Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Travellers at Frensham - Preview
by Ivan Walsh today at 6:19 am
23 April 2017
Phantoms at Frensham in 2012 © Jeff Dolton
The forecast is thankfully calmer than last year and the lighter winds might even give us a chance to halt the excellent run of series wins by Super Simon Hawkes! Another fairly central location at a very welcoming club.
- Briefing: 1015
- Phantom Prep: 1055
- Phantom first start: 1100
- Schedule of races: 4 race – 2 back-to-back in the morning, lunch, then 2 back-to-back in the afternoon. Three results to count. The first and last races will be simpler and shorter than the other two.
- Entry fee: Phantoms £10
Bacon butties and coffee served from 0915, lunch available. Frensham free tea. Plenty of parking, easy launching off jetties. Sailing Instructions available on the day. Come and have some fun at Frensham.
