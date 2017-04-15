Squibs at the Waldringfield Easter Egg Regatta
by Barry Searle today at 3:15 pm
14-15 April 2017
WSC organises an annual 2 day Easter Open meeting where all the club classes compete for Easter Egg prizes. Four WSC Squibs, 814 Richard Cooke/Martin Spall, 763 Pete/Jen Greatrex, 745 Ricky East/Gill Lamb, 721 David Moon/Steve Condie and visitors in 36 Andy Moore/Peter Hallinnan from Felixstowe Ferry SC.
The weather was chilly but a reasonably consistent SW wind was blowing for both days, with some moderate gusts later in the day, especially on Saturday. The first race resulted in 36 opening up a big lead with 721 and 814 close together with 745 going well with 763 not far behind. The second and third races resulted in 36 sailing in 'master class' mode for the most part with 763 and 814 in close pursuit. The Class Captain, following a bout of osmosis was assisting the Race Officer and was required to fly the X flag following a rather over exuberant start by the Squibble Editor in 745!
The second day was a bit sunnier and the established order was challenged especially in the second race with 763 first then 36 second closely followed by 721. However by the end of the second day 36 Artemis 2 was the clear winner with 814 Jumpin Jack second and 763 Gunpowder Gertie third.
The event concluded with the usual presentation of decent sized Easter Eggs for the winners and runner-ups for all the competing classes.
Finally the WSC Squibbers eagerly await the rumoured appearance of a new 900 series Rondar Squib on the Deben before long!
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|36
|Andy Moore
|Peter Hallinan
|1
|1
|1
|1
|‑2
|1
|5
|2nd
|814
|Richard Cooke
|Martin Spall
|2
|3
|2
|2
|(DNC)
|2
|11
|3rd
|763
|Pete Greatrex
|Jen Greatrex
|4
|2
|4
|3
|1
|‑5
|14
|4th
|745
|Ricky East
|Gill Lamb
|3
|‑5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|17
|5th
|721
|David Moon
|Steve Condie
|(DNF)
|4
|5
|DNF
|3
|4
|22
