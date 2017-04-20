Marine Resources job updates

by Marine Resources today at 10:56 am

This week's hot jobs!

Production Planner – Osprey Quay (Portland), Dorset - DOE

Sunseeker International are one of the leading manufacturers of high end luxury motoryachts in Europe. With a host of new models and a strong dealer network, the brand is going from strength to strength, experienced excellent growth. As a result...

Materials Expeditor, Dorset - £20-22,000

Sunseeker International are one of the leading manufacturers of high end luxury motoryachts in Europe. With a host of new models and a strong dealer network, the brand is going from strength to strength, experienced excellent growth. As a result...

Materials Planner, Dorset - DOE

Sunseeker International are one of the leading manufacturers of high end luxury motoryachts in Europe. With a host of new models and a strong dealer network, the brand is going from strength to strength, experienced excellent growth. As a result...

Lifting Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical), Salary circa 30000 per annum

One of our clients based in Plymouth, a market leading provider of survival and lifesaving technologies and products, well known within the marine industry is seeking experienced Lifting Engineers/ Crane Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical) who will be responsible for planned preventative and reactive...

Marine electrician / Engineer, Salary negotiable based on experience and qualifications - Falmouth, Cornwall

Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding are looking for a marine electrician / engineer. The successful candidate will have prior experience of on-board DC and AC circuits. Critical activities will include fitting out new builds and the integration of modern systems...

Design Engineer – Performance Craft, Hamoshire - £30-40,000

Is your passion for the world of high performance yachting? Do you wish to push the envelope if high performance craft through innovative engineering? One of the best known names in high perfomance yachting is seeking a mid-level Design Engineer...

Junior/Trainee Project Manager, Southern Europe - £28-32,000

Are you educated as a boatbuilder, with a keen passion to further your career and grow within the Superyacht world? We're once again working with a brand known across the large yacht industry for being the best in their field...

Project Co-ordinator, Northamptonshire - £20-22/hr

Fairline Yachts are at the forefront of the UK production motoryacht market, boasting a full order book and a selection of exciting new models to come from within their Northamptonshire facility. With a series of new designs and product updates...

Business Development Manager – Marina, Salary Dependent on Experience - Gibraltar

Due to the imminent multi-million-pound refurbishment of Ocean Village Marina in Gibraltar which will enhance the quality of the marina, the superyacht facilities, luxury berths and general overall services to international highest standards, we are looking for an experienced commercially...

MCA Training Manager – Full Time Permanent, Circa £45,000pa - Isle of Wight, SE England

We are seeking a full time permanent MCA Training Manager to join our successful team. This role is responsible for delivering high quality professional training to comply with regulatory frameworks for all levels from new starter to Master of a...

Boatbuilder, 3 Boatbuilders urgently rquied for Poole

Are you an experienced Boatbuilder, immediately available and interested in 8-12 week contract in Poole? We're working with a well known operator within the marine sector that provides both services and vessels across the UK. With a growing workforce and...

Pre-Preg Composite Laminator, Prepreg Laminators urgently required for 8-12 week contract in Poole

Due to an increasingly busy build schedule, one of Marine Resources' key clients has identified a requirement for 7 x Pre-preg Composite Laminators at their manufacturing facilities in Poole for 8-12 week contract, immediate start. Responsible for building a range...

Business Development Manager, Southampton - Part Time - £20,000 + Bonus (Full-time equivalent = £33,000)

Business Development Manager (Technical Sales) is required to join this leading dealer of quality marine engines and parts to the South Coast's boating community. Reporting directly to the Managing Director the Business Development Manager will be responsible for coordinating all...

Business Development Manager & Sailing Instructor, Salary DOE + commission + Accommodation - India

India is one of the fastest growing regions when it comes to any sectors, it is the 'Land of Opportunities'. With a strong and aggressive growth pattern; this fantastic employer established by a passionate and award winning personality is now...

Composite Manager, Devon - £38-45,000

The world of Production Yachting is booming. Across the UK and Europe, Composite boatbuilders are evolving and updating their product ranges to continue to hold market share. Based in Devon, this particular brand is one of the strongest brands on the...

Naval Architect, Hampshire - £35-40,000

An experienced all-round naval architect is required for one of the most presitigious names in the leisure marine sector. Following further expansion of their already fantastic range of craft, this exciting brand is needing to increase its design office staff...

Joinery Designer/Interior Design Engineer, Hampshire - c£25,000

A passion for the marine industry? Skilled in design engineering and modelling of interiors for large yachts? A leading light in the market is seeking a new member for their team, due to expansion. With a range of new models...

Plug Maker, Plug Maker required for an immediate start in Poole

One of our clients - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of...

Senior Purchaser/FF&E Specialist, UK - £40,000

The international superyacht new build and refit market is flying at present, careering towards the heady heights of 2008. As a result, the market for design of both interior and exterior of large yachts is incredibly busy. This brand is...

Boatyard Assistant, Boatyard Operative required for an immediate start in Sarisbury Green

We are looking for 3 immediately available Boatyard Assistants for 1 week contract starting asap until Friday the 14th of April on a temporary basis. The role will include maintenance work, which is mainly polishing and sanding under supervision...

Exterior CAD Designer, Devon - £21-25,000.p.a

The British boatbuilding market is booming!!! In a highly competitive market, there's a constant need for each brand to evolve their products to stay at the front of their relevant markets. Based in Devon, one of the original boatbuilders in...

Bespoke Draughtsperson, Dorset - DOE

Suneeker International produce a range of luxury yachts from their manufacturing facilities in Poole. Conceived, designed and manufactured in the UK, the brand is considered to be truly British! Having just posted an exceptional years' results, Sunseeker are recruiting within...

Sailing Manager – Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, Salary DOE + Housing & Bonus - Dubai, UAE

The Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) is a busy and friendly racing and sailing club in Dubai. DOSC is one of the Gulf regions premier sailing clubs, delivering comprehensive sailing and training programs. Reporting to the General Manager, the...

Pre-preg Laminator, Prepreg Laminators required for Portland Dorset

One of our clients - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – East Coast UK, £20,000 - £25,000 basic + Uncapped Commission - East Coast, UK

Yacht Broker required as this well known, successful luxury boat sales and brokerage company, ideally located on the coast expands, their dynamic sales team. This is an amazing opportunity for a Yacht Broker with 2 years experience to carve their...

Chief Stew / Chief Stewardess – Sales Executive, £20,000 - £25,000 + Commission (OTE £50,000+) - London

Chief Stew or Chief Stewardess looking to bring your career ashore but remain in the Superyacht industry? A top tier provisions supplier is employing in a sales consultant capacity. Experience in sales is useful, but not critical as this is...

Assembler Fabricator, Assembler Fabricator required for a permanent role in Gosport

My client based in Gosport are looking to increase their team of assemblers. Experience in working with aluminum would be ideal but not essential. A background in hands on and practical work is essential. Experience of using hand tools...

Chandlery Manager / Trainee Yacht Broker, £21,000 - £24,000pa DOE - Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Chandlery Manager / Trainee Yacht Broker required for a busy long established working boat yard on the Thames incorporating a Chandlery, New Boat Sales & Brokerage, Marine Engineering and Craneage. The role is varied, challenging and rewarding. You will be...

Production Manager – Commercial Small Craft, UK - £50-60,000

With a full order book, a well-established builder of small, high performance craft for the commercial industry is seeking a skilled Production Manager to join their team. With a number of high profile accounts within the commercial sector, the brand...

Marine Key Account Manager, £40,000 - £60,000

International Sales Manager – required to oversee and expand a trusted dealer/distributor network in delivering a market leading product to a demanding, high-end, luxury market as well as selling in to the boat design, Superyacht refit and semi-custom boat manufacture...

Sailmakers, Salary DOE - Universal Marina, River Hamble, UK

We have recently moved our UK loft into new larger premises and require more staff to build bespoke racing and cruising sails. The right candidate needs to enthusiastic, self-motivated and willing to learn new techniques. Working hours: Monday to Friday...

Furniture Production Engineer, Dorset - £DOE

Based on the South Coast of the UK, Sunseeker International produce some of the most breathtaking yachts on the luxury market. With a range that spans 48-155ft in length, the brand produces all of its craft from its main manufacturing...

Retail Charter Broker, £30,000 + UNCAPPED COMMISSION - UK

Retail Charter Broker urgently required to join an incredibly successful and expanding Superyacht brokerage house. *With offices around the world there is little restriction on where you could be based. The ideal candidate has had over 1 year experience in the industry, has...

Service Manager – Thailand, Experienced Service Manager required by luxury marine brand

A Leading retailer of both new and used luxury yachts is seeking a skilled and experienced Service Manager to join one of their major Asian outlets. With continued growth in what many see as the most active market in luxury...

Watersports Instructors, Up to £23,166pa - Pugneys Country Park, West Yorkshire

Pugneys Country Park is a busy watersports centre in West Yorkshire owned and managed by Wakefield Council. It is a recognised centre through the RYA, BCU and AALA. We are currently looking for Seasonal Senior Instructors to join our...

Fabricator, Fabricator required for 8-12 weeks contract in Plymouth

Due to continual growth, a luxury boatbuilder based in the South West requires skilled fabricators join their team on an 8-12 week contract. Building a range of luxury craft from 39-150ft in length, this exciting brand has a full order...

Carpenter/Joiner, Carpenter required for 8-12 week contract

Due to continual growth, a luxury boatbuilder based in the South West requires skilled Carpenters and Joiners to join their team on an 8-12 week contract. Building a range of luxury craft from 39-150ft in length, this exciting brand has...

Laminator, Laminator required for 8-12 week contract

Due to continual growth, a luxury boatbuilder based in the South West requires GRP Laminators to join their team on an 8-12 week contract. Building a range of luxury craft from 39-150ft in length, this exciting brand has a full...

Flotilla Lead / Route Manager – Greece, Competitive + Uniform - Athens, Greece

Navigate Travel Ltd are a premier skippered sailing holiday provider, operating a family of renowned brands. Founded in 2009, the launch of MedSailors cemented our reputation of offering the highest quality sailing holidays. Successfully having established Yacht Getaways, Yacht...

Marine Technician, Marine Technician required immediate start in Middlesex

My client requires a marine technician at a busy service centre on River Thames in Surrey/West London. The ideal candidate must have strong Volvo Penta/Mercruiser and sterndrives experience. The must have a broad range of general boat-building or modern outboard...

Electrical Design Engineer – Contract, Northants - DOE

Fairline Yachts are one of the fastest growing boatbuilders in the UK following their re-birth in 2016! Launching a range of new yachts, alongside two key design and engineering partners, the brand has experienced a fantastic year that has seen...

Mechanical Design Engineer – Contract, Northants - £DOE

Fairline Yachts are one of the fastest growing boatbuilders in the UK following their re-birth in 2016! Launching a range of new yachts, alongside two key design and engineering partners, the brand has experienced a fantastic year that has seen...

LEAN Engineer, South Coast - £13/hr

Due to an interesting new twist to their business, an exciting marine brand are seeking a LEAN qualified individual to join their team, based on the South Coast. With the new venture basing itself around batch production, they have identified...

Joinery Manager, Hampshire - c.£30,000

We're currently seeking a skilled Joinery Manager or Supervisor for a well known marine brand based on the South Coast. With an exciting range of craft, fitted out to a high standard with exceptional joinery, this role is key within...

Designer / Design Draftsman, £20 - 22,000pa DOE - Romsey, Hampshire, UK

Fish Composites Ltd, a small innovative design office based near Romsey are seeking a junior designer / design draftsman to join their team, the position is available with immediate effect. We offer a friendly and relaxed working environment where...

Site Services Technician, Site Services Technician required for a permanent role in Poole

One of our clients, Sunseeker International, one of the foremost boatbuilders on the Production Yacht market, known for producing a range of craft from 52-155ft, is experiencing excellent growth across the business. They are now looking for an individual on...

Assistant Boat Yard Operator, Assistant Boat Yard Operator for 3 weeks’ contract starting from Monday the 27th of March

We are looking for an immediately available Assistant Boat Yard Operator for 3 weeks’ contract starting from Monday the 27th of March until Friday the 14th of April on a temporary basis covering 2 Boat Yard sites Swanwick and...

Project Co-Ordinator, Devon - £28,000

Are you a fastidiously organised and outgoing individual, keen to take on an exciting and diverse role within an international brand? We're working with a name known throughout the marine industry to secure an individual to work within the design...

Electrician, Luxury Yacht builder requires experienced electricians to join their expanding workforce

One of the longest running luxury yacht builders, based in picturesque Dorset, is currently looking to expand its Production floor workforce. They have identified a number of roles across the company that will require further staffing, with one such role...

Assistant Marina Manager, £27 - £30,000 DOE - Thames, Windsor & Bray

MDL Marinas are partnering with Marine Resources to recruit an Assistant Marina Manager to join an exciting and growing team on the Thames. With prior experience in marinas, you will have a passion for the industry and have a pride in...

Operations Manager – Support, £35 - £45,000 DOE - Hamble, UK

MDL Marinas are partnering with Marine Resources to recruit an Operations Manager in a support position, to join their growing operations team. As Operations Manager - Support, you will support the Director or Operations in managing the day-to day...

Senior Marina Manager, £45 - £55,000 DOE - Thames

MDL Marinas are partnering with Marine Resources to recruit an Senior Marina Manager to oversee business operations in the Thames region. You will be responsible for leading the growth and strategic development of three locations, Penton Hook, Windsor and Bray...

Independent Yacht Broker – French Riviera – Commission Only, Commission Only - 50% - South of France

Independent Yacht Broker required to join a busy brokerage specialising in the sales of luxury yachts and motorboats in the 30' to 70' range. This role is perfect for a current and experienced, independent yacht broker working on a commission...

Application Developer – JavaScript, HTML, Sharepoint, C#, SAP environment – Dorset, depending on experience - Poole, Dorset, Bournemouth

IT Application Support / Developer job just released by prestigious end user in the South East, Dorset. Looking for an experienced IT developer with circa 2-3yrs experience developing and administrating SharePoint. The client has a small IT team for it's global footprint, with...

Interior CAD Designer, UK - DOE

We're seeking highly skilled Interior CAD Designers with experience working with either luxury or superyacht projects, to join an esteemed brand within the world of interior design. With the world of luxury properties growing at what seems to be an...

Senior CAD Designer, UK - £DOE

We're seeking highly skilled Interior CAD Designers with experience working with either luxury or superyacht projects, to join an esteemed brand within the world of interior design. With the world of luxury properties growing at what seems to be an...

Sales Executive / Customer Support, Salary £17,000 - Southampton based

Sales Executive required for a leading UK marine brand name specializing in sailing hardware. Based in their head office, in Southampton, you will be an integral part of an innovative and dynamic sales team. The Sales Executive is primarily...

Digital Marketing Executive, Southampton - £28,000

Digital Marketing Executive required to join an established maritime leisure business. This is an exciting opportunity for a media savvy, stats-driven digital specialist to create a lasting impression on an already hugely successful business. Can you juggle multiple social media...

CAD Designer – Surface Modelling, South West - £25,000

Have you recently graduated with a degree in Yacht Design or similar and seeking your first professional opportunity? Do you have a strong portfolio of work in either the sailing yacht or motor yacht industries and experience on component development...

Composite Laminator – Contract, South West - Up to £14/hr DOES

Due to an increase in workload, we're seeking a number of contract Laminators for one of clients in the South West. With a strong customer base, this business offers their expertise to brands requiring additional support with Composite manufacturing within...

Independent Superyacht Broker – Confidential, Commission Only - 60% - Home Based

Superyacht Broker required to join Super Yacht brokerage house on an independent basis. This role is perfect for current and experienced, independent sales broker working on a commission only basis, interested in making a confidential and discrete move within the...

Head of Design and Naval Architecture – Small Craft, Germany - €65-75,000 + Benefits

An international boatbuilder is seeking a Head of Design and Naval Architecture to join their in-house team. Operating within the small craft sector, supplying a range of custom and production craft to both the HNW leisure and also commercial sectors,...

Area Sales Representative (Field Based), £26k OTE + car, phone, laptop and tablet (Field Based)

Area Sales Rep/Business Development Manager required to join an established distributor of technical products to the marine trade. Supplying market-leading global brands you will assist clients throughout the North and East of the UK with your technical knowledge and support....

Sales Manager – Superyacht Tenders – Europe, £30,000 + Commission - Home Based - Europe

Senior Sales Manager required for a Custom, award winning, Superyacht Tender manufacturer. The company builds Tenders of 8.5m-12m with an award winning hull design and specced out to a high standard. Every boat is unique, custom and able to handle...

Sales Executive, £DOE + benefits - Covering UK / Europe

Seago Yachting specialises in Marine safety products and is the UK distributor for Liros ropes. A working knowledge of the marine industry is essential and a current knowledge of the rope industry would be preferable in the marine, arborist, commercial...

Sprayer Finisher, Sprayer Finisher immediately required for Poole

One of the longest running luxury yacht builders, based in picturesque Dorset, is currently looking to expand its Production floor workforce. They have identified a number of roles across the company that will require further staffing, with one such role...

Junior Broker – Motor Boats – Southampton, UK, £TBD - DOE - basic + commission - South Coast, UK

Junior Boat Sales Executive required to join a renown yacht brokerage dealing with new and used vessels. The company is a well established brokerage/dealership specialising in the sale of motor yachts. The role is a great opportunity to work your...

Digital Marketing Executive – Part Time, Southampton - Part Time - Competitive Salary

A part-time Digital Marketing Executive is required for this established market leader, specialising in the integration of advanced, technology-based security systems onto superyachts. The successful candidate will oversee the online marketing strategy for the organisation. The role...

Electrical Design Engineer, Northamptonshire - £DOE

Due to a strong level of interest and development of their new range, Fairline Yachts are once again seeking a number of individuals to join their in-house Design Team. With the existing range receiving an overhaul as well as new...

Global Online Marketing Executive, Online Marketing Executive - £35,000 - Hampshire

Our client, the world’s largest marine electronics company is searching for an online marketing executive to drive traffic to all brands and language websites, both direct and via their distributor’s website channels. A strong digital background and acquisition focus is...

Uphosterer, Upholsterer required in Dorset

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

Digital Marketing Manager, South West - Up to £30,000

Digital Marketing Manager for marine and outdoor products required. Our client, the UK’s largest marine electronics distributor, is seeking an experienced Digital Marketing Manager to take responsibility for all digital marketing and creative content across their Marine, Outdoor, Watersports and...

Managing Director – Superyachts – UK, Lucrative basic + large bonus & commission - UK

International Brokerage Manager required to join this Superyacht Sales and Charter specialist with multiple offices around the world. This Superyacht Sales and Charter Broker Manager will manage a team of 10-12 Charter Brokers in offices around the globe, both junior...

Night Carpenter, Salary up to 41121 per annum

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

Bench Joiner, Bench Joiner required for 3 months contract in Poole

We are looking for a couple of Bench Joiners for a 3 months’ contract immediate start in Poole. The successful candidate will have previous experience in a similar role in building veneered ply furniture from CNC kits (Drawers, Wardrobes, Beds,...

Senior Sales Broker – Motor Yacht – Hong Kong, Approx. 30,000 HKD + Package Incl. Relocation, Visa, Health,

Senior Yacht Broker - The leading dealership with offices across Asia are recruiting for an experienced SENIOR Yacht Broker to take their skills and expertise to Asia and join their high-performing office in Hong Kong. This is a fantastic...

Interior Designer, South Coast - £28-32,000

A long-established Boatbuilder based on the beautiful South Coast is seeking a skilled Interior Designer to join their fantastic design team. Responsible for a range of production craft for the leisure market, they are a skilled team that cover all...

Laminator Resin Infusion, Laminator with resin infusion required for Poole

Are you a Laminator with resin infusion experience? Are you immediately available and looking to work in Poole? Interested in working for Sunseeker International - a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based in Dorset? Then get in touch asap...

Carpenter, Carpenters required for day shifts and night shifts in Poole

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

Russian Yacht Broker – Luxury Motor Yachts – French Riviera, €25,000 + Commission (Six figures achievable in 4-5 years) - South of France

Yacht Broker, Russian Speaking Relationship Manager required to join one of the global elite in the Boat Sales industry. NB. You MUST have 1+ years experience in Luxury BOAT Sales. You MUST be fluent in Russian and English. Relationship building...

Yacht Broker – Luxury Motor Yachts – Mallorca, £DOE + Uncapped Commission - Mallorca

Yacht Broker required to join a world renowned brokerage opening a new office in Mallorca. This exciting opportunity requires an experienced boat sales executive who with experience selling large, luxury power and sail yachts. The company is an International...

Boat Sales Manager / Brokerage Manager – Luxury Motor Yachts – Spain (East Coast), £DOE + Uncapped Commission - East Coast Spain

Boat Sales Manager / Brokerage Manager required to join a world renowned brokerage opening a new office on the coast of Mainland Spain. This exciting opportunity requires an experienced boat sales manager who is specialising in the sale of large,...

Boat Sales Manager / Brokerage Manager – Luxury Power Boats – Ibiza, £DOE + Uncapped Commission - IBIZA

Boat Sales Manager / Brokerage Manager required to join a world renowned brokerage opening a new office in Ibiza. This exciting opportunity requires an experienced boat sales manager who is specialising in the sale of large, luxury power vessels. ...

Superyacht Marina Management – International, £$€ LUCRATIVE SALARY + BONUS - International APPLY URGENTLY

Marina Management / Marina Operations - Superyacht / Megayacht - International Opportunities I am currently recruiting for a number of International Superyacht Marinas, that require seasoned Marina Operations experts such as Marina Operations Manager and a Marina Manager. REQUIREMENTS: - Ideally...

Senior Design Engineer, Hampshire - c£60,000

Are you currently working at the forefront of marine design, naval architecture and engineering, but thinking that your career can make that even more advanced step? One of the the most prominent names in high performance and technologically advanced marine...

Marine Engineer, Southampton £25,000 - £29,000

Due to continued expansion, a Hampshire based marine engineering firm require a skilled Marine Engineer to join their team. With a recent expansion to a second premises, this brand is responsible for a range of engineering tasks from basic servicing...

Paint Sprayers and Fairers, Paint Sprayers and Fairers 20000 - 33000 per annum DOE

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

GRP Finishers, Salary 28000 - 33000 per annum in Portland Dorset

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

Pre preg Laminator, Salary between 28000-33000 based in Portland Dorset

Sunseeker International are one of the foremost boatbuilders on the Production Yacht market. Known for producing a range of craft from 52-155ft, the company is experiencing excellent growth across the business. Alongside the main site in Poole, Sunseeker International also...

Wet lay Laminator, £28072 - £33430 in Portland Dorset

Our Client, Sunseeker International, a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England are currently recruiting for 8 Laminators on a permanent basis for an immediate start in Portland Dorset. Ranging from 48 to...

Marine Engine Parts Sales Person, Parts person required in Swanwick

-Job involves and requires: *Checking goods in entering them onto a stock control system. *Picking and packing goods for dispatch and arranging delivery. *Processing online web shop orders. *Knowledge of engines and their associated components are required. *Experience...

Skilled Marine Trades, Various UK locations

Are you currently a skilled tradesman within the leisure marine or commercial marine industries, but feel the need for a new and exciting challenge for 2017? The European boatbuilding industry is currently booming, with a number of the larger...

Charter Broker – MYBA Charters – Mediterranean, €30,000 basic + UNCAPPED COMMISSION - MEDITERRANEAN

MYBA experienced Charter Broker required to join a very successful Superyacht Charter Company based in Europe. The ideal candidate is very experienced with 5+ years in the industry. You will be: Familiar with the MYBA Charter process & MYBA rules. Experienced...

Brokerage Manager – Used Power & Sail – Solent Area, UK, £28,000 - £35,000 basic + Uncapped Commission - Solent Area, UK

Yacht Broker Manager required to join a well established brokerage with multiple offices in the Solent area, focusing on the sale of Power Boat and Sailing Yachts. The brokerage benefits from a unique exclusivity contract, which aides in the acquisition...

Boat Sales Broker – New & Used Power Boats – South West, £16,000 - £20,000 + Uncapped Commission - South West UK

Boat Sales Executive required to join a well established brokerage come dealership, focusing on the sale of new and used sportsboats. Ideally with a year's experience in boat sales with a passion for boating and strong drive to generate and...

Buyer, Dorset - £30,000

Sunseeker International are market-leaders within the luxury yacht sector in the UK, building their extensive range of motoryachts from their expansive shipyards in Poole and Portland. With an annual turnover that exceeds £250m, the company is in a hugely exciting...

Sales Executive – Motoryachts – South Coast, £TBD - DOE - basic + commission - South Coast, UK

Boat Sales Executive will be required in the new year to join a renown yacht brokerage dealing with new and used vessels. The company is a well established brokerage/dealership specialising in the sale of motor yachts. The role is a...

Junior Account Manager – Technical Marine Sales, Junior Account Manager - £25,000. Hampshire

Account Manager required. You will be expected to generate income through the existing customer base and be confident selling technical marine products. Responsible for customer service and retention of key clients, you will also provide technical support and identify new...

Senior Account Manager – Marine technical product manufacturer, Senior Account Manager - £40,000 - Hampshire

This is a senior role for an experienced Sales Manager who will be required to generate income through the existing customer base of a well respected manufacturer of technical marine products. The successful candidate will be responsible for customer service...

Junior Charter Broker – French Riviera, £DOE - French Riviera

Junior Charter Broker in the Superyacht sector required to join a renown and established charter brokerage in the French Riviera. We have a number of junior charter broker opportunities available on the South Coast of France. You will have first...

Electrician, Dorset £26,000 - £32,000

One of the longest running luxury yacht builders, based in picturesque Dorset, is currently looking to expand its Production floor workforce. They have identified a number of roles across the company that will require further staffing, with one such role...

Marine Engineer/Technician, £18,000 - £25,000 Swanwick

A very busy Hampshire based marine engineering firm are continuing to grow, and have an immediate requirement for a Marine Engineer/Technician From a leisure background, you will be experienced working with a wide range of inboard and outboard products, from...

GRP Laminator, Skilled GRP Laminators required for Sunseeker International

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

Mechanical Design Engineer, Northants - £DOE

Fairline Yachts are without a doubt the most exciting brand of 2016. Following their relaunch, the brand has announced partnerships with two of the most revered names in the marine sector and a strong business plan that they are confident...

Modeller/Design Engineer, Northants - £DOE

Fairline Yachts are without a doubt the most exciting brand of 2016. Following their relaunch, the brand has announced partnerships with two of the most revered names in the marine sector and a strong business plan that they are confident...

Business Development Agent – Luxury Yacht & Superyacht Sector – USA, $30,000 UNCAPPED & PERFORMANCE RELATED - FLORIDA, USA

Business Development job - Servicing the Superyacht and Luxury Yachting industry - Business Development Agent required to join this successful tech based company with a very interesting USP. The company operates in the luxury yachting and superyacht sector providing a...

Skilled/Semi Skilled GRP Laminators and Finishers, £20,000 - £33,000 Portland, Dorset

Are you an experienced Laminator or keen to work within the world of Boats and/or marine laminating/finishing? We're working with a really exciting client based in the Weymouth/Portland area who are seeking a number of Laminators and Finishers for their...

Senior Instructor, £DOE - Weymouth & Portland, Dorset

We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games. We are absolutely dedicated to providing the best sailing tuition to our clients. Whether they are beginners, experts, young, old or have...

Recruitment Resourcer – Boatbuilding, Hampshire - £25-30,000 OTE

Job Description – Recruitment Resourcer Marine Resources are the leading international leisure industry recruitment consultancy. Following an exceptional year within our boatbuilding team that has seen us gain a number of large key international clients, we are looking to take...

Recruitment Consultant – Design and Naval Architecture, Hampshire - £38-45,000 OTE

Job Description – Recruitment Consultant (Design) Following a year that has seen our company climb from strength to strength and continue to cement our position of market leaders within the leisure marine sector, Marine Resources are seeking an experienced...

Marina Development Consultant, £40-45k Dependant on experience - South Coast

A growing Marina Consultancy are looking for a Marina Development Adviser to join their team on the south coast. You will have a background in the Marine and Marina industry with strong experience in project management and operations management. You...

Carpenter, Carpenters required for prestigious boat builder in Plymouth

Experienced carpenters required for a prestigious local company. My client is currently looking for Fit out Carpenters, ideally from a shopfitting background. Candidates must be qualified to NVQ Level 3 or have served an apprenticeship. Significant proven experience (10 years...

Sailing Instructor, £DOE, Weymouth & Portland, Dorset

Sailing Instructor Jobs for the 2017 season at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre - Weymouth We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games. We are absolutely dedicated to...

Electrical Design Engineer, £DOE - Northamptonshire

Due to a strong level of interest and development of their new range, Fairline Yachts are once again seeking a number of individuals to join their in-house Design Team. With the existing range receiving an overhaul as well as new...

Yacht Sales Broker – Sail – Hong Kong, $30,000 - $40,000 + Commission + Package - HONG KONG

Yacht Broker - A Luxury Sailing Yacht Brand in Asia are recruiting for an experienced Yacht Broker to take their skills and expertise to Asia and join their expanding team in Hong Kong. You will become the face of a...

Upholsterer, Dorset - £26,000 - £32,000

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

Yacht Broker – International Opportunities, Salary Depends on Experience and Location

International Yacht Broker opportunities for Experienced brokers across Europe, Scandanavia, Middle East, Far East, Asia, Australasia, Spain, Germany, France, Croatia, Greece. Salary Depends on Experience and Location To Apply For more information and to apply please send your CV to...

Charter Broker – Luxury Yachts – London Area, Commission Only (Potential for initial salary until pipeline matures) - UK or Spain

Charter broker opportunity with Luxury Lifestyle Group, with offices near London and in the Balearics. An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced charter broker or junior charter broker with 1 year experience to join this exciting, luxury yachting company,...

Sail Maker, Up to £22,000 Dependant on Experience + Overtime - South Coast - England

Sail Maker required to join a well established business renowned for creating some of the world's best sails. The role is based on the South Coast and is open to sail makers of all experiences from Graduate to Senior Sail...

Yacht Sales Broker – Luxury Motor Yachts – South East Asia, DOE - Basic + Commission (High OTE) - South East Asia

Yacht Broker required to join an established brokerage house in the beautiful and affluent regions of South East Asia. A fantastic opportunity has surfaced in South East Asia to be selling high-ticket yachts and motor yachts as part of a...

Nightshift Electrician, Dorset £32,000-£36,000

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

Electrician – Luxury Yachts, Dorset - £24,960-33,000

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

RYA Cruising Scheme Chief Instructor, £DOE + Allowances + Seasonal Return flight - Dubai, UAE

The person appointed will report to the Principal & hold overall responsibility for the standards of safety, instruction & compliance, including the well being of students & a small team of Cruising Instructors. Dubai has extremely favourable sailing conditions...

Superyacht Sales Broker, £Commission only up to 70%

Superyacht Sales Broker required to join one of the elite brokerage houses. I am keen to speak with highly experienced brokers with a proven database of UHNWIs, specializing with yachts in excess of 30 metres. With a commission only structure...

RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT, £38,000 - £45,000 OTE - Swanwick, Southampton, UK

Elite Maritime Selection has been born from the success of its sister company Marine Resources, specialists in Leisure marine Recruitment. EMS are specialists in the maritime and commercial marine sector, based in Swanwick on the River Hamble, sourcing talent worldwide from Engineers...

Round the world race skippers, £38,000 pa - GOSPORT, UK

Clipper Ventures is looking for 12 outstanding Race Skippers to lead a team of novice sailors in the Clipper Round the World Race. Do you have an RYA or IYT Ocean qualification, a solid background of sailing experience and...