Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Classic Trapeze Harness
Classic Trapeze Harness

GAFIRS assist baby and parents on sinking vessel

by Alison Willis today at 6:58 am 14 April 2017
GAFIRS assist baby and parents on a sinking vessel on Good Friday © GAFIRS

Rescuers came to the aid of a sinking motor boat after its crew issued a mayday distress call on Good Friday. The 7.5-metre vessel, which had two adults and a baby on board, had suffered engine failure and was taking on water.

Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) was tasked to assist the vessel by UK Coastguard at 1320 and its crew – who were on duty at the station – were immediately launched.

GAFIRS senior coxswain Brian Pack said: 'When we arrived at the vessel we placed a crewman on board with a salvage pump and he assessed the situation. The water ingress was being controlled and the occupants were safe and well so we decided to tow the boat back to Gosport Marina where specialist lifting equipment was being arranged by UK Coastguard.'

Hillhead Coastguard Rescue team met the vessel at the marina and assisted in getting the vessel safely alongside and its crew back ashore.

Less than an hour later GAFIRS lifeboat was back on the water, this time tasked by the Coastguard to investigate reports of a dismasted yacht.

A dredger had reported the 20ft sailing vessel was potentially in trouble and GAFIRS located it by the submarine barrier, off Southsea. The vessel was making way using its engine and a makeshift sail but the occupants were more than happy to carry on back to Chichester Harbour.

'Contact details of the crew were passed to UK Coastguard so they could monitor their safe return to harbour,' added Mr Pack.

The incidents were the 23rd and 24th of the year. GAFIRS is one of the busiest lifeboat stations in the UK. It is manned entirely by volunteers on pager call out to the Coastguard 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Last year its volunteers gave up more than 12,000 hours for the charity.

For more information visit GAFIRS.org.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Burghfield SC Comet, Solo & Streaker Open Meeting for Comet, Solo & Streaker
Burghfield SC- 22 Apr Grafham Water SC International Moth Inland Championships for International Moth
Grafham Water SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Royal Windermere YC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Royal Windermere YC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Hayling Island SC 49er Open Meeting for 49er
Hayling Island SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Chipstead SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr Broadwater SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Broadwater SC- 23 Apr Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 23 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy