 2017 Venetian trophy. A 10 knot South Westerly breeze and warm sunshine. Posted on 4 Apr GP14s at Shustoke
Midland Bell Series Round 1 Saturday 25th March saw the start of the 2017 GP14 Midland Bell traveller series at Shustoke Sailing Club. 8 visiting boats and three of the home fleet gathered in sunny conditions under a moderate North Easterly breeze. Posted on 29 Mar Reminiscing about GP14 racing in Libya, 1956-64
Essex boy learns to race at 10 years old in the Med In 1956 my family moved to Benghazi, Libya, from Chelmsford, Essex - what a shock arriving in Benghazi, but we soon got used to the idea. At 10 years old I started sailing at the club in my dad's GP14 number 514. Posted on 29 Jan 35 boats already for the 2017 GP14 Nationals
Limit of 70 boats so get your entry in soon! Entry for the 2017 GP14 Nationals sponsored by Dinghy Rope, Impact Marine, Allen, Exe Sails, SP Boats, Paintcraft, Gingerboats only opened on New Year's Day but 25 places of the 70 allocation were snapped up in the first 72 hours, with half gone by Day 5. Posted on 6 Jan Get your Super Early Bird entry in
For the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta 2017 All fully paid entries received by 31st December 2016 will be automatically entered into a draw and 10% of these lucky people will have their Entry Fee refunded! Posted on 19 Dec 2016 GP14 Victor Trophy at Welsh Harp
Southern Travellers Series finale 20 boats contested the Victor trophy, 16 locals and 4 travellers. After a season of racing on ponds, rivers, tidal estuaries, and the gentle tidal waters of Poole harbour, the Travellers series would be settled with some inland sailing at the Welsh Harp. Posted on 11 Nov 2016 GP14s at Hampton
An amazingly entertaining drama for spectators The Hampton GP Open was held on Sunday 16 October. The forecast was for a southerly breeze and rain. However the rain passed through earlier than expected leaving a bright and sunny day. Posted on 20 Oct 2016 GP14 End of Season Championship
35 boats arrived at a worryingly calm looking Winderemere Much like the end of year disco at school (or 'prom', depending on your age!) the GP14 End of Seasons is a final blow out for the class with friends coming together to eat, drink and try and do each other over on the race course. Posted on 19 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy