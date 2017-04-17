Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Sandiline Hikers
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Jacket Womens 2.0
Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Jacket Womens 2.0

Ullswater Yacht Club Easter Regatta

by Sue Giles today at 2:56 pm 15-17 April 2017
Some of the Ullswater Easter Regatta winners © Sue Giles

More than 90 boats, 30+mph winds, flat calm, sun, rain and three days of close racing - that was Easter Regatta at Ullswater Yacht Club.

The competitive year for visitors to the award-winning club launched with the annual three-day regatta, an open event for all classes sponsored by SpeedSix boat products. The club, winner of Yachts and Yachting Magazine's Club of the Year and RYA Club of the Year, also welcomed the RS200, Feva and Aero classes and the event was part of the Musto Skiff Traveller Series. This added up to a bumper turnout of 93 boats for the event which had a new format of ten races planned over three days with separate windward/leeward and conventional courses.

On day one, Saturday, April 15, the racers faced challenging conditions with winds gusting to more than 30mph in icy blasts from the north-west. The windward/leeward fleets raced round the corner from the clubhouse, and there were separate starts for RS200s, Fevas and the Asymmetric Handicap Class.

The Asymmetrics were the biggest class with 34 boats, including 9 Musto Skiffs and 7 SB20s. Three races were held in increasing gusty winds. The safety crews were kept very busy and there were some dramatic downwind legs, all in full view of the guests at our next door neighbour, the Sharrow Bay Hotel. First places were taken by a Musto Skiff and two SB20s.

In the RS200s, Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst of Beaver SC, the overall winners, began to make their mark with an impressive three firsts in the 18-strong fleet. And in the Fevas, Tom Storey and Ollie Kent of Yorkshire Dales SC, also impressed with three wins.

The racers in the conventional fleets at the Northern end of the lake also experienced the same challenging winds for their three races on an Olympic course. Ben Rolfe of Burghfield SC in an Aero 7 won all three races in a fleet of 12 Aeros, 5s, 7s and 9s. Also racing on this course were the fast and slow handicap fleets.

On Sunday, four races were planned and the wind had eased, starting very light but freshening throughout the day. In the Asymmetrics, first places were spread over three different classes, leaving the final day of racing to be the decider. The RS200s were racing for two days only and Groves/Parkhurst took two more firsts to clinch the 7-race event. Good placings by two more boats from Beaver SC made it a clean sweep for the club. Feva sailors Storey/Kent also took another first and two seconds.

Ben Rolfe continued to dominate in his Aero, winning another three races on the conventional course on Sunday. In the fast handicap, Dave and Sue Giles of UYC won two races and firsts were also taken by Mike Adams and Paul Kingsley-Adams of UYC in a Tempest and Sam Thompson and Leanne Hibberd of RNSA in a Merlin Rocket. Streaker sailor Graham Bristow of Leigh & Lowton SC, who had won two races in the slow handicap fleet on Saturday also won two more races on Sunday.

By Monday the wind had deserted the lake and with the windward/leeward fleets staying ashore under a postponement, the fast/slow handicaps sailed two short races. The Aeros drifted round for one more race before they decided to call it a day. The windward/leeward fleets finally got out on the water but the hoped-for wind did not arrive and they also sailed two more drifting races. An SB20 sailed by UYC members Mike Matthews, Carl Outhwaite and Billy Maughan came first and third on the final day to win overall and SB20s took the next two places.

UYC's next Open is the 2000 Rooster Inland Championships on May 27 & 28.

Overall Results:

RS200
1. Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst, Beaver SC
2. Sam & Tim Waller, Beaver SC
3. Martin & Tom Penty, Beaver SC

RS Feva
1. Tom Storey and Ollie Kent, Yorkshire Dales SC
2. Jamie Raistrick and Madeleine Bristow, Yorkshire Dales SC

Asymmetrics
1. SB20, Mike Matthews, Carl Outhwaite and Billy Maughan, UYC
2. SB20, Martin Boatman, Stu Brown, Ian Turnbull, UYC
3. SB20, Lee, Jonny & Danny Boatman

Musto Skiff
1. Jonno Shelley, UYC

Aero
1. Ben Rolfe, Burghfield SC
2. Chris Jenkins, Bowmoor SC
3. Ed Storey, Yorkshire Dales SC

Fast Handicap
1 F15, Dave & Sue Giles, UYC
2. Merlin Rocket, Sam Thompson and Leanne Hibberd, RNSA
3. Tempest, Mike Adams and Paul Kingsley Adams, UYC

Slow Handicap
1. Topper, Alexander Baird, Sheffield Viking SC
2. Streaker, Graham Bristow, Leigh & Lowton SC

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Paignton POSH to be held on 6-7 May
Sixth running of Paignton's flagship event for singlehanders 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for single-handers: POSH. This is the only BIG single hander event in the south-west for mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 down to how fast would you like sir?! Posted on 14 Apr RS Aero Class Training at Lymington
Glorious blue skies and pleasant medium breezes Glorious blue skies and pleasant medium breezes blessed Lymington for the sixth and final monthly RS Aero UK Winter Training weekend of this season. Posted on 11 Apr April at RS Sailing
A few upcoming events not to miss! We're here to answer your questions. Anything specific you want to know? If you follow us on social media, you will have hopefully seen the Friday Forum that goes Live on Facebook every couple of weeks. Posted on 8 Apr RS Aero Sustainability Challenge at Burghfield
Competition hotting up at each event Thanks to Richard Watsham who captures a great day's racing in his report perfectly; 27 RS Aeros travelled to Burghfield SC in order to compete in the inaugural sustainability challenge. Posted on 6 Apr UK RS Feva Class Coaching Opportunity
Class looking to appoint a Head Coach The UK RS Feva Class Association is looking to appoint a Class Head Coach. This is a key role within the class in helping form and deliver the coaching to help develop the best young racing sailors in the world. Posted on 5 Apr New Sailing Development Officer
Appointed at Ullwater Yacht Club Ullswater Yacht Club is launching into the new sailing season with the appointment of a new Sailing Development Officer, 21-year-old Edmund Clarke who will be taking up the role at the beginning of next month (May 8th). Posted on 5 Apr RS Aero Australian Championship
Chris Brain back after a 34 year interval The last time Chris Brain sailed competitively was 34 years ago on a Minnow, the same Minnow that brought him out of retirement for the Aero Australian Championship he won off Black Rock on the shores of Port Phillip in Victoria over the weekend. Posted on 3 Apr Icom Support Charity 'Race to Scotland'
Ken Fowler's sailing record attempt Icom UK are supporting Ken Fowler who aims to sail from Land's End to John O'Groats in a dinghy to raise £50,000 for two amazing charities, Cancer Research and Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 31 Mar New Lennon Racewear PFD
And Feva Spring Champs, Spring Packages The sun is coming out – Make the best choice this Spring. Have you seen the Lennon Racewear Spring Packages offer? Posted on 30 Mar RS Aero Australian Championship preview
To be held at Black Rock this weekend This weekend's Skiff Regatta 2017 hosted by Black Rock Yacht Club in Victoria will feature the largest competitive gathering of Aero sailboats in Australia, with 24 entries lining up for the second ever RS Aero national championship. Posted on 30 Mar

Upcoming Events

Ullswater Yacht Club 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater Yacht Club- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater Yacht Club Flying Fifteen Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater Yacht Club- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater Yacht Club Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater Yacht Club- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater Yacht Club Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater Yacht Club- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Ullswater Yacht Club A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater Yacht Club- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Ullswater Yacht Club Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater Yacht Club- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater Yacht Club Open to everyone Ullswater Regatta for Open to everyone
Ullswater Yacht Club- 12 Aug to 13 Aug Ullswater Yacht Club Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater Yacht Club- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy