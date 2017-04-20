Henri Lloyd Breeze Holdall 2017

Henri Lloyd Breeze Holdall © Henri Lloyd Henri Lloyd Breeze Holdall © Henri Lloyd

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 4:07 pm

The Breeze concept is stunningly simple – when the weather dictates that you don't need traditional foul weather products but you need to stay dry and protected from the wind and spray – this is the answer.

New for 2017, the Henri Lloyd Breeze Holdall has been designed for the everyday traveller, both on land and on water and combines technical performance alongside everyday features.

Offering 50L of storage the bag has been construction from highly durable polyester, the bag features an internal silver lining which offers increased internal visibility. Whilst additional storage is offered via the two internal stow pockets and a handy external zipped pocket for ease of access. Transportation of the bag can be offered via a detachable adjustable padded shoulder strap, neoprene grab handles and also padded grab handles at either end of the bag.

An additional feature is the incorporation of loop for telescopic handle insertion.

The Breeze Holdall is available in a fresh colour palette, including marine, grey, new red and lime.

Product name Colour Sizes RRP Breeze Holdall 50L Lime, Marine, Grey, New Red 50L £55

www.henrilloyd.com