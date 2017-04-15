Solo Open at Tata Steel Sailing Club

by Paul Bambridge today at 7:41 pm

The open consisted of four races, one before lunch and then three back to back in the afternoon. Firstly well done to the OOD and his team for setting a testing triangle sausage course and handling the day efficiently and on time, with no hanging about in the somewhat chilly conditions.

Race 1 - The wind was a gentle force 3 with all competitors crowding the line forcing a general recall. The next start saw Bob Taylor (5014) surge ahead to the windward mark followed closely by Cliff Crawshaw (5356) and DJ Edwards (having borrowed 5050 that morning, but then again he is Osprey National Champion) and Jason Taylor (5356). Cliff managed to take the lead on the downwind leg and theses positions were held to the finish.

Race 2 - The wind had increased to a force 4 and was becoming slightly more testing. DJ, seeing there was a touch of port bias, went for a port end flier. This allowed him to lead for a lap but then Cliff passed him on the second beat. Third place went to Jason.

Race 3 - A few of the more senior competitors decided the conditions were becoming too testing and the fleet of sixteen was reduced to eleven. Cliff again was fast off the mark and led from start to finish followed by Jason and DJ. Paul (5038) was advised after the race that running in a force 4+ with the centreboard fully up is not such a good idea, but I'm sure he realised that when he went swimming.

Race 4 - Cliff once again was jet-powered from the start, and was followed by the usual suspects, Jason and DJ. Despite their best efforts no-one could catch these three and they held these positions to the finish.

So it was a master-class from Cliff Crawshaw, winning all four races. Jason Taylor was second, DJ Edwards third and Bob Taylor (a veteran) was fourth.

Many thanks to our visitors Nick Fisher (Salcombe), John Steels (Starcross), Vernon Perkins (South Cerney) and Nigel Pibb (South Cerney) for travelling to the event. The event will be staged again next year on the same date - we hope to see you there!