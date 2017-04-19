Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Sandiline Hikers
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket

Rising stars join Dongfeng Race Team

by Dongfeng Race Team today at 2:42 pm 19 April 2017
Rising stars join Dongfeng Race Team © Yann Riou / Dongfeng Race Team

Bouttell, Black, Wolf and Horace confirmed by skipper Charles Caudrelier for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.

Dongfeng Race Team, the Chinese entry in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18, today confirmed four crew members under the age of 30 – three Chinese sailors and one Australian-British sailor.

For each of them this is another opportunity to race with some of the world's greatest offshore sailors and to take on nature's wildest and most challenging oceans as part of the team on Dongfeng.

Volvo Ocean Race rules require that on all of the 11 legs of the 45,000-nautical mile race, which sets sail from Alicante in October, teams must sail with at least two crew who are under the age of 30.

In this category, Dongfeng Race Team, which is sponsored by Dongfeng Motor Corporation, has been able to recall three young Chinese sailors who participated in the last race.

The returning Chinese sailors, who will work the pit on board Dongfeng, are Jiru Yang aged 26, who uses the English name Wolf; Liu Xue, 24, known as Black, and Chen Jinhao, 25, Horace.

Speaking at the Shanghai Auto 2017 today where he and Horace are making an appearance, Wolf said he was delighted to be named once again as part of Caudrelier's 12-person squad.

"It's such an honour to sail again with this team," he said. "On the boat during the hard moments, I sometimes said to myself that I would never do it again, but there are good memories too, that's why I have come back again.

"One of the most important things for me," he added, "is that we are trying to encourage more Chinese people to sail because, for the moment, sailing is still not a popular sport in China. So I hope we can bring more attention to the sport by racing again with the team."

Horace said his goal, come start time in October, will be to concentrate on racing. "This time I will be more focused on what I can do on the boat and, having done the last Volvo, I know what I can do," he said.

Rising stars join Dongfeng Race Team: Chen Jinhao (Horace) - photo © Eloi Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team
Rising stars join Dongfeng Race Team: Chen Jinhao (Horace) - photo © Eloi Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team

Black, who is currently sailing in the Sinan Cup Regatta in China, said: "Last time I knew nothing, I did not speak English, I didn't know what it was like offshore and I did not know the Volvo Ocean Race. Now I have a better mental approach because Charles asked me to come back and I don't want to let him down."

Rising stars join Dongfeng Race Team: Liu Xue (Black) - photo © Eloi Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team
Rising stars join Dongfeng Race Team: Liu Xue (Black) - photo © Eloi Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team

Alongside the Chinese in this category is a rising star in offshore ocean racing, bowman Jackson Bouttell, 26, an Australian with strong British ties, who sailed with the team on leg three in the last race. He has completed three Solitaire du Figaro campaigns and hopes to be one day on the start line of the Vendée Globe.

"The Volvo Ocean Race is something I've wanted to do for a really long time," Bouttell said. "It's the top of the sailing world in the crewed side of things and it's been one of my big goals for years."

Rising stars join Dongfeng Race Team: Jack Bouttell - photo © Yann Riou / Dongfeng Race Team
Rising stars join Dongfeng Race Team: Jack Bouttell - photo © Yann Riou / Dongfeng Race Team

Dongfeng Race Team skipper Charles Caudrelier says the three Chinese sailors have come a long way in three years. "Wolf, Black and Horace have one Volvo Ocean Race behind them and all of them sailed on at least two or three legs of the last race, so we are in quite a different position. Last time we were selecting them in China and teaching them how to use a winch, this time we are only speaking about performance," he said.

"As for Jack, he is a very good single-handed sailor and did a fantastic job for us on leg three in the last race. He is a strong guy and will be our bowman but also one of the best drivers in our crew," Caudrelier added.

In addition to the under-30 group, Dongfeng Race Team has also announced among its crew, the French solo sailing star Jérémie Beyou, the New Zealand Volvo Ocean Race experts Daryl Wislang and Stu Bannatyne and the female sailors Marie Riou of France and Caroljin Brouwer of the Netherlands.

The team is currently based, during its training phase, at Lorient in Brittany but has this weekend been racing in two Open 7.50 monohulls at the Spi Ouest France regatta at La Trinité-sur-Mer. Future commitments include the Rolex Fastnet Race and then the Plymouth to Lisbon race in August.

JACKSON BOUTTELL (JACK)

  • Nationality: Australian/British
  • Date of birth: January 18, 1991
  • Lives: France
  • Languages: English/French
Sailing highlights:
  • 2013: 1st Rookie, La Solitaire du Figaro
  • 2015: 1st place, Leg 3 into Sanya onboard Dongfeng
  • 2016: 1st place and new race record, Transat Quebec-St Malo, Spindrift 2 (maxi trimaran)

CHEN JINHAO (HORACE)

  • Nationality: Chinese
  • Date of birth: February 15, 1992
  • Lives: China
  • Languages: Cantonese/Mandarin/English
Sailing highlights:
  • 2011: Crew member onboard 77ft yacht, Jelik
  • 2013: Part of China Team in Extreme Sailing Series, Qingdao
  • 2014-15: 3rd place, Volvo Ocean Race with Dongfeng Race Team

XUE LIU (BLACK)

  • Nationality: Chinese
  • Date of birth: March 12, 1993
  • Lives: China
  • Languages: Chinese/English
Sailing highlights:
  • 2013: Member of China Team in the America's Cup World Series
  • 2014-15: 3rd place, Dongfeng Race Team in the Volvo Ocean Race
  • 2015: Skipper, China Sailing Tour team in China Cup International Regatta

YANG JIRU (WOLF)

  • Nationality: Chinese
  • Date of birth: July 14, 1990
  • Lives: China
  • Languages: Chinese/English
Sailing highlights:
  • 2013: 9th place, America's Cup, Naples
  • 2015: 3rd place with Dongfeng Race Team in the Volvo Ocean Race
  • 2016: 3rd place, Sydney Hobart Race with Dongfeng Race Team
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Entries flooding in
For inaugural Cowes Week Triple Crown Momentum is building in the lead-up to the inaugural Triple Crown at Cowes Week – the new mini-series for Big Boats holding its first edition in 2017. Posted on 14 Apr Meet Guillaume Verdier
The man behind the next generation One Design Verdier and his team of designers will be working alongside a Volvo Ocean Race Advisory Board, featuring race veterans and team directors. Posted on 12 Apr Designing the Future of the Volvo Ocean Race
Guillaume Verdier to create new One Design racing yacht While final preparations and team announcements continue for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18, the event's leadership team are working in parallel to map out the race's future. Posted on 6 Apr Zhik selected by team AkzoNobel
As official technical clothing partner Innovative specialist sailing apparel manufacturer Zhik has been selected by team AkzoNobel as its official technical clothing partner for the upcoming edition of the Volvo Ocean Race. Posted on 6 Apr MAPFRE dismasts during offshore testing
No injuries on board Volvo Ocean Race yacht At 17:15hrs local time this Thursday afternoon while the team was sailing about seven nautical miles SW of the island of Ons near their home base in around 25 knots of wind and four meter high waves the VO65 MAPFRE's mast broke below the first spreader. Posted on 31 Mar Spanish u30 sailor Willy Altadill returns
For second Volvo Ocean Race The 24-year-old from Barcelona, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill. Willy is the first sailor to be named for the 2017-18 race as one of the two Under-30s sailors each team must sail with. Posted on 29 Mar Vestas 11th Hour Racing launch campaign
For Volvo Ocean Race with sustainability message Vestas are returning to the Volvo Ocean Race for a second consecutive edition, after launching their 2017-18 campaign in partnership with 11th Hour Racing at simultaneous events in Newport, Rhode Island and Aarhus. Posted on 21 Mar Brouwer & Riou join Dongfeng Racde Team
Top female sailors set for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Dongfeng Race Team have selected Carolijn Brouwer and Marie Riou for their Volvo Ocean Race campaign in 2017-18 – a move that confirms the impact of a rule change introduced by the race to encourage mixed male-female crews. Posted on 16 Mar MAPFRE snap up Greenhalgh
For Volvo Ocean Race bid Spanish team MAPFRE have signed Britain's Rob Greenhalgh as a watch captain for their 2017-18 campaign. Posted on 14 Mar Fourth Volvo Ocean Race team confirmed
To be revealed later this month The fourth team for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 is now confirmed – and will be revealed later this month. Posted on 9 Mar

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Hayling Island SC 49er Open Meeting for 49er
Hayling Island SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Grafham Water SC International Moth Inland Championships for International Moth
Grafham Water SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Royal Windermere YC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Royal Windermere YC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Burghfield SC Comet, Solo & Streaker Open Meeting for Comet, Solo & Streaker
Burghfield SC- 22 Apr Banbury SC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Banbury SC- 23 Apr Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 23 Apr Medway YC IRC yachts and IRC yachts Medway Yacht Club Spring Series (IRC & NHC) for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Medway YC- 23 Apr Chipstead SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy