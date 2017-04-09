Please select your home edition
RS Tera Squad Training at Burton Sailing Club

by Emily Davis today at 9:46 am 8-9 April 2017

37 eager young sailors descended upon the idyllic setting of Burton Sailing Club last weekend for the last RS Tera Squad Training of the winter. Warm weather and a building breeze made for champagne sailing conditions for sailors and spectators alike.

Saturday brought 7-10 knots and with a focus on strategy and tactics this gave the sailors plenty of chance to think about playing the shifts and banking gains. A fantastic lunch laid on by Burton Sailing Club galley staff was hastily eaten before returning to the water to make the most of the conditions with parents enjoying the views and exploring the surrounding area.

After a busy day on the water the galley once more satisfied the hungry with an evening meal and those staying on site relaxed into the evening sunset with stunning views across Foremark reservoir.

Sunday dawned with a building breeze and the promise of up to 18knt gusts. A wake up run to shake the cobwebs was followed by an intense morning session of practice races culminating in a mini regatta in the afternoon to bring all they had learnt over the winter together. With a fantastic view of the racecourse spectators were treated to a great display of competitive sailing at its best, in challenging conditions that tested strategic decision making to the full.

A last debrief and we headed for home, with children and adults alike glowing from the experience.

The winter training programme has been well attended with inland and sea venues on the schedule. A variety of skills have been focused on from boat handling to tactics and all the sailors lucky enough to take part have thoroughly enjoyed themselves. With new friends made for parents and sailors it has been an amazing experience and all are looking forward to the Start of Seasons at Northampton Sailing Club next weekend to put it all into practice. Entry closes on Tuesday; for more details please go to the RS Tera website.

With a Regatta fleet for those new to fleet racing, consisting of coaching and a coached race series, this promises to be a great event. More details here.

More details of next year's Winter Training Programme and the Squad Selection Policy can be found here.

