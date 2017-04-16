Please select your home edition
RC Laser Fleetwood Model Yacht Club Spring Series - Day 3

by Tony Wilson today at 6:12 am 16 April 2017

With a great wind straight down the lake it was going to be good, but only if the rain stopped first. 6 skippers turned up for the days sailing, well Derek actually arrived a bit later to give us all a chance. Two guys were trying out their luck with B rigs, but then joined the rest on C's after a couple of races due to being overpowered.

We had a start line that was at right angles to the lake and the course that was set was to beat up to the top left hand side, run back down the bank and finish half way back up again on the nearside.

Tony won the first couple of races, then Derek turned up and it was more or less game over as Derek is the man. John Sharman was with us as well, from over Colne way with his camper van ready for the Bank holidays DF95 action.

Six races lead us nicely to lunch time and it had drizzled the whole time. Sandwiches and a chat over and it was back out to a dry afternoon but the wind had got up a touch more, so 'D' rigs went on all round.

The wind direction remained pretty constant and starting at either end of the start line was to no extra benefit.

John P was having a bad day as he usually does well with the Lasers but not today. Derek had an electrical failure jamming up his rudder on race number ten that put an end to his day and a string of enviable first places.

Although Derek had missed out 4 complete races and come last on one due to technical reasons, he had still come third. John Sharman and Tony had finished on equal points before discards. John discarded 2 x 3 points, but it was Tony's 2 x 4 points that put him ahead.

Day 3 Results: (top three)

1st Tony Wilson
2nd John Sharman
3rd Derek Priestly

