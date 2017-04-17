CHPSC Easter Series
by Mark Thompson today at 8:10 pm
15-17 April 2017
With changeable weather forecast, a variety of racing formats were arranged to satisfy the differing boats entering the series, over the long weekend.
Day 1 was a 16 mile coastal course from Pwllheli to St Tudwals West and down to Pen -Y-Chain, before returning on a dog leg via PSC6. Great sailing conditions and this race was won by Mojito with Aquaplane 2nd.
Day 2 had two 8 mile windward/leeward courses in a blustery and showery southwesterly, with fully crewed boats making the most of the conditions. Mojito won both races with Jackknife second.
Day 3, a triangular course was devised for both races, with champagne sailing in a shifty north westerly wind. Both races won by J80 Jac-Y-Do with Blue Sky 2nd.
This gave the series win to J109 Mojito (Peter Dunlop and Vicky Cox) with 2nd place to Jac-Y-Do (Jack Thompson).
Results at pwllhelisailingclub.co.uk/pscv3/en
