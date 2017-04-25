Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 3
Product Feature
Gul Dartmouth Mens Eclip Zip
Gul Dartmouth Mens Eclip Zip

30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - Preview

by Antigua Classics Yacht Regatta today at 12:42 pm 19-25 April 2017
Yachts are sailing in for the 2017 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com

English Harbour is electric with excitement as boats sail in for the 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, the first in this year's series of the Panerai Classic Yacht Challenges.

Vessels are arriving from all quadrants of the compass. Some crossed the ocean in containers; a few cruised north from down island; many journeyed from the States, Canada, Bermuda, Europe and beyond. One came from the Pacific Ocean via the Panama Canal and another took the long way around the Horn. Lucky ones came straight from the boatyard.

The fleet, hovering near 50, is as varied as a string of signal flags, and since registration is still open, there will surely be more colour. The matriarch this year is the 72' gaff yawl, Anne Marie, built in 1911. Sharing the spotlight as youngest, built in 2015, are Chloe Giselle, a 65' Sean McMillan Spirit Sloop and the 42' Alwyn Enoe Carriacou sloop, Free in St Barths. In between, ranging from 30' to 178', with build dates spanning a century, are an intoxicating blend of rigs and sail configurations, all nodding to the past.

Entrants, tied stern to the quay in horseshoe configuration at the 17th century Nelson's Dockyard, are undergoing spa treatments as varnish is freshened, bronze polished and last minute paint applied, all in preparation for Thursday's pre-race beauty contest, the Concours d'Elégance. Antigua's varnish artisans, famous for their talent and skill, are working dawn to dusk and the results are stunning.

To commemorate this monumental year, the venue has shifted to the Dockyard, an elegantly restored UNESCO World Heritage Site. Rare photos of the grounds, taken in the early 1950s by legendary yachtsman and historian, Desmond Nicholson, are on display at the Copper and Lumber Store Hotel in a show entitled, "Times Past."

Several new social events will surely delight traditionalists. A large-scale Royal Navy Rum Tot will give rum aficionados a chance to showcase their finely-honed skills. Swashbucklers and pirates can brandish swords and beer, Caribbean style, at a party in their honour. A collection of vintage cars will grace the remarkable backdrop during the Parade of Classic yachts on Sunday. The pinnacle of period festivities will be Saturday's Vintage Ball, when captains and crew will attempt to dress the part of their vessel in suits, gowns, hats, and most likely, antique flip-flops.

Incredible camaraderie happens on the water and ashore at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © ACYR
Incredible camaraderie happens on the water and ashore at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © ACYR

The ACYR is renowned for incredible camaraderie shared by old-school yacht enthusiasts. Spontaneous celebrations erupt dockside and on-deck throughout the week, but it's the official Welcome Party on Wednesday night that will launch the week into full sail.

On the water, competition begins Thursday with the Single-Handed race followed by four days of significant contests within eight classes. We are so pleased to have former fleet entries join us again and we extend an Antiguan hot-hot welcome to boats sailing with us for the first time. Let the 30th Regatta begin!

www.antiguaclassics.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Damian Marley to Headline
Antigua Sailing Week's Reggae in the Park Internationally acclaimed reggae artist, Damian "Junior Gong" Marley – the youngest son of the legendary Bob Marley – is set to headline the eighth edition of Antigua Sailing Week's Reggae in the Park. Posted on 14 Apr Fever-Tree extends its Sailing Series
With sponsorship of Antigua Sailing Week Fever-Tree, the world's leading premium mixer brand, has announced a sponsorship partnership with Antigua Sailing Week to become the events official mixer provider. The move marks an extension of the Fever-Tree sailing series into a new territory. Posted on 11 Apr Sea Bags announced as Sustainability Sponsor
At Antigua Sailing Week 2017 Sea Bags, a brand at the forefront of giving a second life to used sails, has signed on as a sponsor for Antigua Sailing Week. The partnership supports an on-going commitment to promote environmentally responsible behaviour. Posted on 8 Apr Vittoria's classy touch at Sail Port Stephens
Classic timber boat cutting through the Nelson Bay chop Amid the gleaming white fibreglass boats racing en masse at the Commodores Cup, stage one of the two-part 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens, is the classic timber boat Vittoria cutting a wide path through the gentle Nelson Bay chop. Posted on 5 Apr Eleonora set for Antigua Bermuda Race
Exact replica of the 1910 Herreshoff-designed Westward The Antigua to Bermuda Race starting on Friday 12th May is proving highly popular with a huge variety of competitors eager to take on the challenge of a true ocean race to Bermuda; the home of the 35th America's Cup. Posted on 21 Mar Entries now open for 10th anniversary event
Of Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Cowes Classics Week is back once again in July 2017 with a newly branded sponsor title, courtesy of Charles Stanley Direct, a new division of Charles Stanley, which will be sponsoring the event for the first time. Posted on 13 Mar Fever-Tree sponsor Antigua Sailing Week
The world's leading premium mixer brand Antigua Sailing Week has added Fever-Tree, the world's leading premium mixer brand, as a significant sponsor announcing it as the event's official mixer. Posted on 13 Mar RORC Caribbean 600: A Totally Unique Race
The largest ever offshore fleet assembled in the Caribbean The 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 started in magnificent conditions with the largest ever offshore fleet assembled in the Caribbean enjoying sparkling conditions. Posted on 27 Feb 30th Antigua Classics Regatta preview
To be held in Nelson's Dockyard As a special celebration for 2017, the Antigua Yacht Club is proud to partner with the National Parks Authority to host the 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta in Nelson's Dockyard, recently designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Posted on 26 Feb Hap Fauth's Bella Mente declared overall winner
In the RORC Caribbean 600 Hap Fauth's American Maxi72, Bella Mente has been declared the overall winner of the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy. Whilst yachts are still racing, none of the fleet can beat Bella Mente's corrected time under IRC. Posted on 24 Feb

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Hayling Island SC 49er Open Meeting for 49er
Hayling Island SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Grafham Water SC International Moth Inland Championships for International Moth
Grafham Water SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Royal Windermere YC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Royal Windermere YC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Burghfield SC Comet, Solo & Streaker Open Meeting for Comet, Solo & Streaker
Burghfield SC- 22 Apr Banbury SC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Banbury SC- 23 Apr Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 23 Apr Chipstead SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr Upper Thames SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Upper Thames SC- 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy