Maiden set to return to the UK on Sunday 23rd April

Tracy Edwards bids to save 'Maiden' © Maiden Rescue Tracy Edwards bids to save 'Maiden' © Maiden Rescue

by Tracy Edwards today at 1:40 pm

The Rollerdock Sky will be arriving in the Solent on Sunday 23rd April at around 8am and then heading towards Southampton Docks with the historic yacht Maiden on deck.

On Monday 24th April she will be offloaded from the ship at berth 109, Southampton Docks at 10am and towed round to the River Hamble and Hamble Yacht Services.

On Tuesday 25th April she will come out of the water at Hamble Yacht Services at 11am.

Anyone is welcome to come and watch the arrival of Maiden back in the UK!

You can track the ship's progress on marinetraffic.com here.