Product Feature
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover
Artemis Investment Management brings the Red Arrows back to Cowes Week

by Cowes Week today at 7:43 pm 29 July - 5 August 2017
The Red Arrows return to Cowes Week © Cowes Week Ltd

Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta and highlight of the British Sporting Summer, is delighted to announce that Artemis Investment Management will once again be supporting Cowes Week in 2017, bringing an awe-inspiring aerial display by the Red Arrows which will significantly enhance the shore-side programme at this year's regatta.

Commenting on the announcement, Dick Turpin, a partner at Artemis Investment Management LLP, said: "We're delighted to offer our support to Cowes Week by ensuring the appearance of the world famous Red Arrows again this year, providing the Cowes Week audience with an unforgettable spectacle."

Kate Johnson, Commercial & Marketing Director for Cowes Week Limited added: "We're delighted that Artemis Investment Management are supporting this year's Red Arrows display. It will be a fitting end to a spectacular day on the water at Cowes Week. The Red Arrows display will take place on Friday 4th August at 7.30pm and we recommend heading to Cowes Parade for the best view."

The shoreside activities for this year's regatta will be available online shortly (www.cowesweek.co.uk) and will be continuously updated over the coming months as the entertainment schedule is confirmed, so anyone planning their trip to Cowes during the regatta should check back regularly.

This year's regatta takes place 29th July-5th August and those thinking about entering are reminded that the Early Bird entry fee ends on 30th May. Anyone who can't take part for the full week can pick whichever day - or days – are convenient to them. Entries are currently being accepted online.

