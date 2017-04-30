Please select your home edition
Optimist Open at Banbury Sailing Club to be held on 30th April

by Banbury Sailing Club today at 11:39 am 30 April 2017
Optimists at Banbury © Tim Matthews

Banbury Sailing Club will be hosting its annual Optimist Open on Sunday 30 April for sailors from across the Midlands and further afield.

A growing and increasingly competitive Optimist fleet in the Midlands is guaranteed to ensure close racing for locals and visitors alike.

The Banbury open also takes place just two weeks before the Optimist Inland Championships – giving sailors a great opportunity to fine tune their inland racing skills ahead of the first national ranking event of the season.

Organiser Sian Bray says: "We'd love to welcome as many Optimist sailors as possible – whether they are just starting out on the racing circuit or squad sailors who are looking to get that extra edge with time on the water ahead of the inlands.

"If you book online via the Optimist class website it's just £15 to enter, which includes lunch for the sailors. We're offering a day of not just great racing, but also incredible value for money!"

The sailing club is located at Boddington Reservoir, seven miles north of Banbury. Registration is from 8.30am with a competitors briefing at 10am followed by two back-to-back races; after lunch there will be two further back-to-back races, and the day will conclude with tea and prizegiving.

For further information, including NOR and SIs, and to book in advance for the £15 entry fee, visit the class association website at www.optimistsailing.org.uk and click on 'all events', or enter at www.banburysailing.org.uk/event/optimist-open-mtg-1

