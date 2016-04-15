Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Rooster AeroMesh Visor
Rooster AeroMesh Visor
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Les Voiles de St. Barth - Day 4

by Gaia Coretti today at 6:46 am 10-15 April 2016

Lighter breeze resulted in a shakeup in the rankings today at Les Voiles de St. Barth, with many new teams taking the win in their class for the first time this week. The regatta's 65-boat fleet started the race off the port of Gustavia and headed up the western side of the island on one of two courses between 17 and 20 nautical miles.

Seven of the event's nine classes competed on the longer course, which took boats up around three small islands (Île Fourchue and Îles Pele and Boulanger) between St. Barth and St. Maarten, including CSA 0 where Lloyd Thornburg's FOMO got its first bullet of the week, moving the team up to second place overall, one point behind Peter Harrison's Sorcha, which has held the lead since the beginning of the regatta.

"We knew it was going to be light as normally you get one day at Les Voiles that is really challenging and light," said Owner/Driver Thornburg adding that the team was really happy with their start and hung in with the bigger boats up to the first mark. "It took us a while to get to the windward mark, but after that we had a pretty good downwind leg. Things started getting really funky up around Île Fourchue. There were boats on kites, and we were on a massive reach, and some boats were on jibs, and we were all in the same place. Sorcha was ahead but then got parked and we all came back and brought the breeze to her. We had a great race."

Like with FOMO, the conditions played into Plis Play's favor, with the team finishing with a decent lead on the rest of the Maxi 2 Class and moving up from fourth to third overall, with only a two-point gap between the team and class leader, Windfall.

"Today was a complicated race and we have a heavy boat, which means that we have to work a lot harder in the light air," said Plis Play Navigator Jan Santana. "We were on the right side of the course at every point today and right where the wind was. Today it was better to be a lucky sailor than a good sailor, but if you can be lucky and good then you're really at the top."

CSA 2's Oystercatcher XXX1, Maxi 1's Prospector, Multihull's Triple Jack and CSA 4's Touch2Play Racing also took the lead for the first time this week, moving up to overall positions of first, second, second and third, respectively.

"Our particular boat performs well in light air, so that made a big difference for us today," said Rob Butler, owner and driver of Touch2Play Racing, adding that CSA 4 Class and the Melges 24s were the only classes racing on the shorter course of the day, which took them up to a mark rounding south of Île Fourchue. "It was really important to be the first boat to the shore and to tack and stay close to the shoreline the entire time upwind to the mark. On the downwind leg we were pretty conservative and it worked pretty well for us today."

A lot is at stake as competitors go into the final day of racing tomorrow, Saturday, April 14.

www.lesvoilesdesaintbarth.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Entries flooding in
For inaugural Cowes Week Triple Crown Momentum is building in the lead-up to the inaugural Triple Crown at Cowes Week – the new mini-series for Big Boats holding its first edition in 2017. Posted on 14 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth lay day
Entertaining with lots of team play After two days of rigorous on-the-water battles, the Les Voiles de St. Barth sailors were well deserving of a break from competition, and event organizers had the perfect remedy: an official 'Day Off' at Nikki Beach Saint Barth. Posted on 14 Apr Scallywag smashes San Fernando Race record
By 15 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds Hong Kong's 100' super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee sailed into San Fernando, Philippines at 23:47:17hrs Friday - absolutely smashing the 2001 San Fernando Race record of 49h 55m 12s by an incredible 15 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds. Posted on 13 Apr Scallywag set to break record
In the San Fernando Race After the early retirement of Steve Ho's Felci 45 Surfdude last night and return to Hong Kong due to halyard problems, 15 boats are now racing along the rhumb line towards San Fernando, Philippines. Posted on 13 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth day 2
A Different Day, A Different Story Shiftier breeze and a change in the direction and design of the racecourse, in comparison to yesterday, forced many competitors to shift gears for the second day of racing and yielded a mixed bag of results for the event's nine classes. Posted on 13 Apr 40th Anniversary San Fernando Race underway
16 boats set off from Hong Kong 16 boats came out for the 40th Anniversary of the San Fernando Race, a 480nm race across the South China Sea from Hong Kong to San Fernando, Philippines. Posted on 12 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth day 1
Battles set stage for competitive week Glittering waters, sunlit skies and consistent breeze created the perfect Caribbean backdrop for the stacked competition that took to the starting line for day one of racing at Les Voiles de St. Barth. Posted on 12 Apr Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection 2.0
30% quicker drying and improved water beading New for 2017, the Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection is constructed from the latest in Elite fabric technology; ELITE//2.0 and is derived and evolved from the multi award winning Elite range. Posted on 11 Apr A week of rigorous competition ahead
At Les Voiles de St. Barth The energy is high in the Port of Gustavia and its docks bustling as Les Voiles de St. Barth sailors put the finishing touches and updates on their respective race yachts in preparation for the first day of racing, which starts today. Posted on 11 Apr An exceptional experience on & off the water
Les Voiles de St. Barth starts on Tuesday The French West Indies island of St. Barth is a little slice of paradise, attracting jet-setters and cultured travellers from around the globe with its exclusive accommodations, local gastronomy, breathtaking beaches and swinging nightlife. Posted on 10 Apr

Upcoming Events

Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Burghfield SC Comet, Solo & Streaker Open Meeting for Comet, Solo & Streaker
Burghfield SC- 22 Apr Hayling Island SC 49er Open Meeting for 49er
Hayling Island SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Royal Windermere YC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Royal Windermere YC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Grafham Water SC International Moth Inland Championships for International Moth
Grafham Water SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy