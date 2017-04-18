Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 1
by Rod Nicholls, Principal Race Officer today at 11:42 am
18 April 2017
41 boats turned out for the Island Sailing Club's first race in the 2017 Evening Race Series. The Commodore was in his new Spanish boat Alexa together with six other new boats.
With the wind in the NE all fleets managed to get a good beat and get back to the club before the light failed. The threat of a protest in Class 1 caused two boats to retire after racing for incorrectly rounding the last mark. Class 2 saw Phil Wright's new boat "A nice cup of tea and a sit down" (yes that is the name!) finish first and hold her time on handicap. Class 4 also saw a new boat by Jo Richards called Eeyore take line honours and hold its time on handicap.
A weekly special offer on beer (sponsored by Island Ales) attracted a bumper number of racers back to the bar after racing.
59 boats have entered the series so far so let's see those boats out on the water next week.
Race 1 Results:
|Pos
|Boat Name
|Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap
|1st
|Rampant
|2nd
|Party
|3rd
|Challenger
|Class 2 – Medium Handicap
|1st
|A nice cup of tea and a sit down
|2nd
|Little Spirit
|3rd
|UKSA J80 001
|Class 3 – Sonars
|1st
|Andy Cassell
|2nd
|Ed Suckling
|3rd
|Ian Margham
|Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap
|1st
|Eeyore
|2nd
|Kallista
|3rd
|Gwen Glass
|Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
|1st
|Fflashback
|2nd
|Ffuraha
|3rd
|FFreefire20
|Class 6 – X One Design
|1st
|Curlew
|2nd
|No other boats
|3rd
|No other boats
