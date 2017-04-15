RS200 Open at Bough Beech Sailing Club
15 April 2017
RS200s at Bough Beech © Martyn Smith
A shifty force 3 north westerly greeted the competitors at the Bough Beech open meeting on 15th April.
The fleet got away at the first attempt and it was Dave & Emma Derby who got to the windward mark in front. Despite strong challenges from Mike Green & Lynn Ratcliffe and Tom Wright & Chris Coulcher the Derby's held on to win.
The second race was led from start to finish by Dave Jessop & Sophie Mear. They got to the windward mark in front & the planed off into the distance in a gust lapping several tail-enders in the process. The Derby's and Wright/Coulcher scrapped it out for second & third a long way behind eventually finishing in that order.
After lunch sun came out, the wind picked up a little and the third race was a much more closely contested affair. Wright/Coulcher rounded first closely followed by Simon Cory & Denise Judd. The chasing pack was led by Jules Bradley & Helen Cafferata, Green/Ratcliffe, the Derby's and Jessop/Mear. Places changed many times but at the end it was the Derby's who took the honours followed by Jessop/Mear and Bradley/Cafferata.
With all to play for in the last race it was Bradley/Cafferata who took an early lead from Elliot Marks & Heather Denbigh and Wright/Coulcher. At this stage the Derby's were in the pack with Jessop/Mear even further back. At the end of the first round though it was Mike Warwicker & Kate Fitzsimmons who had got through to take the lead closely followed by the Derby's and with Jessop/Mear still chasing. On the third round however Jessop/Mear picked up a gust downwind to plane into a lead which they never relinquished to take the meeting on count back and open the defence of their SEAS title with a win.
A big thanks must go to race officer Barry Wolfenden who managed to run four good races in very shifty conditions with a minimum of fuss & no hanging around.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|1347
|David Jessop
|Sophie Mear
|‑6
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2nd
|1438
|Dave Derby
|Emma Derby
|1
|‑2
|1
|2
|4
|3rd
|1554
|Thomas Wright
|Chris Coulcher
|2
|3
|4
|‑5
|9
|4th
|1178
|Jules Bradley
|Helen Cafferata
|3
|‑4
|3
|4
|10
|5th
|1511
|Mike Green
|Lynne Ratcliffe
|4
|5
|5
|‑6
|14
|6th
|1459
|Mike Warwicker
|Kate Fitzsimmons
|(RET)
|7
|6
|3
|16
|7th
|1018
|Simon Cory
|Denise Judd
|5
|6
|‑7
|7
|18
|8th
|909
|Jack Vincent
|Lizzie Fuller
|7
|8
|8
|‑9
|23
|9th
|692
|Elliot Marks
|Heather Denbigh
|8
|‑9
|9
|8
|25
|10th
|1062
|Tim Humphries
|Paula Bayntun
|10
|‑12
|10
|10
|30
|11th
|1140
|Hannah Mumford
|Tara Head
|‑11
|10
|11
|11
|32
|12th
|881
|Richard Southern
|Esme Southern
|9
|11
|(DNS)
|DNC
|33
