RS200 Open at Bough Beech Sailing Club

by Dave Derby today at 11:34 am 15 April 2017
RS200s at Bough Beech © Martyn Smith

A shifty force 3 north westerly greeted the competitors at the Bough Beech open meeting on 15th April.

The fleet got away at the first attempt and it was Dave & Emma Derby who got to the windward mark in front. Despite strong challenges from Mike Green & Lynn Ratcliffe and Tom Wright & Chris Coulcher the Derby's held on to win.

The second race was led from start to finish by Dave Jessop & Sophie Mear. They got to the windward mark in front & the planed off into the distance in a gust lapping several tail-enders in the process. The Derby's and Wright/Coulcher scrapped it out for second & third a long way behind eventually finishing in that order.

After lunch sun came out, the wind picked up a little and the third race was a much more closely contested affair. Wright/Coulcher rounded first closely followed by Simon Cory & Denise Judd. The chasing pack was led by Jules Bradley & Helen Cafferata, Green/Ratcliffe, the Derby's and Jessop/Mear. Places changed many times but at the end it was the Derby's who took the honours followed by Jessop/Mear and Bradley/Cafferata.

RS200s at Bough Beech - photo © Martyn Smith
RS200s at Bough Beech - photo © Martyn Smith

With all to play for in the last race it was Bradley/Cafferata who took an early lead from Elliot Marks & Heather Denbigh and Wright/Coulcher. At this stage the Derby's were in the pack with Jessop/Mear even further back. At the end of the first round though it was Mike Warwicker & Kate Fitzsimmons who had got through to take the lead closely followed by the Derby's and with Jessop/Mear still chasing. On the third round however Jessop/Mear picked up a gust downwind to plane into a lead which they never relinquished to take the meeting on count back and open the defence of their SEAS title with a win.

A big thanks must go to race officer Barry Wolfenden who managed to run four good races in very shifty conditions with a minimum of fuss & no hanging around.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewR1R2R3R4Pts
1st1347David JessopSophie Mear‑61214
2nd1438Dave DerbyEmma Derby1‑2124
3rd1554Thomas WrightChris Coulcher234‑59
4th1178Jules BradleyHelen Cafferata3‑43410
5th1511Mike GreenLynne Ratcliffe455‑614
6th1459Mike WarwickerKate Fitzsimmons(RET)76316
7th1018Simon CoryDenise Judd56‑7718
8th909Jack VincentLizzie Fuller788‑923
9th692Elliot MarksHeather Denbigh8‑99825
10th1062Tim HumphriesPaula Bayntun10‑12101030
11th1140Hannah MumfordTara Head‑1110111132
12th881Richard SouthernEsme Southern911(DNS)DNC33
