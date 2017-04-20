Jamie Harris joins Team Allen

by Jeremy Nicholson, Allen Brothers today at 1:54 pm

Having won the Cadet Worlds in Argentina at New Year, the newest addition to Team Allen, Jamie Harris has successfully transitioned into the 420 class, with his new crew Harry Chatterton, and been selected for the 420 Euros in Athens this summer.

This spring, Jamie and Harry competed in 3 Selection events; the Inlands at Rutland, the Spring Championships at Hayling Island and the week long RYA Youth Nationals again at Hayling, which finished on Good Friday. After 27 races in the series they finished as third Under 17 Boys, which gained the pair a place in the 420 GBR team going to the European Championships.

"It has been a great start to the season, joining Team Allen and being selected for the Euros in Athens," explained Jamie. "Now all I have to do is get A*s in all my GCSEs!"

Jamie started sailing in his grandfather's Wayfarer age 3 on the Deben. He was RYA SW Young Sailor of the year in 2015, Under 15 Cadet World Champion at Garda 2015 (crewed by his sister Bettine) and Cadet World Champion in December 2016 Buenos Aires Argentina (crew Antonia Wilkinson).

Allen Brothers MD Liz Adams added, "Jamie has a great talent and we are really excited about supporting him in his sailing career. As a company we have a long track record of working with sailors to design and deliver innovative products to the market. As we work together I am sure we will contribute to achieving each other's goals."

Allen Brothers has a 60 year history of delivering performance sailing hardware to world markets from its manufacturing base in Essex, UK. For more information on Jamie Harris go to allensail.com/team-allen/jamie-harris. For further information on Allen Brothers, go to www.allenbrothers.co.uk