Toppers at the Waldringfield Easter Egg

Max Robinson wins the Topper class at the Waldringfield Easter Egg © Alexis Smith Max Robinson wins the Topper class at the Waldringfield Easter Egg © Alexis Smith

by Chris Woodard today at 9:21 am

The 65th Waldringfield SC Easter Egg Open Meeting continued many of the traditions of this popular annual event, but this year had one notable innovation – the introduction of a Topper class start!

Racing at Waldringfield is generally restricted to a small number of adopted classes, to maintain strong fleet racing as opposed to the vagaries of handicap racing, with the club's dinghy racing series restricted to Wayfarers, Larks, Cadets, and Lasers, but following the recent successful introduction of the RS200 the club has, this year, also adopted the Topper class, primarily to give the Junior members a single handed option, to complement the double-handed option of Cadets.

Racing was held on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, with a decent force 4 breeze on both days, rising to a sound force 5 at times on Saturday, providing exhilarating sailing and exciting racing. Eight Toppers entered this inaugural WSC Topper event, and with three visiting RYA Squad sailors there was good quality racing throughout the fleet. Good Friday was dominated by Richard Townley (Alton Water/Royal Harwich) with two firsts and a second, with Waldringfield's Sean Woodard winning the other one, whilst the windier conditions on Saturday favoured Max Robinson (Fishers Green) who took both races, and Rose Edmonds (Snettisham Beach) with two seconds. Overall victory went to Max Robinson, with Sean Woodard and Richard Townley completing the podium, and Rose Edmonds leading home a competitive bunch of girls! The tradition of all Juniors receiving Easter Eggs meant that everyone left the prize-giving happy, after some trading of different flavoured eggs!

If there are any other Topper sailors in the Eastern Region who might be interested in joining us for Topper class racing at this delightful venue on the picturesque Deben estuary please get in touch! Whilst the club's reputation is based around well run, good quality, racing, we also have other innovations for this season including fortnightly Saturday morning Junior Club "fun" sailing and race coaching sessions, and a new bargain £60 annual membership rate for a Junior with an accompanying adult, with no joining fee. Further details are on the club website (or will be shortly!) www.waldringfieldsc.com or contact Chris on .

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 46731 Max Robinson ‑3 2 2 1 1 6 2nd 47740 Sean Woodard 1 ‑3 3 3 3 10 3rd 33091 Richard Townley 2 1 1 (DNC) DNC 13 4th 47172 Rose Edmonds 4 5 ‑6 2 2 13 5th 46733 Daisy Robinson 5 4 5 (DNC) 4 18 6th 47748 Ciara Woodard 6 6 4 (DNC) 5 21 7th 35107 Marc Atkinson (DNF) DNC 7 DNC DNC 34 8th 44144 Lucy Rains 7 (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 34