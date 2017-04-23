Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Product Feature
Freedom Crew Cap and Retainer
Freedom Crew Cap and Retainer
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Maiden set to return to the UK on Sunday 23rd April

by Tracy Edwards today at 1:40 pm 23 April 2017
Tracy Edwards bids to save 'Maiden' © Maiden Rescue

The Rollerdock Sky will be arriving in the Solent on Sunday 23rd April at around 8am and then heading towards Southampton Docks with the historic yacht Maiden on deck.

On Monday 24th April she will be offloaded from the ship at berth 109, Southampton Docks at 10am and towed round to the River Hamble and Hamble Yacht Services.

On Tuesday 25th April she will come out of the water at Hamble Yacht Services at 11am.

Anyone is welcome to come and watch the arrival of Maiden back in the UK!

You can track the ship's progress on marinetraffic.com here.

Maiden finishing in Southampton in 1990 - photo © Jordan Tourism Board
Maiden finishing in Southampton in 1990 - photo © Jordan Tourism Board
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Hayling Island SC 49er Open Meeting for 49er
Hayling Island SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Grafham Water SC International Moth Inland Championships for International Moth
Grafham Water SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Royal Windermere YC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Royal Windermere YC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Burghfield SC Comet, Solo & Streaker Open Meeting for Comet, Solo & Streaker
Burghfield SC- 22 Apr Banbury SC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Banbury SC- 23 Apr Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 23 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 23 Apr Chipstead SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy