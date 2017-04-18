Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 1

by Rod Nicholls, Principal Race Officer today at 11:42 am

41 boats turned out for the Island Sailing Club's first race in the 2017 Evening Race Series. The Commodore was in his new Spanish boat Alexa together with six other new boats.

With the wind in the NE all fleets managed to get a good beat and get back to the club before the light failed. The threat of a protest in Class 1 caused two boats to retire after racing for incorrectly rounding the last mark. Class 2 saw Phil Wright's new boat "A nice cup of tea and a sit down" (yes that is the name!) finish first and hold her time on handicap. Class 4 also saw a new boat by Jo Richards called Eeyore take line honours and hold its time on handicap.

A weekly special offer on beer (sponsored by Island Ales) attracted a bumper number of racers back to the bar after racing.

59 boats have entered the series so far so let's see those boats out on the water next week.

Race 1 Results:

Pos Boat Name Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap 1st Rampant 2nd Party 3rd Challenger Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st A nice cup of tea and a sit down 2nd Little Spirit 3rd UKSA J80 001 Class 3 – Sonars 1st Andy Cassell 2nd Ed Suckling 3rd Ian Margham Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap 1st Eeyore 2nd Kallista 3rd Gwen Glass Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Fflashback 2nd Ffuraha 3rd FFreefire20 Class 6 – X One Design 1st Curlew 2nd No other boats 3rd No other boats