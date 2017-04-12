Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 2016 Quest
Product Feature
Octane Top
Octane Top

Boats for sale

Europe class sails
located in Spain

Videlo Globe Footy Open at Frensham Pond Sailing Club

by Keith Parrott today at 6:34 am 12 April 2017

This is the first time this event has been run mid-week, as weekend dates in April were unavailable due to major dinghy events at Frensham Pond Sailing Club. It was therefore very rewarding to have a dozen regular Footy skippers making the journey to Frensham to take part in near-perfect conditions at one of the best Footy venues. The whole day was sunny with a light westerly breeze and everyone had a great deal of fun sailing the 16 races that were completed in the four hours of racing time.

Roger Stollery, as RO ably assisted by Bryan Stitchbury throughout the day set a simple windward leeward course with separate start and finish lines. Roger in his usual meticulous manner realigned the course after Races 1 & 2 to take any bias out of the start line and gate at the leeward end against the mostly south westerly breeze. The breeze started the day lighter than forecast and several of the skippers sported "A" rigs for the first two races, but as the day went on "B" and "C" became the norm with occasional gusts causing most of the boats to broach at times.

Peter Jackson made a good start with a win in the first two races sailing his new IBEX design Footy. He was determined to wrest the trophy away from Peter Shepherd, who has won it for the previous 3 years. Peter Shepherd sailing his trusted balsa FAT BOY SLIM design after a slow start fought back as the event rolled on. Mike Ewart sailing an ICE, Keith Bell sailing an IBEX and David Wilkinson with his ICE sailed very consistently, finishing in that relative order taking most of the 3rd 4th and 5th places between them during the event. Sid Sims, who did not have one of his best days, had an enjoyable private battle with Colin Robertson throughout the day.

Of the local Frensham skippers, John Haine could only sail for the morning, whilst Steve Hill and Frank Wood were sailing boats that were not of one of the usual competitive designs. These skippers along with Colin Robertson showed their lack of experience and practise of sailing at this level of competition. Graham Whitehead pushed Keith Parrott hard, but did not prevent Keith getting his usual 6th pace overall back after the last Footy event. Keith is still trying to break into the top 5 group of Footy skippers.

Videlo Globe Footy Open at Frensham Pond - photo © Roger Stollery
Videlo Globe Footy Open at Frensham Pond - photo © Roger Stollery

There was some amazingly close racing not just at the top of the fleet, or even in the middle of the fleet, but at the bottom. The closest finish recorded being a split-second apart with the bottom two fighting it out for last place in Race 5! The standard of rule compliance was absolutely excellent and it may be because Footys are the 'fastest boats in the world' at doing penalty turns and therefore the penalty turn is less of a disadvantage and therefore easier to accept.

The results and prize giving took place in the club house whilst tea and cakes were consumed. This midweek event was considered to be a success, so much so that it was suggested that Frensham Pond Sailing Club Sailing Club MYG should consider running two events next year to bring the bias of Footy Open events further south away from the concentration in the midlands.

Thanks go to The Race Team, RO Roger Stollery, Bryan Stitchbury and Roger Carter for a well run event.

Overall Results:

1st Peter Shepherd (Abington Park) FAT BOY SLIM, 20pts
2nd Peter Jackson (Abington Park) IBEX, 25.3pts
3rd Mike Ewart (Abington Park) ICE, 32pts
4th Keith Bell (Abington Park) IBEX, 43pts
5th David Wilkinson (Cotswold) ICE, 56pts
6th Keith Parrott (Frensham Pond) ICE, 63pts
7th Graham Whitehead (Frensham Pond) ICE, 74pts
8th Sid Sims (Birmingham) ICE, 99pts
9th Colin Robertson (Cheddar Steam Club) ICE, 116pts
10th Frank Wood (Frensham Pond) '1299', 124pts
11th Steve Hill (Frensham Pond) '1299', 134pts
12th John Haine (Frensham Pond) ICE, 162pts

Best novice of the day, Keith Bell.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RC Laser Fleetwood Spring Series day 3
A great wind straight down the lake With a great wind straight down the lake it was going to be good, but only if the rain stopped first. 6 skippers turned up for the days sailing, well Derek actually arrived a bit later to give us all a chance. Posted on 17 Apr Mustang Tuesday Sailing at Fleetwood
A good breeze for the last two outings With a 15MPH North West wind it was looking like I might be able to try out the B Rig for the first time, even though it was coming from the former stadium seating sand hills direction. Posted on 15 Apr Marblehead Ranking Event 1 at Woking
26 entries from 17 clubs take part Radio Sailing Woking put on a very good event for Marbleheads in beautiful sunny and windy conditions with 26 entries from 17 clubs and 11 races were sailed. Posted on 7 Apr RC Laser Northern Summer Series 1
National TT at West Lancs Dave Fowler enjoyed blue skies at the Poole RC Laser TT event last weekend, so he decided to bring it back 'Up North' as we were in need of a bit of nicer weather. 13 skippers arrived ready for battle to enjoy the first Northern TT. Posted on 5 Apr One Metres at Castle Semple
UK IOM Ranking Event 1 & 2 With the European Championships confirmed by IOMICA next year in Croatia the GBR IOM fleet ventured to Scotland to commence the 2017 class ranking series hosted by Buchanness Radio Yacht Club on behalf of the MYA Scottish District. Posted on 5 Apr Vane 36R Woods Cup Trophy
At Fleetwood Model Yacht Club What no batteries? Well actually no batteries, no winch, no servo and no radio gear whatsoever. Just a gadget at the back end connected to the rudder to operate a touch as the wind veers back and forth. Posted on 3 Apr Mustang Tuesday Sailing at Fleetwood
Now up to six skippers in total We are now up to 6 skippers in number. This week we had the unbeatable John P., also Mike who only usually only sails in a blue moon so I'm told, and the gentle as anybody you'd like to know Ian. Posted on 31 Mar RC Lasers TT at Poole
Always a blue sky welcome I don't know what it is, but Poole seems to always give the Lasers a blue sky welcome. Due to the wind direction, off the houses, Race Officer Peter Wiles and his team set a course in the large lake, laying a beat/run with dog leg course. Posted on 29 Mar Mustang Tuesday Sailing at Fleetwood
Giving it a whirl on a windy day Many will remember I had a couple of visits to Fleetwood's Tuesday RC Mustang sailing yachts last year. Well now I've gone and got myself one. Last Tuesday looked an ideal day to give it a whirl, as I tend to like the windy days. Posted on 24 Mar RC Laser & Df65 Southport Winter Series overall
A very windy finale at West Lancs Relentless rain for the last month or so - have we not had enough? The journey in saw more of it, but just as you arrived at 10:00, magically it stopped. It was windy... very windy... probably 25mph from the west. Posted on 23 Mar

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Hayling Island SC 49er Open Meeting for 49er
Hayling Island SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Grafham Water SC International Moth Inland Championships for International Moth
Grafham Water SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Royal Windermere YC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Royal Windermere YC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Burghfield SC Comet, Solo & Streaker Open Meeting for Comet, Solo & Streaker
Burghfield SC- 22 Apr Banbury SC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Banbury SC- 23 Apr Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 23 Apr Chipstead SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr Upper Thames SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Upper Thames SC- 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy