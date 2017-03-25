Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Rigsense - 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik Powerpads
Zhik Powerpads

Boats for sale

Phantom 1318
located in Lymington

Optimum Time Phantom Southern Travellers Round 2 at Island Barn

by Ivan Walsh today at 10:20 am 25 March 2017

The forecast of strong winds did not put off 18 sailors for round 2 of the travellers' series. One rigged then thought better of it so 17 started the first race, not all finished.

After 2 races we enjoyed a choice of hot lunches and a few decided to stay on dry land as the wind increased.

The race officer had a good day getting all four races completed and a great course set. The support boats were kept busy with Phantom and Aero swimmers all day.

Simon Hawkes and Mike Tustin were tussling all day up the front of the race with Simon clinching overall after a count back. Thats the first 2 opens to Simon who will be looking to defend his Frensham title from last year in round 3 on 23rd April.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st14Simon HawkesWimbleball SC‑51214
2nd1438Mike TustinBowmoor SC121(DNC)4
3rd1414Steve PoppleShoreham SC33‑439
4th1419Paul BirbeckWimbleball SC‑856213
5th1386Nick MasonIsland Barn Reservoir SC4(RDG)5413
6th1351John OldhamIsland Barn Reservoir SC27‑9716
7th1300Ivan WalshShoreham SC(RET)68822
8th1289Richard BarkerIsland Barn Reservoir SC(RET)DNC3526
9th1320Roger SmithCreeksea SC(RET)1010626
10th1Clive MorleyMinnis Bay SC1187(DNC)26
11th1443Phil LongleyStone SC9.54(DNC)DNC31.5
12th12Olly HopkinsBowmoor SC6(DNC)DNCDNC42
13th1256Eric HoweCreeksea SC7(DNC)DNCDNC43
14th1451Jon NuttallTenby SC(RET)9DNCDNC45
15th1408Thomas Alex DawsonIsland Barn Reservoir SC9.5(DNC)DNCDNC45.5
16th1167Dave PatrickBroadwater SC(RET)DNCDNCDNC54
16th1184Graham Dale‑JonesCreeksea SC(RET)DNCDNCDNC54
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Paignton POSH to be held on 6-7 May
Sixth running of Paignton's flagship event for singlehanders 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for single-handers: POSH. This is the only BIG single hander event in the south-west for mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 down to how fast would you like sir?! Posted on 14 Apr Is the F In Fun going to be lacking in the future?
David Henshall discusses what's gone wrong Thanks to the amazing golden efforts in the 470 of Hannah Mills crewed by Saskia Clark and Giles Scott in the Finn, the UK, via the RYA, could once again claim to be the 'most successful nation' at the Rio Olympics. Posted on 10 Apr New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar Phantom at Island Barn on Saturday
For Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 2 After licking our wounds from the Wimbleball open and Beastie last week we head off to Island Barn SC for the second Phantom open of the new season, for a joint event with our rivals in the Eastern region. Posted on 23 Mar Phantoms at Wimbleball
The 'Paunch was Launched' The forecast had been looking fierce all week but on the day looking from the Clubhouse across the course it looked a bit gusty but nothing outstanding. Posted on 19 Mar Phantom Southern Travellers Series Round 1
Racing starts at Wimbleball on 18th March The Optimum Time Watches Phantom 2017 Southern Travellers Series begins this Saturday at Wimbleball Sailing Club on the picturesque Exmoor National Park in Somerset. Details and NoR can be found on the club website. Posted on 12 Mar See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Phantom Eastern Series 2017
Starting at Island Barn on 25th March An exciting series of events has been planned for the Phantom Eastern Series this year with the first meeting being a combined event with the Southern Region at Island Barn. Posted on 1 Mar Phantom Northern Series 2017
Friendly and competitive racing over 7 events With the sailing season fast approaching, the dates for the Phantom Northern Series have been finalised. As every year, the Phantoms in the North will be visiting some great clubs and locations. Posted on 26 Feb

Upcoming Events

Shustoke SC Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Grafham Water SC Phantom Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy