Push the Boat Out at Dovestone Sailing Club on 14th May

by Nik Lever today at 3:42 pm 14 May 2017
Dovestone Sailing Club © Nike Lever

Dovestone Sailing Club are holding their annual 'Push the Boat Out' day on Sunday 14th May, 10:30am-4:30pm. This is an RYA (Royal Yachting Association) event.

With nearly 400 venues taking part this year PTBO looks to get even more people out on the water, experiencing the joy of sailing.

If you want to find out more about getting on the water pre-book a space by contacting Andy Goddard on to avoid disappointment. In 2016, over 30,000 visited PTBO events, with nearly 20,000 people getting out on the water, at 351 venues across the UK.

Food and drinks will be available all day.

Visit www.dovestonesc.org.uk to find out more about the club.

Push the Boat Out at Aldeburgh
Everyone welcome on 21st May Everyone is welcome to join members of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club on the 21st of May to participate in the RYA's 'Push the Boat Out'. The club is an RYA recognised training establishment and offers courses for all ability and ages of sailors.
RYA Push the Boat Out 2017

To be bigger than ever More than 370 sailing venues across the UK will be giving people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to get out on the water and discover a new sport this May with RYA Push the Boat Out.
Biggest ever Push the Boat Out campaign

Scotland looks forward to a top week in May Scotland looks forward to its biggest ever Push The Boat Out campaign this summer with as many as 42 clubs and centres signed up.
Jennifer's close shave for World Cancer Day!

Dovestone Sailing Club member raises £1,600 Dovestone Sailing Club member Jennifer Massey raised over £1,600 for Cancer Research with a sponsored head shave on Sunday 19th February. Jennifer was supporting World Cancer Day. The total was over £600 more than her target.
Learn to Sail at Dovestone

Ideal sailing waters for all levels of ability Dovestone Reservoir provides ideal sailing waters for all levels of ability. Whether you are taking your first steps afloat or want to develop your skills, the club has a dedicated team of instructors and coaches to look after you.
Flying Fifteens at Dovestone

Light winds and sunshine With light and variable winds, sunshine and mild temperatures, Dovestone Sailing Club hosted an enjoyable final event of the 2016 Waples Wines Northern Travellers series over the weekend of 1-2 October.
MP Ian Lucas gives sailing a try

To help Push the Boat Out in North Wales Wrexham MP Ian Lucas tried his hand at sailing to help Push the Boat Out in North Wales, an initiative aimed at encouraging people to enjoy free opportunities to try sailing.
Royal Victoria YC Push the Boat Out

A very successful event last Saturday Royal Victoria Yacht Club (RVYC) hosted a very successful event as part of RYA Push the Boat Out last Saturday 21st of May 2016.
Thousands get afloat

For RYA Push the Boat Out 2016 Almost 500 open days were held across the UK from 14-22 May, allowing thousands of people to get afloat during the nine-day campaign.
Draycote Water Open Day

Good turnout despite weather The prospect of rain and strong winds did not deter visitors from coming along to Draycote Water Sailing Club's Open Day on Saturday 21st May. A steady stream of people came through the club to find out more about sailing and have a go on the water.

