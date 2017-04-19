Win a Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N EX!

Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N EX Competition © Crewsaver Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N EX Competition © Crewsaver

by Hazel Proudlock, Crewsaver today at 5:00 pm

To celebrate the highly anticipated launch of Crewsaver's ErgoFit 50N EX we have not only one but two of these high performance buoyancy aids to give away!

With the America's Cup fast approaching, high performance sailing is on everybody's mind and we find ourselves in a new era of sailing. With this revolution comes a demand for personal safety equipment that can offer the very highest in protection and performance. This is where the ErgoFit 50N EX comes into its own. Designed exclusively with Artemis Racing for the America's Cup, the ErgoFit 50N EX represents a revolution in buoyancy aid design.

Enter at www.yachtsandyachting.com/competition/16/Win-a-Crewsaver-Ergofit-50N-EX