CHPSC Easter Series

by Mark Thompson today at 8:10 pm

With changeable weather forecast, a variety of racing formats were arranged to satisfy the differing boats entering the series, over the long weekend.

Day 1 was a 16 mile coastal course from Pwllheli to St Tudwals West and down to Pen -Y-Chain, before returning on a dog leg via PSC6. Great sailing conditions and this race was won by Mojito with Aquaplane 2nd.

Day 2 had two 8 mile windward/leeward courses in a blustery and showery southwesterly, with fully crewed boats making the most of the conditions. Mojito won both races with Jackknife second.

Day 3, a triangular course was devised for both races, with champagne sailing in a shifty north westerly wind. Both races won by J80 Jac-Y-Do with Blue Sky 2nd.

This gave the series win to J109 Mojito (Peter Dunlop and Vicky Cox) with 2nd place to Jac-Y-Do (Jack Thompson).

Results at pwllhelisailingclub.co.uk/pscv3/en