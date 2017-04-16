Coastal Offshore Group Series (COGS) Races 1 & 2

Coastal Offshore Group Series (COGS) Falmouth to Fowey prizewinners © Andrew Laming Coastal Offshore Group Series (COGS) Falmouth to Fowey prizewinners © Andrew Laming

by Andrew Laming today at 2:31 pm

The sailing season got back underway in earnest at the weekend with a weekend of racing from Falmouth to Fowey and back by the Coastal Offshore Group Series COGS.

Starting at Pendennis Point 15 boats in two classes lined up on Saturday for what turned into a light, mainly downwind sail east. The long light wind run to the first buoy off the Dodman stopped the faster boats from breaking away and one turned back, but all enjoyed the warm conditions and flat sea as an opportunity to get back into the groove of coastal racing. In what was for most a 5 hour race culminating in a difficult sail up the river in the fickle winds, the 1/2 tonner Scorpion belonging to Geoff Davies came 1st by just 80 seconds over the J111 of Johnny Walker, with Jackdaw 3rd in the IRC fleet. In the handicap fleet, Kernow Dolphin took line honours ahead of Xenia with Nightowler in 3rd. Two handed IRC was won by Jackdaw, with Just4play 2nd. Two handed handicap was won by Kernow Dolphin with Aura was 2nd.

Prize giving was hosted at Fowey Gallants with Sharps helping out with a barrel of beer for the thirsty sailors. Race officer Neil Hopkins and his team from RCYC provided a great day of racing for which the fleet extend warm thanks.

The Sunday dawned sunny and promising a more challenging race back to Falmouth with close hauled sailing in stronger winds, but again across mill pond flat water due the the north westerly wind direction.

Race officer Chris Ogg of the Port of Fowey Sailing Association POFROC, elected to delay the start by 30 minutes as boats struggled once again with very light winds on the Royal Fowey start line deep in the shelter of the river. Once underway the fast tide helped to sweep the 14 yachts out to sea and out into the building breeze on the way to the Dodman. Most were able to carry spinnakers although the tight wind angle favoured isometrics, as the wind built to 20 knots.

The handicap fleet made for a close rounding of the striking headland, while the IRC boats were sent to a mark further out to sea. By choosing two courses of different lengths, race officer Chris Ogg successfully brought the two fleets back together to finish closely on the line at the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club in the afternoon sunshine.

A large pod of dolphins entertained sailors on the approach to Black Rock for the final beat into the Carrick Roads. Last home across the line was the Contessa 32 Poppy, sailed two handed, which was welcomed home with a cheer from spectators on the club lawn.

Prize giving was held at RCYC with winning boats receiving an Easter egg as well as the usual trophies and glasses. IRC was won by Juno, with British Beagle 2nd and Inn Spirit 3rd. Handicap was won for a second day by Kernow Dolphin, with Aura 2nd and Nightowler 3rd. Two handed was won by Just4Play in IRC and Kernow Dolphin in handicap.

Prize giving was followed by a superb buffet was provided by the club's caterers.

The group would like to extend its warm thanks to racer officers Neil Hopkins and his team at RCYC and to Chris Ogg at POFROC for organising a superb weekend of racing.