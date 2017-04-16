Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
North Sails Solo P-2 Mainsail
North Sails Solo P-2 Mainsail
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Bala Sailing Club Easter Regatta

by John Hunter today at 7:10 am 15-16 April 2017

Cold and windy but fabulous sailing conditions over the two days of the Easter Regatta at Bala.

It was great to see three Flying Dutchmen make the journey to Bala for the event from as far afield as Scotland and the South Coast, we also saw for the first time a Catamaran enter the event.

The competition was split into two fleets, asymmetric boats sailing a windward leeward course, and a general handicap fleet sailing around the cans.

The Asymmetric fleet was dominated by Mike Allen from Bala in a Devoti D-One who managed five first places out of six races.

In second place came the Formula 18 Catamaran sailed by Mike & Alex Cleaver from the Bala Catamaran Club, & in third place the SB20 sailed by locals, Ken Hull Steve Chandler & Steve Williams.

Bala Easter Regatta - photo © John Hunter
Bala Easter Regatta - photo © John Hunter

The Handicap fleet was a closer fought battle, but the eventual winner was Kath Broach & Toby Hamer in a Fireball, followed by Alistair McLaughlin & Mark Taylor in a FD, & in third place Jon Williams & Alex Rogers also in an FD.

Overall Results:

PosHelmCrewClubClassSail NoPYR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
Asymmetric Fleet
1stMichael ALLEN Bala SCDEVOTI D ONE11953111‑2115
2ndMike CLEAVERAlex CLEAVERBala Catamaran ClubFORMULA 187506933(DNF)212311
3rdKen HULLSteve WILLIAMS +Bala SCSB203548911‑73453217
4thDaniel PARTINGTON Bala SCDEVOTI D ONE10595322(DNF)3DNFDNC29
5thEd DEACON Hunts SCLASER VAGO XD ‑ S/H1641078453(DNC)DNCDNC34
6thAndy JONESGez JONESEx Bala SCRS 20010051047545(DNC)DNCDNC36
7thSteve BALESKurtis HILTONRAFSA / BSCRS 4001156942(DNF)DNFDNC4DNFDNC48
8thBarry WORTHINGTONMike SULLIVANBala SC20002222511076(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC50
9thMatthew BUTLERAlice BUTLERStewartby SCBUZZ7481023(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC55
9thPhillip BARREMolly BARREBala SCTOPAZ XENONX1079(DNF)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC55
Handicap Fleet
1stKath BROATCHToby HAMERPort DinorwicFIREBALL1484495911232‑49
2ndAlistair McLAUGHINMark TAYLORPrestwick SCFLYING DUTCHMAN373879‑63341112
3rdJon WILLIAMSAlex ROGERSPort Dinorwic / RutlandFLYING DUTCHMAN3878795‑7123314
4thMatt METCALFE‑SMITHChris ARMSTRONGCarsington SCALBACORE81581041224‑54517
5thRichard ALLEN Bala SCK122106844586(DNC)27
6thKeith McDONALDAndy BRITTAINSmall Heath YCFIREBALL151329593(DNC)DNC1DNF232
7thIzzy LANGMAN Bartley Green SCLASER RADIAL170170113976677(DNF)33
8thMartin CLIFT Bala SCBLAZE6621023(DNC)DNCDNC65DNF50
9thJohn CHESLETT N/ADEVOTI D ZERO67102985(DNC)DNCDNCDNC52
10thDaniel CHURCH Bala SCTOPPER2730713471187(DNC)DNCDNC52
11thGary DARCHKaz TAYLORBala SCGP141368811339(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC61
12thTony LYALLConeronRYAFLYING DUTCHMAN38887910(DNF)DNCDNCDNCDNC62
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Bala Massacre to be held on 19th March
Come & blow those cobwebs off the boat The "Bala Massacre" 3 hour Persuit Race, is now less than a month away. For the first time in our history, the event is being opened up to both dinghies & catamarans. Posted on 23 Feb Bala Grand Prix to be held on 27th May
With a 'Formula 1' qualifying process Formula 1 racing comes to Bala in May with new event, similar to the F1 qualifying process, open to dinghies, catamarans, & keel boats under 25ft overall length, who have a current PYR. Posted on 1 Jan Sir John Oakeley passes away
One of Britain's greatest sailors Sir John Oakeley, one of Britain's greatest sailors, has died aged 84. World champion, Olympian and author, he was also a leading figure in the marine industry for more than 30 years. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Paul Elvström, Sailing's Greatest
David Henshall's obituary of the legendary sailor With a couple of weeks still to go, 2016 has not been a good year for anyone who is normally referred to along with the adjective 'Great'. Posted on 13 Dec 2016 Paul Elvstrøm passes away
The legendary Danish yachtsman and sailing innovator Paul Elvstrøm has passed away at the age of 88 in Hellerup, Denmark. The legendary sailor won four consecutive Olympic gold medals, firstly in the Firefly at the 1948 London Games, where the sailing was held in Torbay. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 Richard Westwood passes away
Stalwart of the Flying Dutchman Flying Dutchman sailors across Europe will be saddened by the recent death of Richard Westwood. Richard was a stalwart of the class from the early 1980s to the 1990s, and UK National Champion in 1992. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 International Moth Grand Prix at Bala
Trampoline tearing triggers tricky time A small and diverse fleet of sailors from as far afield as Paignton and Loch Lomond were greeted by the sight of the lake enveloped in low cloud with no wind. After an hour postponement the first race got underway in light winds and rain. Posted on 6 Oct 2016 August Regatta at Bala
37 boat despite forecast of no wind Thirty-seven boats made it to the start line for Bala's August Regatta, despite a forecast of virtually no wind. Posted on 7 Sep 2016 K1 Inlands at Bala
A lively south westerly on a wet weekend With black heavy cloud shrouding the mountains as the fleet approached Bala Sailing Club it did not bode well for the K1 Inland championship. Posted on 22 Jul 2016 Tinker Rally at Bala
No counting beyond 3 or alphabet beyond B Six races were held over two days with 12 boats racing. Winds were light and very shifty on Saturday though they picked up a bit as the day progressed. Posted on 2 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Bala Sailing Club Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala Sailing Club- 29 Apr to 1 May Bala Sailing Club Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala Sailing Club- 27 May Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc Solution Inland Championships for Solution
Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc- 28 May to 29 May Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc private meeting SEAVETS for private meeting
Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc- 29 Jul Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc- 18 Aug Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc- 26 Aug to 28 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy