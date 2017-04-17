Lymington Town Sailing Club Easter Egg Race

Jenny Bennett wins the Lymington Town SC Easter Egg Race © Ben George

by Richard Russell today at 3:07 pm

Lymington Town Sailing Club held its Easter Egg Race on Easter Monday. A large shift in the wind direction just before the scheduled start time lead to the start being delayed by six minutes.

At the start the self-proclaimed chocoholics of Leam Willis and Abby Keightley-Hanson sailing their B14 were over the line early; a mistake that unfortunately for them they never recovered from and were left out of the chocolates at the end of the race.

On the first leg of the figure of eight course the wind went very light and the faster boats struggled to pull away. However by the end of the first lap the Nigel Walbank sailing a Musto Skiff was leading from Giles Chipperfield in his D-one with Leam and Abby having a close battle with the Merlin Rocket of Rob and Jan Martin.

Two Aero7s were competing with Julie Willis initially establishing a lead over Nick Ingram only to lose out when the wind shifted on the final lap. The wind increased as the race progressed and three laps were completed with the well sailed Laser Radial of Jenny Bennett winning on handicap from Robby Boyd in a standard Laser.

Overall Results: (top six)

1st Laser Radial, Jenny Bennett

2nd Laser, Robby Boyd

3rd Aero 7, Nick Ingram

4th Aero 7, Julie Willis

5th D-One, Giles Chipperfield

6th Merlin Rocket, Rob & Jan Martin