Bala Sailing Club Easter Regatta

by John Hunter today at 7:10 am

Cold and windy but fabulous sailing conditions over the two days of the Easter Regatta at Bala.

It was great to see three Flying Dutchmen make the journey to Bala for the event from as far afield as Scotland and the South Coast, we also saw for the first time a Catamaran enter the event.

The competition was split into two fleets, asymmetric boats sailing a windward leeward course, and a general handicap fleet sailing around the cans.

The Asymmetric fleet was dominated by Mike Allen from Bala in a Devoti D-One who managed five first places out of six races.

In second place came the Formula 18 Catamaran sailed by Mike & Alex Cleaver from the Bala Catamaran Club, & in third place the SB20 sailed by locals, Ken Hull Steve Chandler & Steve Williams.

The Handicap fleet was a closer fought battle, but the eventual winner was Kath Broach & Toby Hamer in a Fireball, followed by Alistair McLaughlin & Mark Taylor in a FD, & in third place Jon Williams & Alex Rogers also in an FD.

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Crew Club Class Sail No PY R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts Asymmetric Fleet 1st Michael ALLEN Bala SC DEVOTI D ONE 11 953 1 1 1 ‑2 1 1 5 2nd Mike CLEAVER Alex CLEAVER Bala Catamaran Club FORMULA 18 750 693 3 (DNF) 2 1 2 3 11 3rd Ken HULL Steve WILLIAMS + Bala SC SB20 3548 911 ‑7 3 4 5 3 2 17 4th Daniel PARTINGTON Bala SC DEVOTI D ONE 105 953 2 2 (DNF) 3 DNF DNC 29 5th Ed DEACON Hunts SC LASER VAGO XD ‑ S/H 164 1078 4 5 3 (DNC) DNC DNC 34 6th Andy JONES Gez JONES Ex Bala SC RS 200 1005 1047 5 4 5 (DNC) DNC DNC 36 7th Steve BALES Kurtis HILTON RAFSA / BSC RS 400 1156 942 (DNF) DNF DNC 4 DNF DNC 48 8th Barry WORTHINGTON Mike SULLIVAN Bala SC 2000 22225 1107 6 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 50 9th Matthew BUTLER Alice BUTLER Stewartby SC BUZZ 748 1023 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 55 9th Phillip BARRE Molly BARRE Bala SC TOPAZ XENON X 1079 (DNF) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 55 Handicap Fleet 1st Kath BROATCH Toby HAMER Port Dinorwic FIREBALL 14844 959 1 1 2 3 2 ‑4 9 2nd Alistair McLAUGHIN Mark TAYLOR Prestwick SC FLYING DUTCHMAN 373 879 ‑6 3 3 4 1 1 12 3rd Jon WILLIAMS Alex ROGERS Port Dinorwic / Rutland FLYING DUTCHMAN 387 879 5 ‑7 1 2 3 3 14 4th Matt METCALFE‑SMITH Chris ARMSTRONG Carsington SC ALBACORE 8158 1041 2 2 4 ‑5 4 5 17 5th Richard ALLEN Bala SC K1 22 1068 4 4 5 8 6 (DNC) 27 6th Keith McDONALD Andy BRITTAIN Small Heath YC FIREBALL 15132 959 3 (DNC) DNC 1 DNF 2 32 7th Izzy LANGMAN Bartley Green SC LASER RADIAL 170170 1139 7 6 6 7 7 (DNF) 33 8th Martin CLIFT Bala SC BLAZE 662 1023 (DNC) DNC DNC 6 5 DNF 50 9th John CHESLETT N/A DEVOTI D ZERO 67 1029 8 5 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 52 10th Daniel CHURCH Bala SC TOPPER 27307 1347 11 8 7 (DNC) DNC DNC 52 11th Gary DARCH Kaz TAYLOR Bala SC GP14 13688 1133 9 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 61 12th Tony LYALL Coneron RYA FLYING DUTCHMAN 388 879 10 (DNF) DNC DNC DNC DNC 62