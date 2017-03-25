Optimum Time Phantom Southern Travellers Round 2 at Island Barn
by Ivan Walsh today at 10:20 am
25 March 2017
The forecast of strong winds did not put off 18 sailors for round 2 of the travellers' series. One rigged then thought better of it so 17 started the first race, not all finished.
After 2 races we enjoyed a choice of hot lunches and a few decided to stay on dry land as the wind increased.
The race officer had a good day getting all four races completed and a great course set. The support boats were kept busy with Phantom and Aero swimmers all day.
Simon Hawkes and Mike Tustin were tussling all day up the front of the race with Simon clinching overall after a count back. Thats the first 2 opens to Simon who will be looking to defend his Frensham title from last year in round 3 on 23rd April.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|14
|Simon Hawkes
|Wimbleball SC
|‑5
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2nd
|1438
|Mike Tustin
|Bowmoor SC
|1
|2
|1
|(DNC)
|4
|3rd
|1414
|Steve Popple
|Shoreham SC
|3
|3
|‑4
|3
|9
|4th
|1419
|Paul Birbeck
|Wimbleball SC
|‑8
|5
|6
|2
|13
|5th
|1386
|Nick Mason
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|4
|(RDG)
|5
|4
|13
|6th
|1351
|John Oldham
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|2
|7
|‑9
|7
|16
|7th
|1300
|Ivan Walsh
|Shoreham SC
|(RET)
|6
|8
|8
|22
|8th
|1289
|Richard Barker
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|(RET)
|DNC
|3
|5
|26
|9th
|1320
|Roger Smith
|Creeksea SC
|(RET)
|10
|10
|6
|26
|10th
|1
|Clive Morley
|Minnis Bay SC
|11
|8
|7
|(DNC)
|26
|11th
|1443
|Phil Longley
|Stone SC
|9.5
|4
|(DNC)
|DNC
|31.5
|12th
|12
|Olly Hopkins
|Bowmoor SC
|6
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|42
|13th
|1256
|Eric Howe
|Creeksea SC
|7
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|43
|14th
|1451
|Jon Nuttall
|Tenby SC
|(RET)
|9
|DNC
|DNC
|45
|15th
|1408
|Thomas Alex Dawson
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|9.5
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|45.5
|16th
|1167
|Dave Patrick
|Broadwater SC
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|54
|16th
|1184
|Graham Dale‑Jones
|Creeksea SC
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|54
