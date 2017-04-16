Optimist racing clinics at Draycote Water

Steve Irish will be running racing clinics for Optimist sailors at Draycote Water © DWSC Steve Irish will be running racing clinics for Optimist sailors at Draycote Water © DWSC

by Draycote Water Sailing Club today at 11:20 am

Optimist sailors wanting to fine tune their racing skills ahead of the main season are being invited to join training sessions at Draycote Water SC in the Midlands.

Racing coach Steve Irish will be running three racing clinic days from Thursday to Saturday, 20th, 21st and 22nd April.

Steve says: "The training is aimed at Optimist sailors already racing at opens who want to move up the leaderboard!"

The cost is £35 per boat per day, which includes the day sailing fee, hire of the RIB and coaching time. There is no requirement to do all of the days, sailors can simply sign up for the ones they want to do.

Anyone interested can find out more on Facebook @SteveIrishCoaching, email , or sign up for the coaching days via the booking form at webcollect.org.uk/mydwsc/event/optimist-clinic