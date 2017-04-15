RS200 Open at Bough Beech Sailing Club

RS200s at Bough Beech © Martyn Smith RS200s at Bough Beech © Martyn Smith

by Dave Derby today at 11:34 am

A shifty force 3 north westerly greeted the competitors at the Bough Beech open meeting on 15th April.

The fleet got away at the first attempt and it was Dave & Emma Derby who got to the windward mark in front. Despite strong challenges from Mike Green & Lynn Ratcliffe and Tom Wright & Chris Coulcher the Derby's held on to win.

The second race was led from start to finish by Dave Jessop & Sophie Mear. They got to the windward mark in front & the planed off into the distance in a gust lapping several tail-enders in the process. The Derby's and Wright/Coulcher scrapped it out for second & third a long way behind eventually finishing in that order.

After lunch sun came out, the wind picked up a little and the third race was a much more closely contested affair. Wright/Coulcher rounded first closely followed by Simon Cory & Denise Judd. The chasing pack was led by Jules Bradley & Helen Cafferata, Green/Ratcliffe, the Derby's and Jessop/Mear. Places changed many times but at the end it was the Derby's who took the honours followed by Jessop/Mear and Bradley/Cafferata.

With all to play for in the last race it was Bradley/Cafferata who took an early lead from Elliot Marks & Heather Denbigh and Wright/Coulcher. At this stage the Derby's were in the pack with Jessop/Mear even further back. At the end of the first round though it was Mike Warwicker & Kate Fitzsimmons who had got through to take the lead closely followed by the Derby's and with Jessop/Mear still chasing. On the third round however Jessop/Mear picked up a gust downwind to plane into a lead which they never relinquished to take the meeting on count back and open the defence of their SEAS title with a win.

A big thanks must go to race officer Barry Wolfenden who managed to run four good races in very shifty conditions with a minimum of fuss & no hanging around.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 1347 David Jessop Sophie Mear ‑6 1 2 1 4 2nd 1438 Dave Derby Emma Derby 1 ‑2 1 2 4 3rd 1554 Thomas Wright Chris Coulcher 2 3 4 ‑5 9 4th 1178 Jules Bradley Helen Cafferata 3 ‑4 3 4 10 5th 1511 Mike Green Lynne Ratcliffe 4 5 5 ‑6 14 6th 1459 Mike Warwicker Kate Fitzsimmons (RET) 7 6 3 16 7th 1018 Simon Cory Denise Judd 5 6 ‑7 7 18 8th 909 Jack Vincent Lizzie Fuller 7 8 8 ‑9 23 9th 692 Elliot Marks Heather Denbigh 8 ‑9 9 8 25 10th 1062 Tim Humphries Paula Bayntun 10 ‑12 10 10 30 11th 1140 Hannah Mumford Tara Head ‑11 10 11 11 32 12th 881 Richard Southern Esme Southern 9 11 (DNS) DNC 33