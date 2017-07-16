Please select your home edition
Entry Open for 2017 Rolex Farr 40 Worlds at Porto Cervo

by Brady Stagg today at 11:59 am 13-16 July 2017
Enfant Terrible, the Italian boat owned by Alberto Rossi, figures to be among the top contenders at the 2017 Rolex Farr 40 World Championships in Porto Cervo © Zerogradinord

The 2017 edition of the Rolex Farr 40 Worlds returns to the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in Porto Cervo for the third time in the class' history from July 13 - 16 and the Notice of Race and entry form are now available! Please go to farr40worlds.com for the most up to date information.

The 2017 edition of the Rolex Farr 40 Worlds is a year of anniversaries, this year marks the 20th edition of the Farr 40 World Championship, including 17 years with our wonderful title sponsor Rolex. In 2017 the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda is celebrating their 50th anniversary, so this will be an event you do not want to miss!

We are really looking forward to a fantastic event and we can't wait to see everyone there!

Farr 40 fleet set
Farr 40 Nationals in Sydney overall
Estate Master crowned Champion A practised team with many seasons behind them mixed with fierce ambition, and a quick recovery from what could have cost them the main trophy, delivered Martin Hill's Estate Master the Farr 40 John Calvert-Jones National Championship.
Farr 40 Nationals in Sydney day 2
Mastering big swell off Manly The John Calvert-Jones National Championship has a new pointscore leader in Martin Hill's Estate Master, which is now controlling the national title having shaken off their first day nerves in view of Sydney's iconic Manly surf beach on day two.
Farr 40 Nationals in Sydney day 1
Angophora blitzes the opening day Four races into the Farr 40s' John Calvert-Jones National Championship on Sydney Harbour and an almighty tug-of-war is on between last season's all-conquering team and the current season frontrunner.
Estate Master favourite
For Australian Farr 40 season-ending national title Another win to Martin Hill's Estate Master at the blowy Sydney Harbour Regatta has firmed the Middle Harbour Yacht Club Farr 40 team as favourite for the coveted season-ending national title, named in honour of Australian class pioneer John Calvert-Jones.
Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title overall
Estate Master crowned champion Martin Hill's Estate Master narrowly beat the runner up on the final day of the Farr 40 NSW State Title 2017 that wrapped up on Sydney Harbour in strong sou'east winds.
Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title day 1
Sizzling in Sydney In temperatures 30 degrees plus, Sydney's beaches were packed on Saturday February 11 and a little out to sea off Manly's famous surf beach on the first day of the Farr 40 NSW State Title the good guys sizzled.
Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title preview
An old foe returns to the Farr 40s A familiar skipper is making his Farr 40 return with an unfamiliar boat name at this weekend's NSW State Title hosted by the Middle Harbour Yacht Club at The Spit, Sydney.
Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy overall
Estate Master King of the Castle again Five wins from six starts easily captured the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design trophy for Martin Hill and his Estate Master team from Sydney, and puts them in a strong position heading into class' NSW and Australian titles in February and March respectively.
Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy day 1
Big swell throws up challenges The skipper of Estate Master Martin Hill and his tactician David Chapman used their big swell experience in a different class to their advantage on the opening day of the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy.
Big swell throws up challenges The skipper of Estate Master Martin Hill and his tactician David Chapman used their big swell experience in a different class to their advantage on the opening day of the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy. Posted on 21 Jan

