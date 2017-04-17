Please select your home edition
Australian Youth Nacra 15 Championship at Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing today at 6:29 am 14-17 April 2017
Western Australians Shannon and Jayden Dalton win the Australian Youth Nacra 15 Championship © Beau Outteridge / Australian Sailing

Western Australian siblings, Shannon and Jayden Dalton, have won the Australian Sailing Youth Nacra 15 Championship, hosted by Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club over the Easter long weekend.

Former Optimist and 420 sailors, Shannon and Jayden relished in the conditions on Lake Macquarie, winning seven from ten races over the course of the regatta. Having only spent the last four months training in the Nacra 15, the duo negotiated the light and tricky conditions on the Lake flawlessly.

"A lot of hard work has paid off," said Jayden. "No one has really had the boats long enough to train and be really prepared, so it was really good to just get out here and see how we went with everyone else.

"We have been training hard at both South of Perth Yacht Club on Swan River, and on the ocean in the lead up to this event.

"The regatta was really quite light and shifty, and the water was really flat which we are not used to. We haven't trained in the light breeze that much back home (Western Australia)."

Jake Liddell and Emma Jones from the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia flew the flag for the east-coast of Australia winning three races across the weekend to take out second place. Local Wangi sailors, Jed Fatches and Karma Randall, also capitalised on the conditions finishing the regatta in third place after posting consistent results across the four-day event.

Australian Sailing Performance Pathway Manager, Mark Robinson said the first Nacra 15 Championship event was a great success.

"The Nacra 15 is a new multihull that youth sailors are climbing on board across the country to experience the speed and versatility that it offers," Mark said. "We've received comments both from experienced multihull sailors and those new to the discipline that this is a great balanced boat ideal for our youth sailors.

"The multihull is a great pathway option for junior sailors coming from Optimists, Open Bics, Sabots and the like, and the event on the weekend highlighted that with such a competitive yet diverse fleet background."

Darren Bundock presents Shannon and Jayden Dalton with the Australian Youth Nacra 15 Trophy - photo © Beau Outteridge / Australian Sailing
Next stop for the Daltons will be the 2018 Youth World Championships to be hosted in China this December with their training as a part of the Australian Sailing Youth Team to commence shortly.

"Shannon and Jayden now complete the Australian Sailing Youth Team that will travel to Sanya in China," Mark said. "The other team members have been training in their home states since their selection earlier in the year and will come together as a team later in the year for training camps with the three appointed team coaches."

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
1AUS037AUS037Shannon DaltonJayden DaltonSOPYC211[5]111G[12]119
2AUS060AUS060Jake LiddellEmma JonesCYCA12825[12Y]11[11]323
3AUS051TallulahJed FatchesKarma RandallWASC3626[9][7]334431
4AUS056Tooley's VisionJai TooleyAQAji MillerCYC[8]33476[8]22734
5AUS046RamonaWill McKenziePatrick ButlerVincentia[11]84325583[10]38
6AUS043AUS043Tom DawsonBrin LidddellBelmont107[12][11]43446947
7AUS044NHSTom CrockettJack TwomeyBelmont9[10]5[10]64777550
8AUS058AfterburnWill CooleyEthan WhiteRSYS/GLSC5[14O][9]1386.8G514D850.8
9AUS016VESGeorgia PayneDaniel BrownSOPYC7[9]6882[10]98654
10AUS057Forward SailingJack ChallandsLauchlan HughesSYC/PYC6510[12][11]11669255
11AUS059High VoltageAshleigh SwadlingCooper RichmondRQYS/SYC41179[12][12]121051270
12AUS064Triton RacingLeopold McAllisterBailey HoodRSYS[12]4[11]710101111101174
13AUS053Musto 4 YouthLucy NissenEthan MicallefNCYC[14C][14C]14C14C14C14C14C14C14C14C112

www.youthchamps.org.au

