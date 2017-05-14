Push the Boat Out at Dovestone Sailing Club on 14th May

Dovestone Sailing Club © Nike Lever Dovestone Sailing Club © Nike Lever

by Nik Lever today at 3:42 pm

Dovestone Sailing Club are holding their annual 'Push the Boat Out' day on Sunday 14th May, 10:30am-4:30pm. This is an RYA (Royal Yachting Association) event.

With nearly 400 venues taking part this year PTBO looks to get even more people out on the water, experiencing the joy of sailing.

If you want to find out more about getting on the water pre-book a space by contacting Andy Goddard on to avoid disappointment. In 2016, over 30,000 visited PTBO events, with nearly 20,000 people getting out on the water, at 351 venues across the UK.

Food and drinks will be available all day.

Visit www.dovestonesc.org.uk to find out more about the club.