Is the F In Fun going to be lacking in the future?

David Henshall discusses what's gone wrong Thanks to the amazing golden efforts in the 470 of Hannah Mills crewed by Saskia Clark and Giles Scott in the Finn, the UK, via the RYA, could once again claim to be the 'most successful nation' at the Rio Olympics.

International Moths at Datchet Water

Big breeze for the 21 foilers Twenty-one boats arrived to glorious sunshine at Datchet, but will a daunting north easterly breeze. The fleet were rigged in the shelter of the foreshore, and somewhat dubious about conditions out on the lake.

New Lennon Racewear PFD

And Feva Spring Champs, Spring Packages The sun is coming out – Make the best choice this Spring. Have you seen the Lennon Racewear Spring Packages offer?

Foiling Week GARDA preview

The first TFW event in 2017 The first and only series of global events dedicated to the amazingly fast foiling boats, their sailors and designers is heading to destinations in Europe, USA, South America and Australia.

RS Feva Spring Championship preview

Lennon Racewear sponsor event at Hayling Island The Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship at Hayling Island will be the first event of the new season for the class. Sailors from across the country as far as Scotland down to the far west will be putting their winter training to the test.

First look at the Lennon THINNAIR foiling Moth

We speak to Mike Lennon at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The THINИAIR is Lennon's new International Moth and includes some great design features and meticulous attention details. We speak to Mike Lennon to get all the details.

Lennon cold weather kit and Moth progress

Keep up-to-date with the Lennon International Moth Keep up-to-date with the progress on the Lennon International Moth and is the Lennon Thermalite 2.5mm Top the best piece of cold weather gear on the market?

International Moth New Zealand Championship

Russ Evans wins at Royal Akarana YC Russ Evans has won the 2017 Moth New Zealand Championship, the first time the trophy has been awarded since 2008.

Record Fleet for 2017 Moth Worlds

190 competitors from 25 countries already registered With 6 months remaining, the 2017 Moth Worlds has already attracted a record number of entrants. Earlybird entries closed on Tuesday with 190 competitors from 25 countries registered for the event.