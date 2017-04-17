Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Product Feature
Leader Extra Deep Over Boom Cover
Leader Extra Deep Over Boom Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Gill Combined Hansa Class Asia Pacific Championships

by Shauna Phillips today at 7:27 pm 12-17 April 2017
Raft up during the Gill Combined Hansa Class Asia Pacific Championships © Lachie Hannan

The Gill Combined Hansa Class Asia Pacific Championships has concluded at Royal Geelong Yacht Club after 3 days of sailing. The regatta saw sailors aged from 11 to 92 taking part and combined the Victorian and Australian Hansa Class Championships.

Across the 3 days of racing, sailors were frustrated by a lack of wind however the four divisions were able to complete their minimum race numbers by Monday's final session.

The Hansa Class Association is an open and inclusive association that encourages people of all ages and abilities to compete with and against each other and saw sailors gather from around Australia as well as a contingent from Japan and 2 sailors from Chile.

During the wait for breeze on the second day, sailors formed a spectacular raft-up of 25 boats, with their coloured sails reflecting on the calm waters of Corio Bay.

The final scheduled day of racing again dawned overcast and calm and sailors in the single person divisions were held ashore. When the wind failed to strengthen, the morning session was abandoned, leaving the results as they stood at the end of day 2.

The wind finally arrived in the afternoon and the two-person Hansa 303s were able to get 3 races in during their time on the water.

Reigning World Champion in the Hansa 303 single person class, Wynyard Yacht Club's Chris Symonds can now add the Australian and Asia Pacific titles to his resume, taking out the division in front of his Wynyard teammate Mike Darby.

Darby turned the tables in the Hansa 303 two-person division when, with crew Manuela Klinger, he beat home Symonds and his crew, Jeannine Peacock to take the title.

It was a win to the international sailors in the Hansa 2.3 division, with Japan's Koji Harada handling the light conditions the best, to win the division by 3 points from Royal Geelong Yacht Club's Allison Weatherly and NSW's Alyse Saxby.

In the Liberty division, South Australian veteran Bob Schahinger took the win by one point from Ballarat's Charles Weatherly, with Jason Elwes from NSW in 3rd place. With competitors in every division, Victoria took home the State Teams Trophy.

Racing underway in the Gill Combined Hansa Class Asia Pacific Championships - photo © Tom Smeaton
Racing underway in the Gill Combined Hansa Class Asia Pacific Championships - photo © Tom Smeaton

AHCA President Russell Phillips said: "This regatta has been a success on many levels. Local and international friendships were made and renewed, competitors and their friends and supporters have been made to feel very welcome here and, despite the lack of wind, we have all had a great time in Geelong'.

'It was great that the tall ship Tenacious was able to support the event and promote inclusion to the people of Geelong".

"We are very grateful to the support of the City of Greater Geelong, Royal Geelong Yacht Club – their members and volunteers - and Gill Australia for supporting this open and inclusive sailing Championship".

Competitors will now turn their focus to the 2018 National Championships in NSW and the World Championships in Hiroshima, Japan in October 2018.

Full results available on the RGYC website here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Open to all classes for the first time Over the weekend of 4-6 August 2017, the tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta will return to Rutland Sailing Club. Posted on 10 Apr Support for disabled sailing at Whitefriars
£6000 domation from Cirencester Round Table Sailability @ Whitefriars, the disabled sailing section of the Whitefriars Sailing Club in the Cotswold waterpark, is kitting up for the new season. Cirencester Round Table have very kindly donated £6000 for the purchase of a new Hansa 303 dinghy. Posted on 22 Jan Kiel to host Para World Sailing Championships
During the world-renowned Kiel Week Kiel, Germany has been selected by World Sailing to host the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships from 20-25 June during the world-renowned Kiel Week 2017. Posted on 11 Dec 2016 New expanded jetty facilities for disabled sailors
Unveiled by Frensham Pond Sailability In one of its biggest projects for several years, Frensham Pond Sailability has unveiled new, expanded jetty facilities for its many disabled sailors. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 2017 Hansa Europeans to be held at Meze
Situated on the Étang de Thau in Southern France The International Hansa Class Association has announced that the 2017 Hansa Class Combined European Championships will be held at Meze, situated on the Étang de Thau in southern France from October 21 to 27. Posted on 26 Oct 2016 Hansa Scottish TT at Castle Semple
A beautiful sunny Autumnal day It was a beautiful sunny Autumnal day with gentle breezes that greeted competitors and supporters alike for the Scottish Multiclass Regatta. It was the culmination of the first Hansa Scottish TT Series and the first Scottish Champions would be decided. Posted on 11 Oct 2016 Hansa TT at Oxford
National, Southern & Northern Series finale This was the final event and prize-giving for the 2016 Hansa National TT Series, the Hansa Southern TT Series and the Northern Hansa TT Series. Posted on 10 Oct 2016 Hansa TT at Frensham Pond
National and Southern Series event All four Hansa classes took part in Travellers' Trophy event held at Frensham Pond a leading centre for Sailability on Wednesday, September 21st 2016. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 Hansa UK National Championships
The usual irresistible selection of cakes was available Competitors had three fleet starts, Liberty class, 303 and 2.3 competing around two courses incorporating trapezoidal and sausage shapes. Competition proved very close with a number of battles in both races particularly within the Liberty fleet. Posted on 21 Sep 2016 Oulton Week 2016
One of the best for a very long time! This year's Oulton Week (Sunday Aug. 21st to Friday 26th) was brilliant, one of the best for a very long time! Entry numbers up, no races lost to gales or lack of wind – and it was gloriously sunny each day. Posted on 2 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Hayling Island SC 49er Open Meeting for 49er
Hayling Island SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Grafham Water SC International Moth Inland Championships for International Moth
Grafham Water SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Royal Windermere YC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Royal Windermere YC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Burghfield SC Comet, Solo & Streaker Open Meeting for Comet, Solo & Streaker
Burghfield SC- 22 Apr Banbury SC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Banbury SC- 23 Apr Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 23 Apr Chipstead SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr Upper Thames SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Upper Thames SC- 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy