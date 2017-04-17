Please select your home edition
Green Frog Genovate RS Aero UK Northern Championship at Ullswater Yacht Club

by Jackie Craven, aka Goldilocks today at 7:25 am 14-17 April 2017

The Green Frog Genovate RS Aero Northern Championship 2017 was held over 3 days of the Easter weekend in the beautiful Lake District at Ullswater Yacht Club with a bonus training day on the Good Friday.

Bernard Clark (Ripon SC) took 8 keen sailors from as far afield as Scotland and Southern England through boat handling skills and getting the start 'just right' - all to help over the competitive weekend ahead.

Saturday - Day 1

A challenging day for 12 entries saw a minimum of 20 mph winds building in strength with very shifty 40 mph squalls flying across the lake making very difficult conditions for the start of this Easter regatta.

Dropping to an RS Aero 5 rig I got to the start line but as the committee boat kept getting blown off its anchor and delaying the start, I lost confidence and hot footed back to the safety of the clubhouse. Braver (some may say more foolish!) sailors faced the elements and swimming was inevitable, despite rig changes, as several capsizes was the order of the day for most. Only five sailors braved it for the 3rd race that day as conditions became increasingly 'exciting'!

Ben Rolfe (Burghfield SC) took 3 bullets and set the bar for the rest of us. Apres sail, a cheering clubhouse supper and a warming tipple encouraged tales of daring dos monstrous gusts and much bravado. I thought I was at a fisherman convention!

Sunday - Day 2

The wind had blown itself away. The struggling 2 knot breeze dropped to a calm within moments of the start and Goldilocks (my new nickname!) retired in disgust. The wind played games with the race officer all morning - switching 180 degrees and back again until eventually playing ball and offered a more seemly 5-6 knot breeze allowing the 4 planned races to be completed.

Ben had it in the bag with 3 further 1st places but Chris Jenkins (Bowmoor SC) stole a 1st and it was anyone's guess who would take 2nd place between him and Ed Storey (Yorkshire Dales SC).

Easter Monday - Day 3

The day dawned sunny showing the full magnificence of the Lake District and the beautiful countryside. The new born lambs were calling and the green hills incited poetry. The wind however forgot to come!

The race committee were undaunted and started race 8 with no wind and we struggled to cross the start line. The course was eventually shortened giving Chris Jenkins another 1st, and with consensus of all competitors the Championship was concluded. Julie Archer (Ullswater YC) was first lady. Goldilocks wouldn't play unless conditions were perfect!

The RS Aero UK Class are delighted to have Green Frog Genovate, innovate power generation specialists supporting their UK Northern Circuit this year. The beautiful Green Frog Genovate RS Aero Northern Championship Trophy was on display. There were calls for a Masters class for the over 55yrs so this is now in the pipe line too. Many thanks to all at Ullswater YC for hosting such a pleasant weekend at their beautiful Lakeland location.

The second event of the UK Northern Circuit is to be held at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club on Sunday May 7th. Matt Thursfield has kindly offered a training day on Saturday 6th. It would be helpful to know numbers of anyone interested in attending. Please drop Nick an email on

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubRigR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st2152Rolfe BenBurghfield SCRS AERO 7111111‑2‑26
2nd2028Jenkins ChrisBowmoor SCRS AERO 9542‑73‑81116
3rd1305Storey EdYorkshire Dales SCRS AERO 7223‑1323‑5517
4th1744Thursfield MattChelsmarsh SCRS AERO 943‑133653‑1324
5th1581Stewart SteveYorkshire Dales SCRS AERO 7‑136‑134544326
6th2155McGonigal IainEast Lothian YCRS AERO 73‑7‑136426627
7th1258Craven NickYorkshire Dales SCRS AERO 76‑13‑1321068436
8th1509Craggs PeterYork RI SCRS AERO 7754‑97‑97939
9th1594Archer JulieUllswater YCRS AERO 78‑13‑1388711850
10th1846Fraser SteveEast Lothian YCRS AERO 7‑13‑1313591191360
11th1264Craven JackieYorkshire Dales SCRS AERO 7‑13‑131313111010764
12th2135Potter AlexUllswater YCRS AERO 5‑13‑1313131313131378
