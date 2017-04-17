Wildwind Easter News Round-Up

Dear Friends, 30th Anniversary As you may have heard this year is very special for us, it’s 30 years since Simon Morgan, the company’s founder, took a sabbatical from work in London, took in a few major sailing events including a 727 mile non-stop race in a Hobie 16 from Miami to Fort Walton beach, and eventually drove his VW campervan to a windy place called Vassiliki… and never looked back! Wildwind now has a reputation as one of the premier sailing holiday companies in the world, and, as a specialist in performance dinghies and catamarans in a high wind area, nothing compares. Vass Festival From the 26th June to 2nd July there will be the ‘Official 30th Anniversary week’ running alongside the renewed Vassiliki Festival, and involving racing in 3 classes from Wednesday to Saturday, as well as great ‘off-the water’ entertainments and live music, including the splendid David Bowie Tribute band and others. Catamaran and Laser Training Weeks Once again, we are starting our season with our intensive Laser and Catamaran Training weeks for anyone who’d like to really kick start their summer sailing season off. This year you’ll be able to train on our BRAND NEW fleet of Ice blue Lasers, with all rig sizes available – you can even try out our two foiling Lasers if you fancy a spot of flying above the water rather than just on top of it. For the catamaran training weeks Wildwind manager and resident expert,?Joe Bennett, will guide you through all aspects of setting up your boat, tuning it properly for a regatta and how to sail it as fast as possible on every point of sail. Hobie 2017 Multi Worlds & Europeans This year the Hobie 2017 Multi Worlds & Europeans will be held in Noordwijk, Holland (a.k.a. ‘the beach of Amsterdam’) on the 20-29 July and we are proud to announce that we are once again sponsoring the event. We will be supporting ZV Noordwijk, in partnership with VR Sport Media, in the production of daily social media and video reports, and we will also be offering 2x one week holidays to our Vassiliki centre and 2x one-week holidays to our Mauritius centre as prizes (all excluding flights). Simon, along with great friend Thanos Vaklopoulos, will be competing at the event in the Hobie 16 Grand Masters Class as well as in the Open Event – sailing for the Greek National team and representing the Vassiliki Sailing Club. This is an event not to be missed! Keen entries are still welcome at www.hobieworlds.com We wish all our friends a very happy Easter and look forward to seeing you soon. For more details about Wildwind Holidays please contact our friendly UK sales office and speak to John, Ann, Debbie or Tina on 01920 444092 or visit wildwind.co.uk Special Offers Over the last few years, we have seen an increased demand for our exciting watersports sampler holiday Wildwind Adventures. Adventurous families especially are showing a keen interest in the holiday that allows you to try a new adventure every day: sailing, stand-up paddle-boarding, windsurfing, sea kayaking, scuba diving, mountain biking and more – there’s so much you can get off your bucket list in just one holiday! For those wanting to try out Wildwind Adventures, we have a special offer. Book a Wildwind Adventures holiday in Vassiliki in the weeks of June 18, July 2 or 9, and get £100 off per person. The offer is valid for limited time only and only for guests traveling from the UK. By the way we now have some great new accommodation options including some self-catering apartments, studios and villas for the first time. Have a look at our accommodation pages to find out more.