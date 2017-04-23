Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Elite Racer Salopette
Elite Racer Salopette

2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series kicks off in Slovenia

by Piret Salmistu today at 10:43 am 21-23 April 2017
winner of the 2016 Melges 24 European Sailing Series - Andrea Racchelli's Altea ITA735 at the 2016 World Championship in Miami © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com

Like the good traditions that used to last, has become a nice tradition for the Melges 24 sailors from all over the Europe to gather to the beautiful Portoroz in Slovenia for the first regatta of the sailing season. For the fourth year in a row Portoroz has been the kick off venue of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series, first introduced by the International Melges 24 Class Association in 2013. Regatta will start on Friday and will end on Sunday (April 21-23), after a series of nine races with a discard that will enter in play after the conclusion of the fifth race.

: International Melges 24 Class Association​ proudly presents...Posted by International Melges 24 Class Association on Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Participation record of the Portoroz Melges 24 Regatta

Thirty three teams from fourteen countries marks the participation record of this Portoroz Melges 24 Regatta, also considered as the first event of the Melges 24 Italian Sailing Series. The number of participating teams and nations has been steadily increasing - 2014: 23 teams from 10 nations; 2015: 22 teams from 10 nations; 2015: 26 teams from 14 nations. See the Hall of Fame of the Portoroz Melges 24 Regatta.

14 countries represented and strong competition foreseen

Wide geography of the participants will make the regatta truly international and a strong competition can be foreseen. Both the overall and Corinthian divisions' winning teams of 2016 will start this year's road-show in Portoroz. 2016 overall winner, Italian Andrea Racchelli is this year helming Claudio Ceradini's boat under the familiar name Altea. 2016 Corinthian winner and overall second best also 2016 Corinthian European Champion, Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team from Great Britain with Geoff Carveth helming will be present. Another crew from Great Britain,, last year's third best in overall division David Rowen's Imagine with Melges 24 stalwart Jamie Lea calling the tactics, will start chasing the points for the ranking in Portoroz.

The Corinthian winner of the 2016 Melges 24 European Sailing Series - Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team GBR694 with Geoff Carveth helming at the Marinepool European Championship 2016 in Hyeres - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com
The Corinthian winner of the 2016 Melges 24 European Sailing Series - Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team GBR694 with Geoff Carveth helming at the Marinepool European Championship 2016 in Hyeres - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com

High level Corinthian fleet

In the Corinthian division the level of competitors will be extremely high. Both the 2016 Corinthian World Champion, Italian Marco Zammarchi's Taki 4 with Niccolo Bertola helming; and Worlds' second Corinthian team, Estonian Tõnu Tõniste's Lenny together with the 2016 European Sailing Series Top 3 boats are able to mix the cards for the highest podium places. Besides the 2016 series' Corinthian winner Gill Race Team, Michael Tarabochia's White Room from Germany and Oleg Dyvinets' Marusia from Ukraine, the second and third best Corinthian boats respectively would like to defend their podium places also this year. The winner of the 2016 Portoroz Melges 24 Regatta in Corinthian division, Dutch Eelco Blok's Kesbeke/Sika/Gill with Ronald Veraar helming is ready to defend their victory. In Corinthian division we can also pay special attention to the one of the youngest teams in the fleet - Italian Arkanoe Aleali by Montura helmed by Sergio Caramel, who was crowned as the Corinthian winner at the ORC Sportboat Europeans in 2016.

Melges 24 attracts high level sailors

Showing that Melges 24 is a very attractive sportboat to many sailors from different classes and disciplines, we can see a strong and well known match race sailor Joachim Aschenbrenner from Denmark, currently on the 11th position in the World Sailing match racing ranking, sailing on Bo Boje's boat upupup. Also Jan Mattsson from Finland, sailing for the second season on Melges 24 boat called Mimosa, has been a very active match racer having the highest World Ranking position as 50th in 2013. For the full entry list click here

Wonderful hosts and generous supporters

Marina Portoroz and the Yachting Club Portoroz have been always the greatest hosts for the Melges 24 sailors. This year's proud sponsor of Melges 24 event, one of the brightest jewels of Portoroz is Grand Casino Portoroz, which opened its doors on 27 July 1913, will host a Welcome Party for all the participants on Friday, April 21. On Saturday evening Marina Portoroz and its' restaurant will give a nice gala dinner for the Melges 24 teams and organizers while Sunday's after sale hospitality just before the prize giving has been famous for the local traditional delicacies.

Six regattas will be sailed during the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series

2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series consists of the six events altogether. After the first event in Portoroz the series will lead to Riva del Garda in Italy in May; the points for the third event will be collected during the Swedish and Nordic Melges 24 Championship in Marstrand, Sweden in June; the most significant Melges 24 event of the season which is also the fourth event of the series, will be held in July-August in Helsinki, Finland, where the World Champion will be awarded; the fifth event will head to Medemblik in the Netherlands and the series will conclude with the sixth event in Luino, Italy in October.

  1. April 21-23 - Portoroz, Slovenia
  2. May 19-21 - Riva del Garda, Italy
  3. June 16-18 - Marstrand, Sweden
  4. July 28 - August 4 - Helsinki, Finland - Melges 24 World Championship 2017
  5. September 15-17 - Medemblik, the Netherlands
  6. October 13-15 - Luino, Italy
So be ready, the racing of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series kicks off tomorrow, on April 21st in Portoroz!

Read for more about the series at melges24.com/europeansailingseries

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Les Voiles de St. Barth overall
And the winners are... After 3 days of tight competition on the waters off the French West Indies island of St. Barth, many of the teams racing in Les Voiles de St. Barth headed into the final day with the hopes of either dismounting class leaders or fending off competitors. Posted on 16 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth day 4
Stakes high going into final day of racing Lighter breeze resulted in a shakeup in the rankings today at Les Voiles de St. Barth, with many new teams taking the win in their class for the first time this week. Posted on 15 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth lay day
Entertaining with lots of team play After two days of rigorous on-the-water battles, the Les Voiles de St. Barth sailors were well deserving of a break from competition, and event organizers had the perfect remedy: an official 'Day Off' at Nikki Beach Saint Barth. Posted on 14 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth day 2
A Different Day, A Different Story Shiftier breeze and a change in the direction and design of the racecourse, in comparison to yesterday, forced many competitors to shift gears for the second day of racing and yielded a mixed bag of results for the event's nine classes. Posted on 13 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth day 1
Battles set stage for competitive week Glittering waters, sunlit skies and consistent breeze created the perfect Caribbean backdrop for the stacked competition that took to the starting line for day one of racing at Les Voiles de St. Barth. Posted on 12 Apr U.S. Melges 24 Nationals at Charleston overall
Porter wins impressive record-breaking seventh title The final day at of the 2017 U.S. Melges 24 National Championship hosted by the Charleston Yacht Club (ChYC) commenced as originally forecasted - light to almost no breeze. Posted on 10 Apr U.S. Melges 24 Nationals at Charleston day 2
What a difference a day can make Wow, what a difference a day can make. This was the theme of Day Two (Aoril 8) of the 2017 U.S. Melges 24 National Championship hosted by the Charleston Yacht Club (ChYC). Posted on 9 Apr U.S. Melges 24 Nationals at Charleston day 1
Spectacular racing conditions Melges 24 teams could not have asked for more spectacular racing conditions on opening day (April 7) at the 2017 U.S. Melges 24 National Championship hosted by the Charleston Yacht Club (ChYC). Posted on 8 Apr Sydney Harbour Regatta overall
More rain and confusing conditions More rain and confusing conditions on the final day of the annual Sydney Harbour Regatta, hosted by Middle Harbour Yacht Club, but in the end, those who could run the gamut of conditions succeeded. Posted on 5 Mar Sydney Harbour Regatta day 1
Tough day doesn't faze 90 year-old Gordon Ingate The 'main event' got underway at Middle Harbour Yacht Club's 12th anniversary Sydney Harbour Regatta today, and everyone came ashore with a story to tell when big breeze accompanied a big swell on the Harbour. Posted on 4 Mar

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Hayling Island SC 49er Open Meeting for 49er
Hayling Island SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Grafham Water SC International Moth Inland Championships for International Moth
Grafham Water SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Royal Windermere YC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Royal Windermere YC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Burghfield SC Comet, Solo & Streaker Open Meeting for Comet, Solo & Streaker
Burghfield SC- 22 Apr Banbury SC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Banbury SC- 23 Apr Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 23 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 23 Apr Chipstead SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy