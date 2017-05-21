Push the Boat Out at Aldeburgh Yacht Club on 21st May

by John Adcroft today at 4:32 pm

Everyone is welcome to join members of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club on the 21st of May to participate in the RYA's 'Push the Boat Out'.

The club is an RYA recognised training establishment and offers courses for all ability and ages of sailors. The club will welcome members of the public between 10 a.m and 4 p.m on the 21st and will be offering opportunities to have a go in a sailing dinghy (weather permitting!). The event is being supported by holiday lettings company 'Suffolk Secrets' and local estate agents 'Flick and Co'.

Aldeburgh Yacht Club is situated on Slaughden Road in Aldeburgh IP15 5NA. More details on the club's website, www.aldeburghyc.org.uk