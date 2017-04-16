Bala Sailing Club Easter Regatta
by John Hunter today at 7:10 am
15-16 April 2017
Cold and windy but fabulous sailing conditions over the two days of the Easter Regatta at Bala.
It was great to see three Flying Dutchmen make the journey to Bala for the event from as far afield as Scotland and the South Coast, we also saw for the first time a Catamaran enter the event.
The competition was split into two fleets, asymmetric boats sailing a windward leeward course, and a general handicap fleet sailing around the cans.
The Asymmetric fleet was dominated by Mike Allen from Bala in a Devoti D-One who managed five first places out of six races.
In second place came the Formula 18 Catamaran sailed by Mike & Alex Cleaver from the Bala Catamaran Club, & in third place the SB20 sailed by locals, Ken Hull Steve Chandler & Steve Williams.
The Handicap fleet was a closer fought battle, but the eventual winner was Kath Broach & Toby Hamer in a Fireball, followed by Alistair McLaughlin & Mark Taylor in a FD, & in third place Jon Williams & Alex Rogers also in an FD.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|Class
|Sail No
|PY
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|Asymmetric Fleet
|1st
|Michael ALLEN
|
|Bala SC
|DEVOTI D ONE
|11
|953
|1
|1
|1
|‑2
|1
|1
|5
|2nd
|Mike CLEAVER
|Alex CLEAVER
|Bala Catamaran Club
|FORMULA 18
|750
|693
|3
|(DNF)
|2
|1
|2
|3
|11
|3rd
|Ken HULL
|Steve WILLIAMS +
|Bala SC
|SB20
|3548
|911
|‑7
|3
|4
|5
|3
|2
|17
|4th
|Daniel PARTINGTON
|
|Bala SC
|DEVOTI D ONE
|105
|953
|2
|2
|(DNF)
|3
|DNF
|DNC
|29
|5th
|Ed DEACON
|
|Hunts SC
|LASER VAGO XD ‑ S/H
|164
|1078
|4
|5
|3
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|34
|6th
|Andy JONES
|Gez JONES
|Ex Bala SC
|RS 200
|1005
|1047
|5
|4
|5
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|36
|7th
|Steve BALES
|Kurtis HILTON
|RAFSA / BSC
|RS 400
|1156
|942
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNC
|4
|DNF
|DNC
|48
|8th
|Barry WORTHINGTON
|Mike SULLIVAN
|Bala SC
|2000
|22225
|1107
|6
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|50
|9th
|Matthew BUTLER
|Alice BUTLER
|Stewartby SC
|BUZZ
|748
|1023
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|55
|9th
|Phillip BARRE
|Molly BARRE
|Bala SC
|TOPAZ XENON
|X
|1079
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|55
|Handicap Fleet
|1st
|Kath BROATCH
|Toby HAMER
|Port Dinorwic
|FIREBALL
|14844
|959
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|‑4
|9
|2nd
|Alistair McLAUGHIN
|Mark TAYLOR
|Prestwick SC
|FLYING DUTCHMAN
|373
|879
|‑6
|3
|3
|4
|1
|1
|12
|3rd
|Jon WILLIAMS
|Alex ROGERS
|Port Dinorwic / Rutland
|FLYING DUTCHMAN
|387
|879
|5
|‑7
|1
|2
|3
|3
|14
|4th
|Matt METCALFE‑SMITH
|Chris ARMSTRONG
|Carsington SC
|ALBACORE
|8158
|1041
|2
|2
|4
|‑5
|4
|5
|17
|5th
|Richard ALLEN
|
|Bala SC
|K1
|22
|1068
|4
|4
|5
|8
|6
|(DNC)
|27
|6th
|Keith McDONALD
|Andy BRITTAIN
|Small Heath YC
|FIREBALL
|15132
|959
|3
|(DNC)
|DNC
|1
|DNF
|2
|32
|7th
|Izzy LANGMAN
|
|Bartley Green SC
|LASER RADIAL
|170170
|1139
|7
|6
|6
|7
|7
|(DNF)
|33
|8th
|Martin CLIFT
|
|Bala SC
|BLAZE
|662
|1023
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|6
|5
|DNF
|50
|9th
|John CHESLETT
|
|N/A
|DEVOTI D ZERO
|67
|1029
|8
|5
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|52
|10th
|Daniel CHURCH
|
|Bala SC
|TOPPER
|27307
|1347
|11
|8
|7
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|52
|11th
|Gary DARCH
|Kaz TAYLOR
|Bala SC
|GP14
|13688
|1133
|9
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|61
|12th
|Tony LYALL
|Coneron
|RYA
|FLYING DUTCHMAN
|388
|879
|10
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|62
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!