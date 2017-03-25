Optimum Time Phantom Southern Travellers Round 2 at Island Barn

by Ivan Walsh today at 10:20 am

The forecast of strong winds did not put off 18 sailors for round 2 of the travellers' series. One rigged then thought better of it so 17 started the first race, not all finished.

After 2 races we enjoyed a choice of hot lunches and a few decided to stay on dry land as the wind increased.

The race officer had a good day getting all four races completed and a great course set. The support boats were kept busy with Phantom and Aero swimmers all day.

Simon Hawkes and Mike Tustin were tussling all day up the front of the race with Simon clinching overall after a count back. Thats the first 2 opens to Simon who will be looking to defend his Frensham title from last year in round 3 on 23rd April.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 14 Simon Hawkes Wimbleball SC ‑5 1 2 1 4 2nd 1438 Mike Tustin Bowmoor SC 1 2 1 (DNC) 4 3rd 1414 Steve Popple Shoreham SC 3 3 ‑4 3 9 4th 1419 Paul Birbeck Wimbleball SC ‑8 5 6 2 13 5th 1386 Nick Mason Island Barn Reservoir SC 4 (RDG) 5 4 13 6th 1351 John Oldham Island Barn Reservoir SC 2 7 ‑9 7 16 7th 1300 Ivan Walsh Shoreham SC (RET) 6 8 8 22 8th 1289 Richard Barker Island Barn Reservoir SC (RET) DNC 3 5 26 9th 1320 Roger Smith Creeksea SC (RET) 10 10 6 26 10th 1 Clive Morley Minnis Bay SC 11 8 7 (DNC) 26 11th 1443 Phil Longley Stone SC 9.5 4 (DNC) DNC 31.5 12th 12 Olly Hopkins Bowmoor SC 6 (DNC) DNC DNC 42 13th 1256 Eric Howe Creeksea SC 7 (DNC) DNC DNC 43 14th 1451 Jon Nuttall Tenby SC (RET) 9 DNC DNC 45 15th 1408 Thomas Alex Dawson Island Barn Reservoir SC 9.5 (DNC) DNC DNC 45.5 16th 1167 Dave Patrick Broadwater SC (RET) DNC DNC DNC 54 16th 1184 Graham Dale‑Jones Creeksea SC (RET) DNC DNC DNC 54