Lymington Town Sailing Club Early Points - Race 5

by Nigel Walbank today at 2:12 pm 16 April 2017

Sunny weather and a moderate north westerly breeze greeted the 34 competitors on Easter Sunday morning. The race officials postponed the start in the hope that the gusty wind would settle but to no avail.

Both fleets got away to clean starts with Liam Willis and Abby Keightley-Hanson timing it perfectly in their B14 to initially gain an advantage over the McEwens in their RS800 who have been the dominant force in the class 1 fleet this season.

Both fleets found the race course very akin to snakes and ladders as the wind came and went with big shifts thrown into the mix. After 4 rounds the McEwens and the F 18 cat of Dougal Harris had lapped the tale enders in their fleet with Luke and Emma also doing enough to win on handicap from the RS400s of Mat Thomas with Steve Nicholas and Kevin Podger with Heather Chipperfield.

In class 2/3 it was the quick tacking Taser of Richard Russell and Sylvia Weger who took the line and handicap honours with Geoff Havers in his Aero 7 and Stuart Watson in his Blaze filling the minor places.

Race 5 Results:

Class 1
1st Luke & Emma McEwen (RS800)
2nd Matthew Thomas & Steve Nicholas (RS400)
3rd Kevin Podger & Heather Chipperfield (RS400)

Class 2 & 3 Combined
1st Richard Russell & Sylvia Weger (Tasar)
2nd Geoff Havers (RS Aero)
3rd Stuart Watson (Blaze)

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
