Entry Open for 2017 Rolex Farr 40 Worlds at Porto Cervo

Enfant Terrible, the Italian boat owned by Alberto Rossi, figures to be among the top contenders at the 2017 Rolex Farr 40 World Championships in Porto Cervo © Zerogradinord

by Brady Stagg today at 11:59 am

The 2017 edition of the Rolex Farr 40 Worlds returns to the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in Porto Cervo for the third time in the class' history from July 13 - 16 and the Notice of Race and entry form are now available! Please go to farr40worlds.com for the most up to date information.

The 2017 edition of the Rolex Farr 40 Worlds is a year of anniversaries, this year marks the 20th edition of the Farr 40 World Championship, including 17 years with our wonderful title sponsor Rolex. In 2017 the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda is celebrating their 50th anniversary, so this will be an event you do not want to miss!

We are really looking forward to a fantastic event and we can't wait to see everyone there!