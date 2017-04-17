Magic Marine Optimist Easter International 2017 at Braassemermeer, Holland

Jamie Cook winning the last race, finally beating the championship winner at the Magic Marine Optimist Easter International 2017 © Alan Williams Jamie Cook winning the last race, finally beating the championship winner at the Magic Marine Optimist Easter International 2017 © Alan Williams

by Alan Williams today at 7:42 am

The 30 strong GBR Optimist Team made its way over to Braassemermeer, just south of Amsterdam, for the 32nd Easter International. There were also several other GBR groups which was great to see, overall there were more than 60 British sailors competing amongst the 220 sailors form 13 countries.

The 4-day event saw medium to strong winds throughout the whole weekend, which proved to be a test of adaptability, endurance and resilience for the sailors. The race committee battled against shifty conditions, and managed a full 14 race series, 7 qualifying and 7 finals races.

The fleet was split up into 3 flights for qualifying and then 3 flights for the final series. The team also enjoyed 2 days of training, racing with the USA and other teams.

Good Friday

Racing started on Good Friday afternoon, which saw 3 races in 10-15 kts from the west south west, characterised by large blocks of pressure coming down the right and left, and the sailors having to choose a side.

Callum Davidson-Guild set out his intentions with 3 bullets, Hector Bennett and Henry Heathcote scored 3,4,5, Haydn Sewell 3,4, and Julia Staite 7,7,5 and first girl.

Other notable results included Scott's 6,6. Toby Shonrock's 6,4, Alfie Downson-Mcgill's 7,4 and Kuba Staite a 3rd. Overall a good day for the GBR team.

Saturday

The sailors were greeted by a strengthening west-south-westerly wind and a long day out in a cold blustery wind with 4 races held. As it became progressively windier the ability to sail fast, bail and stay focussed was essential.

Jamie Cook who had swamped on the run whilst leading race 1 stated his intent with 4 bullets and a day to be proud of. Haydn 3,1,1,24. Callum 1,17,2,19. Finley Dickenson 9,2,4. Scott 3,12,2,27. Julia 6,10,2. Drew Gibbons, 9,12,3. Seb Gotto, 8,8. Nicklas Host-Verbraak a 5th, Florence a 9th, and Maddie Leary an 8th.

Sunday

The fleet was split into Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets for the finals. The class team had 17 in the Gold fleet, 10 in the Silver fleet and 3 in the Bronze fleet. Fin Dickinson and Jonathan Bailey also made the gold fleet.

The fleet launched into a moderate shifty westerly and the race officer managed to run 4 races. The gold fleet racing as expected was much harder. In the first race of the day a lot of sailors were stuck in the left corner and never got out of it, after that the race course was more even. Racing was disrupted briefly by a wet, rainy trough.

Gold Fleet - Jamie scored 17,4, UFD and 3. Haydn a very consistent 6,11,16,2. Callum and up and down 66,3,2,22. Florence scored a 13 and 15, Josh Means a 3 and Keelin Greene a 7.

Silver Fleet - Notable results in the silver fleet were; Maddie, 8,4,17,20, Sam Dickinson 7,6, Raulf Berry 7,6, Gabby Clifton 16,5,7, Terry Hacker a 1st, Nick Evens a 3rd and Delfina Sesto Cosby a 9th.

Bronze Fleet - Robert Mawdsley recorded 1,2,4, and an unfortunate BFD, Finnian Morris 1,9,16,12 and Daisy Weston 6,4,8,9.

Easter Monday

The wind filled in from the North – windmill racing and eventually backed left to the north west and was probably thermally enhanced, although it was cold! The breeze was up and down like a yo-yo.

Gold Fleet - It was a tense day with many sailors needing to count all the final 3 races. Paul Hameeteman (NED) who had won 11 races took the title with a race to space - an excellent display of consistency.

For the GBR sailors it was a test of adaptability. Jamie Cook scored 9,11 and a bullet in race 14 to take second overall and Haydn Sewell dug deep with a 7th in the last race to give him the third step on the podium.

Callum held on to 5th, Finley Dickinson was 9th and Scott Forbes 11th. Julia Staite was 18th and third girl. Kieran was 14th, Nicklas 17th, and Drew 19th.

Silver Fleet - Maddie Leary had a steady day to finish 3rd, Sam Dickinson was 4th and Raulf Berry 5th, including a bullet.

Bronze Fleet- Robert was 3rd overall including a bullet, Finnial 8th.

A great effort from the GBR sailors, and some of the best results we have ever had. A lot of strong wind, shifty sailing experience. Thanks to all the parents for helping, and brining RIB's, and coaches Tom and Robbie for doing a great job.

Overall Results:

Gold Fleet

1 NED Paul Hameeteman

2 GBR Jamie Cook

3 GBR Haydn Sewell

4 NED Ties Wijbinga

5 GBR Callum Davidson Guild

18 and 3rd girl Julia Staite

Silver Fleet

3 GBR Maddie Leary

4 GBR Sam Dickinson

5 GBR Raulf Berry

Bronze Fleet

3 GBR Robert Maudsley

8 GBR Finnian Morris

Junior Sailors

3 GBR Oscar Fast Morgan-Harris

4 GBR George Creasey

Full results can be found at www.easter-regatta.nl/results-2017