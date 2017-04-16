35th Garda Optimist Open Meeting - Overall

by Elena Giolai today at 9:37 pm

It was an outstanding edition of the Lake Garda Optimist Meeting; good weather and strong wind let the Guinness World Records' event run smoothly both on land and water to the delight of the 1063 helmsmen, their families and coaches.

Once again, Fraglia Vela Riva demonstrated its organizational skills with the perfect synergy between the jury, race committee, race crew and volunteer staff, whose work and collaboration led to the success of the event.

For the first time, an athlete from the US won the Junior division - the talented Stephan Baker, on top of the chart from day one, won with a race to spare. Finishing second is the German Florian Krauss, followed by the Russian sailor Lazdin. A brilliant recovery by Tommaso Boccuni (Fraglia Vela Riva) saw him finish fourth overall. The Russian sailor Lukoyanova was the first female.

After the past victories of the Sepe siblings in the Junior division, the tradition of the Circolo Vela Roma continues in the Cadet division as well. Maria Vittoria Arseni topped the chart, leading the home athlete Alex Demurtas by just one point. The Polish sailor Chelkowski finished third.

It was a great team result for Fraglia Vela Riva with six athletes in the top 15, winning once again the ITAS Trophy for the club with the best four juniors.

You could not ask for more from this 35th edition of the Lake Garda Optimist Meeting: the participants increase, breaking the certified record as the world's largest regatta of one single sailing class, moreover every year the enthusiasm of the foreign guests is more and more visible. The weather was great for sailing and the families enjoyed the sunny days in Garda Trentino.

Before the prize-giving ceremony, all participants and their families had the possibility to watch the exciting show, offered by Kinder + Sport, performing the Gardaland mimic Jean Pierre Bianco, stage named PASS PASS - one further recreational moment before the awards and the Easter eggs delivery.