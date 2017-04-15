Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Isotak Ocean
Product Feature
Zhik New Womens Microfleece Skiff Suit
Zhik New Womens Microfleece Skiff Suit

Toppers at the Waldringfield Easter Egg

by Chris Woodard today at 9:21 am 14-15 April 2017
Max Robinson wins the Topper class at the Waldringfield Easter Egg © Alexis Smith

The 65th Waldringfield SC Easter Egg Open Meeting continued many of the traditions of this popular annual event, but this year had one notable innovation – the introduction of a Topper class start!

Racing at Waldringfield is generally restricted to a small number of adopted classes, to maintain strong fleet racing as opposed to the vagaries of handicap racing, with the club's dinghy racing series restricted to Wayfarers, Larks, Cadets, and Lasers, but following the recent successful introduction of the RS200 the club has, this year, also adopted the Topper class, primarily to give the Junior members a single handed option, to complement the double-handed option of Cadets.

Toppers at the Waldringfield Easter Egg - photo © Alexis Smith
Toppers at the Waldringfield Easter Egg - photo © Alexis Smith

Racing was held on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, with a decent force 4 breeze on both days, rising to a sound force 5 at times on Saturday, providing exhilarating sailing and exciting racing. Eight Toppers entered this inaugural WSC Topper event, and with three visiting RYA Squad sailors there was good quality racing throughout the fleet. Good Friday was dominated by Richard Townley (Alton Water/Royal Harwich) with two firsts and a second, with Waldringfield's Sean Woodard winning the other one, whilst the windier conditions on Saturday favoured Max Robinson (Fishers Green) who took both races, and Rose Edmonds (Snettisham Beach) with two seconds. Overall victory went to Max Robinson, with Sean Woodard and Richard Townley completing the podium, and Rose Edmonds leading home a competitive bunch of girls! The tradition of all Juniors receiving Easter Eggs meant that everyone left the prize-giving happy, after some trading of different flavoured eggs!

If there are any other Topper sailors in the Eastern Region who might be interested in joining us for Topper class racing at this delightful venue on the picturesque Deben estuary please get in touch! Whilst the club's reputation is based around well run, good quality, racing, we also have other innovations for this season including fortnightly Saturday morning Junior Club "fun" sailing and race coaching sessions, and a new bargain £60 annual membership rate for a Junior with an accompanying adult, with no joining fee. Further details are on the club website (or will be shortly!) www.waldringfieldsc.com or contact Chris on .

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st46731Max Robinson‑322116
2nd47740Sean Woodard1‑333310
3rd33091Richard Townley211(DNC)DNC13
4th47172Rose Edmonds45‑62213
5th46733Daisy Robinson545(DNC)418
6th47748Ciara Woodard664(DNC)521
7th35107Marc Atkinson(DNF)DNC7DNCDNC34
8th44144Lucy Rains7(DNF)DNCDNCDNC34
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

From 37 years old to like new
We speak to Roger Proctor about re-activating Toppers We spoke to Roger Proctor, son of Ian Proctor who designed the Topper dinghy, about a new scheme to re-activate old Toppers and get them back out on the water. Posted on 5 Apr Topper RYA South Zone Squad training
Photos of the fun at Itchenor As one of the parents that trails around the country with a young sailor, it's great to share some photos of the training this weekend at Itchenor. It's really great to see the improvements that these young sailors have made. Posted on 27 Mar Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3
136 helms race at Carsington For the second National Series event running the weather forecast throughout the week leading up to the event suggested that the wind conditions could be un-sailable on both days. Posted on 26 Mar Volvo GJW Direct Topper Winter Regatta
159 young helms race at the WPNSA The Topper Winter Regatta for many is the chance to find out how all the hard autumn and winter training has paid off. From past events at Weymouth and Portland at this time of year the Winters has become known as the Tester. Posted on 3 Mar WIN a 'Topper Taster Day'
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Take part in the 'How do you measure up?' competition running throughout the show, to be in with a chance of winning a 'Topper Taster Day' for you and two other sailors at your home club. Posted on 2 Mar Rooster Southern Topper Traveller Series
Eight events and 6 coaching days The Notice of Race and events calendar for the 2017 Southern Area Topper Traveller Series are now available directly for review on the Topper UK website in the relevant 'Southern Area' section. Posted on 2 Mar Topper Taster Days
Six young sailors take part in the Volvo GJW Winter Regatta The 2017 Volvo GJW Winter Regatta held at the WPNSA was the first National Series Topper event for 6 young sailors local to the Weymouth and Portland area to experience an event where 160 boys and girls ranging from 9 to 16 competed in this regatta. Posted on 1 Mar Win a Topper Taster Day
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Pay a visit to the International Topper Class Association (GBR) stand (C48) at this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and you could be in with a chance of winning a 'Topper Taster Day', in the 'How do you measure up?' competition. Posted on 9 Feb Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year Awards
Heroic mid-ocean rescue rewarded Winning sailors received their awards at a Gala Lunch held at Trinity House, London and presented on behalf of the YJA by the 2015 Yachtsman of the Year, Ian Walker MBE following a close vote taken by members of the Yachting Journalists' Association. Posted on 10 Jan Ballyholme to host ISA Youth Pathway Nationals
For first time in April 2017 Ballyholme Yacht Club are very honoured to have been asked to host the 2017 ISA Youth Pathway National Championships incorporating the first leg of the IODAI 2017 Optimist Trials. Posted on 6 Jan

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Topper 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Topper NW Area Championship for Topper
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Chipstead SC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chipstead SC- 10 Jun Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul Waldringfield SC Topper Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Notts County SC Topper Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Hayling Island SC Topper Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug Waldringfield SC Topper Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy