Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
RYA Handy Guide to Racing Rules 2009-2012
RYA Handy Guide to Racing Rules 2009-2012

Boats for sale

18ft Skiff to finish - Brand New
located in North Shields
18ft Skiff
located in Ashbourne
18 Foot Skiff
located in Grimsby

UK 18ft Skiff Grand Prix Round 1 at Calshot Activities Centre

by Tom Hill today at 1:45 pm 15-16 April 2017

The Solent was the location for the first round of the 2017 UK 18ft Skiff Grand Prix and it delivered two days of exciting racing to get the fleet up to speed after a winter off the racetrack.

Day 1

The reported 12 knots on the course made a couple of the teams question their early season ability in the possible top end No1 conditions, so two boats plugged in the No2 rig and the rest of the fleet launched on their No1 rigs.

The start of the first race was made interesting by Steve McLean's team on LED bearing away along the line in the last 10 seconds before the gun. Stewart Mears and his team on Pica kept out of the pre-start mess to lead the fleet around the top mark in first, followed by Graham Bridle in ChameleonI. The final positions were settled by the final lap with Pica coming first, LED powering through the fleet to come second and ChameleonI taking third.

The second race had a clean start with a drag race off the line lead by Tom Kiddle's GBR122. The fleet found their form in the strengthening breeze leading to some close crosses. Tom Hill and the team on Rutland pushed the starboard layline as far as they dared in by the shore, to round amongst the pack. Pica eventually came out on top, followed again by LED and ChameleonI.

UK 18ft Skiff Grand Prix Round 1 at Calshot - photo © Marcus Roberts
UK 18ft Skiff Grand Prix Round 1 at Calshot - photo © Marcus Roberts

The last race started in fresh conditions that continued up to the top mark leaving some boats shuffling an extra few steps back before the bearaway. GBR122 were getting stuck in challenging ChameleonI for the second spot on the first downwind leg, before a kite overboard in the drop sent them swimming. The podium places were the same as the first two races of the day. Alex Lewin's Union Rose showed determination right until the end of the day, especially impressive with their first day racing in their new boat.

Day 2

The overnight forecast had the sailors expecting a lively day on the small rigs. However, the fleet were greeted with a light breeze and a mix of forecasts that suggested wind speeds either side of the rig changeover, so it was another day of split rigs.

The ebbing tide on one side of the course made it look like tactics were all sewn up, but ChameleonI bucked the trend and found breeze out in the tide to see them lead the fleet by quite a margin at the first windward mark. The lead was maintained for two laps for them to sail to their first bullet of the season. Union Rose also got their highest finish of the regatta in this race, stealing a 4th place from LED on the last kite leg.

The second race saw the breeze soften even more and a painful race for the small rigs of LED and Union Rose struggling to keep up. ChameleonI once again got ahead of Pica in the first leg, but couldn't keep them at bay for the duration, eventually letting Pica through to another win.

UK 18ft Skiff Grand Prix Round 1 at Calshot - photo © Marcus Roberts
UK 18ft Skiff Grand Prix Round 1 at Calshot - photo © Marcus Roberts

The final race was the closest race of the day. Rutland lead the fleet around the top mark with all boats rounding within 20 seconds. The busy kite hoists lead to Pica and Rutland tustling and letting the rest of the fleet through. However, the back was the place to be as a new band of breeze got to these boats first and saw them sail around the rest of the fleet who were parked in very little wind. Rutland rounded first for the second upwind leg and covered the fleet for the final lap to also take their first bullet of the season.

After six races over the weekend, Pica took the title for the first round of the UK Grand Prix 2017, with ChameleonI taking a deserved second place and LED holding onto third place. Pica had some disruption from their usual dominance which will make the rest of the season interesting with some of the talent coming through.

The event was a little different to normal, being run entirely by the Class Association. It was only possible due to a long list of helpers who are owed thanks; Calshot Activities Centre for excellent launching facilities, ChameleonI for supplying RIBs, Forward Sailing for lending race marks, the Mead family for providing an excellent committee boat and Ian Bullock and the army of Race volunteers that set a great course and quick races.

The UK fleet are now competing at 3 European events over the next couple of months. The first Euro Grand Prix will be raced in Ammersee, Germany, followed by Balaton, Hungary and Lake Garda, Italy. The UK fleet will host final round of the Euro GP in September at Sandbanks, Poole.

Overall Results:

PosBoat NameHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1PicaStewart Mears1112126
2ChameleonIGraham Bridles33312312
3LEDSteve McLean22254414
4RutlandTom Hill44433115
5Union RoseAlex Lewin66545525
6GBR122Tom Kiddle55777731
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

'Try an 18 Day' at Grafham
22 sailors give it a go! A fleet of some of the UK's best 18ft skiffs met at Grafham this Saturday to show off for the fleet's annual Try an 18 Day. The wind held throughout the day to get plenty of sailing in across 3 boats. Posted on 3 Apr 18ft Skiff Club Championship race 12
Smeg team retain the title The Smeg team of Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge and Mike McKensey successfully retained the title of Australian 18 Footers League club champions when the 12-race series concluded on Sydney Harbour today. Posted on 19 Mar Squibs, Skiffs and Illusions
The diverse sailing of Hyde Sails' Jack Grogan We spoke to Jack Grogan about how he first got into sailing, the life-long friends that has provided, his 18ft Skiff and Squib sailing, his role at Hyde Sails in the burgeoning covers and accessories department and the upcoming Illusion nationals. Posted on 15 Mar 18ft Skiff Queen of the Harbour
For the Alice Burton Memorial Trophy Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour, sponsored by Hunt, which was sailed in 17-knots North East wind today. Posted on 12 Mar Van Munster 'Magic'
Quick repair to the Lumix 18ft Skiff When the Lumix 18ft Skiff hull was badly damaged during a racing incident in Race 1 of the recent 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship it looked as though the young team would have to use a borrowed hull for the remainder of the seven race regatta. Posted on 6 Mar 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship overall
Yamaha win race 7 by nearly 2 mins The Thurlow Fisher Lawyers team of Michael Coxon, Dave O'Connor and Trent Barnabas were already declared champions before today's race but there was tremendous interest on the result as only five points separated the next six boats. Posted on 5 Mar 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 6
Brilliant race win by New Zealand's Yamaha New Zealand's Yamaha 18ft Skiff team responded brilliantly to a dramatic week when they dominated the high class fleet in Race 6 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship on Sydney Harbour today. Posted on 4 Mar Stephen Quigley: An eye to the future of the 18s
Sailing with his son in the JJ Giltinan Championship When 1996 JJ Giltinan champion Stephen Quigley lined up as skipper of The Kitchen Maker in the 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship, being sailed this week on Sydney Harbour, he is competing with his son Tom (18) in the bow and Sam Ellis (22) on the sheet. Posted on 3 Mar 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 5
Asko Appliances team dominate the day The Asko Appliances team totally dominated the international fleet with a brilliant victory in Race 5 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour today. Posted on 2 Mar 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 4
Thurlow Fisher Lawyers continue excellent form The recently crowned Australian champion Thurlow Fisher Lawyers continued the excellent form the team have shown recently with an outstanding victory in today's Race 4 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 1 Mar

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Hayling Island SC 49er Open Meeting for 49er
Hayling Island SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Grafham Water SC International Moth Inland Championships for International Moth
Grafham Water SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Royal Windermere YC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Royal Windermere YC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Burghfield SC Comet, Solo & Streaker Open Meeting for Comet, Solo & Streaker
Burghfield SC- 22 Apr Banbury SC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Banbury SC- 23 Apr Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 23 Apr Chipstead SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr Upper Thames SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Upper Thames SC- 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy