Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Travellers at Frensham - Preview

Bacon butties and coffee served from 0915, lunch available. Frensham free tea. Plenty of parking, easy launching off jetties. Sailing Instructions available on the day. Come and have some fun at Frensham.

The forecast is thankfully calmer than last year and the lighter winds might even give us a chance to halt the excellent run of series wins by Super Simon Hawkes! Another fairly central location at a very welcoming club.

Phantoms at Island Barn

Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 2 The forecast of strong winds did not put off 18 sailors for round 2 of the travellers' series. One rigged then thought better of it so 17 started the first race, not all finished.

Paignton POSH to be held on 6-7 May

Sixth running of Paignton's flagship event for singlehanders 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for single-handers: POSH. This is the only BIG single hander event in the south-west for mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 down to how fast would you like sir?!

Is the F In Fun going to be lacking in the future?

David Henshall discusses what's gone wrong Thanks to the amazing golden efforts in the 470 of Hannah Mills crewed by Saskia Clark and Giles Scott in the Finn, the UK, via the RYA, could once again claim to be the 'most successful nation' at the Rio Olympics.

New Boats From P&B

Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification.

Phantom at Island Barn on Saturday

For Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 2 After licking our wounds from the Wimbleball open and Beastie last week we head off to Island Barn SC for the second Phantom open of the new season, for a joint event with our rivals in the Eastern region.

Phantoms at Wimbleball

The 'Paunch was Launched' The forecast had been looking fierce all week but on the day looking from the Clubhouse across the course it looked a bit gusty but nothing outstanding.

Phantom Southern Travellers Series Round 1

Racing starts at Wimbleball on 18th March The Optimum Time Watches Phantom 2017 Southern Travellers Series begins this Saturday at Wimbleball Sailing Club on the picturesque Exmoor National Park in Somerset. Details and NoR can be found on the club website.

See the new VX EVO this weekend

On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK.

Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing

A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show.