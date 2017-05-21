Please select your home edition
Paignton Sailing Club's PODD for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May

by Arthur Phillips today at 12:08 pm 20-21 May 2017

2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower.

In the past the event has attracted a good mix of classes including 49ers, Fireballs, RS800s, Merlin Rockets, 29ers, RS400s, ISOs, B14s, Scorpions, Comet Trios, Icons, 2000s, Albacores, Ospreys, Miracles and Tasars.

PODD will take place this year over the weekend of Sat/Sun 20th/21st May, with three races per day over the two days. An extra incentive to organise your sailing calendar is our early reduced entry free – details of which can be found on the PSC website PODD information page. Included in your entry fee is participation in all six of the races and a meal at the Saturday night reception in the clubhouse, which is a perfect time to catch up on the days racing and check out the results.

Paignton Sailing Club is located in Paignton Harbour on the shores of beautiful Tor Bay. Boats can launch at any state of the tide from the wide beaches of Paignton sands, and the winds are generally off the land and not excessive. Only steady easterlies generate big waves and add that extra dimension to the sailing. There is easy access to the club with free parking within a few minutes walk and ample reasonably priced accommodation. So if you fancy taking part in this prestigious event then PRE-ENTER NOW via our website.

At PSC we are also renowned for hosting large regattas including Laser World Qualifiers, Topper National Championships, RS100 Nationals, Scorpion Nationals, Enterprise Nationals, Musto Skiffs Nationals, Supernova Nationals as well as an 18ft Skiff open last year.

So if you have a double-handed dinghy and fancy taking part in this prestigious event then PRE-ENTER NOW to save disappointment. You could also bring the family down and let them enjoy the many attractions of one of the countries top holiday destinations, the English Riviera, with its wonderful scenery and beaches and UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark, while you and your crew indulge yourself winning races!

We look forward to seeing you there and if you have any problems or queries please email us at

