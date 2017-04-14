Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Wave
Product Feature
Rooster Sailing Gift Voucher
Rooster Sailing Gift Voucher
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

RYA Youth National Championships at Hayling Island Sailing Club - Overall

by Anisha Walkerley today at 8:31 pm 10-14 April 2017

After five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals, champions have been crowned across 12 classes. The 379 sailors were tested in an array conditions on the waters of Hayling Island, with all except the 29er silver fleet completing a full series.

There were outstanding performances in all classes, some Championships won with a race, or even a day, to spare whilst others came down the wire.

Laser

The three-way tussle between Podium Potential Pathway teammates Daniel Whiteley, Jack Cookson and

Sam Whaley went down to wire with places changing race-by-race.

It was last year's Radial bronze medallist, Daniel Whiteley, who overcame his rivals to take event honours finishing three points ahead of Jack Cookson. Sam Whaley finished second in the final race of the event to wrap up his regatta in third.

Whiteley described his rollercoaster week: "It's been a really closely fought battle all week, to come away with a win is a dream come true.

"I always thought I would be able to do it, it got a bit close at the end but I managed to come through and to win is just great," he concluded.

In the girls' Radial, Chloe Barr (Stoke Bay SC) stayed focus and consistent as she held on to the top spot to take gold.

Girl's Laser Radial Gold for Chloe Barr at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA
Girl's Laser Radial Gold for Chloe Barr at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA

Commenting on her event, Barr said: "It's awesome to have won, it's been a difficult week and it's been very close right up to end.

"Getting two big scores at the beginning of the week meant I've had a bit of a job on over the last two days," said Barr. "I was waiting for the wind to pick up today, so when it did in the second race I knew I could probably win."

Daisy Collingridge (Wallingford), won the under-19 title and finished third overall, whilst Clementine Thompson ended third after taking the final bullet.

Starting the day with a 20-point cushion, Ben Whaley (Swanage SC) knew two solid results would be enough to take the boys' Radial crown, but rather than rest on his laurels, Whaley demonstrated exactly why he deserved to win ending his event in style with two bullets. In doing so, Whaley completed his regatta an impressive 28 points ahead.

Boys Laser Radial Gold for Ben Whaley at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA
Boys Laser Radial Gold for Ben Whaley at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA

Whaley, who opened his week with a black flag, did not let that lower is confidence and came back fighting: "It was a tricky day, but I felt positive about my good results and I think the negatives got me into the event and I pulled it through from there"

"After a couple of disappointments last year to have come back fighting feels really good."

Arthur Brown (Royal Burnham YC) held his nerve to hold on to second place from Jordan Giles (Datchet Water SC) who took bronze.

420

Dominating the 420 fleet from the outset and securing gold with a day to spare, Alex Smallwood (Datchet Water SC) and Ross Thompson were the runaway winners.

For Smallwood, this is a second Youth Nationals title: "It feels really good to win the Youth Nationals again, it's been a pretty challenging week and we've worked really hard for it."

Boys 420 Gold for Alex Smallwood & Ross Thompson at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA
Boys 420 Gold for Alex Smallwood & Ross Thompson at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA

Thompson continued: "I really enjoyed the mix of conditions and the one really windy day, which was good fun. It's made for really good competition."

After a slow start to week, Rhys Lewis (Cardiff Bay YC) and Drew Wright came into their own as they worked their way up the fleet in finish as second boys and third overall. Tom Collyer (Aldenham SC) and Aaron Chadwick took the boys' bronze medal.

Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers (Itchenor SC) proved that experience counts as they are once again crowned Youth Nationals champions after finishing first girls and second overall for a consecutive year.

Girls 420Gold for Isobel Davies & Gemma Keers at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA
Girls 420Gold for Isobel Davies & Gemma Keers at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA

Davies was thrilled to have retained their title: "It's really good, exciting times. It's been a really fun week with really good racing"

Keers added: "It was tough competition today, with some tricky conditions and hard work."

It was a closely fought battle for silver coming down the final race as Katie Davies and Midge Watkins (Itchenor SC) edged two-points ahead of their rivals. Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley (Royal Lymington YC) take bronze for the second year running.

Catamaran Handicap

A superb week for William Smith (Grafham Water SC) and Abigail Clarke saw them go into the final racing all but guaranteed a medal. Posting a 4,3 in the final races secured the pair gold in their first Youth Nationals together.

The pair came to event hoping to medal, but exceeded all their expectations, explained Smith: "I didn't think we were going to be able to do it before the event, I was hoping for the podium but to get a win is great!"

Silver went to Caleb Cooper (Worthing SC) and Tristan Payne, whilst Theo Williams (Restronguet) and 2016 medallist Will Heritage settle for bronze.

29er

The 29er fleet provided an intense battle all week with several boats starting the day's proceedings with sights set on gold, but in the end the regatta win went to James Eales (HISC) and James Hammett (RYLC). Despite qualifying on top, the pair were challenged on the first day of gold fleet racing before pulling it back to take the 29er boys' crown.

Hammett described the week of tight racing: "I think we sailed a really good regatta, consistent every day so it feels really good.

Boys 29er Gold for James Hammett & James Eales at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA
Boys 29er Gold for James Hammett & James Eales at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA

"It was really tough and everyone sailed really well but we managed to stay consistent and stay in front of everyone else," he added.

Following a U-flag (starting penalty) in the final race, Nick Robins (HISC) and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (Stokes Bay SC) had to settle for second, whilst international competition came in the form of Irish duo Harry Durcan and Harry Whitaker who finished third. Ellie Walton (Draycote Water SC) and Dan Budden, posting a third in the last race, ended fourth overall and third British boat in the open fleet.

It was an agonising wait for Bella Fellows (Yealm YC) and Anna Sturrock (Loch Tummel SC) as they crossed the line not knowing whether they had done enough to take the girls' title, but as results came through on the sail in, their title was confirmed.

Girls 29er Gold for Bella Fellows & Anna Sturrock at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA
Girls 29er Gold for Bella Fellows & Anna Sturrock at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA

An elated, but surprised Fellows said: "It feels really good to have won, we didn't really expect it but really happy."

Sturrock continued: "It feels amazing to have won. It's been great to meet up with everyone and have some good racing".

After an impressive opening series, Freya Black (HISC) and Orla Mitchell took silver ahead of Courtney Bilbrough (HISC) and Hanna Brand, adding to home club's success.

RS:X

Windsurfer Andy Brown (WPNSA/Largs) stole the show not only in the RS:X fleet but also in the championship, counting an unprecedented 12-bullets to end his week with the lowest possible points. This gives Brown, who been training with the Podium Potential Pathway squad, his second Youth Nationals title as he proved unstoppable all week.

"It feels fantastic to have won again. I knew yesterday I had done it so it's been great fun today with no pressure at all," explained Brown.

Boys RS:X Gold for Andy Brown at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA
Boys RS:X Gold for Andy Brown at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA

"It's been challenging and I've been pushed by everyone at points but it's been great," he said. "I've learnt a lot from it, so it's been a good week."

The battle for the lower podium spots continued up until the last race, but it was Josh Carey (WPNSA) who ended his regatta with silver and bronze for Isaac Lines (Toward SC).

It was a second gold for Scottish windsurfers as Erin Watson (Loch Insh) took the girls' title. Wrapping up her regatta with a 2,3 Watson finished fifth overall in the RS:X fleet. Lily Young (WPNSA) took silver for the second year running and Islay Watson finished third girl.

After crossing the line and securing her title, Watson smiled: "It was a really good event and I'm really happy with how it went. It's been light winds most of the time which are my sort of conditions, but we've also had a range with new conditions to work in which has been really fun."

Girls RS:X Gold for Erin Watson at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA
Girls RS:X Gold for Erin Watson at the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA

At the first Youth Nationals for the Techno fleet, Finn Hawkins (Porthpean SC) took the regatta win after taking two bullets on the final day of racinf. The podium was completed by James Bulson (Croft Farm) in second and Ethan Moody (Oxford SC) third.

Hawkins described a tricky last race: "It was a good but hard last two races, especially with the tide downwind.

"It feels great to have won. The whole event has been a really good experience and a great vibe," he continued.

Izzy Adcock (WPNSA) dominated the girls' fleet from the go to walk away with the win and fourth overall.

Adcock, relieved to have taken event honours, said: "It's a relief to have finished after a good but tiring week."

Emily-Jane Eldred (Queen Mary SC) pipped Zoe Bassett (Bristol Corinthian YC) to silver by a mere one-point to complete the girls' podium.

Mark Nicholls, Event Director, said: "It's been an absolutely fantastic week at Hayling Island.

"The club and the volunteers are outstanding and have really supported a wonderful event.

"The weather has cooperated and the standard of sailing has been the highest I think I've ever seen. It's been a brilliant event.

"I look forward to welcoming you all to Largs next year."

Full results online here.

For further information please visit the RYA Youth National Championships website, British Youth Sailing Facebook page, on Twitter at @RYAyouthracing and on Instagram @britishyouthsailing. Share your comments with us using #RYAYouths.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 4
The race is on for the podium On arrival to Hayling Island Sailing Club, sailors were greeted with a two-hour postponement onshore before the expected breeze filled in to allow the full schedule of races to be completed on the penultimate day Posted on 13 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 3
A blustery blast The third of day of the RYA Youth National Championships (8-14 April) brought it with it a change of pace as gusts reaching over 20 knots and choppy waves challenged the fleets. Posted on 12 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 2
Action packed day in a building breeze Despite a challenging forecast, the fleet launched on time ready for day two of the Youth Nationals. A light wind first race, followed by a large wind shift, culminated in a building breeze across the courses as three races were completed by all classes. Posted on 11 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 1
The sun shines on a shifty opener The RYA Youth Nationals got off to a flying start as Hayling Island witnessed some superb conditions, with the best of British youth sailing making their mark on the first day of racing (10-14 April). Posted on 10 Apr Sailors raring to go at Youth Nationals
Boats are rigged, equipment inspected at Hayling Island Boats are rigged, equipment is inspected and sailors have completed their final preparation before racing gets underway tomorrow (Monday 10 April) at the RYA Youth National Championships at Hayling Island Sailing Club. Posted on 9 Apr Single-handed low down
Ahead of the RYA Youth National Championship With racing at the RYA Youth National Championships now just three days away, single-handed sailors are preparing to take to the waters of Hayling Island to compete against the country's top sailors in four classes. Posted on 7 Apr Young sailors aim for glory
At the RYA Youth National Championship Over 380 young sailors will face a royal audience at the 2017 RYA Youth National Championships, which will get underway at Hayling Island Sailing Club on Monday (10 April). Posted on 7 Apr 420 Spring Championship at Hayling Island
Fantastic conditions ahead of the RYA Youth Nationals The 420 fleet was greeted with fantastic conditions at Hayling Island for the Spring Championships over the weekend of 1/2 April as a precursor to next week's RYA Youth Nationals. Posted on 5 Apr RS Aero Grand Tour 2017
RS Sailing on the road to demo days around the country Team RS are fuelling up, strapping down and hitting the road to show off the RS Aero - the World's Fastest Growing Sailboat Class - to more clubs, more sailors and more spectators. Posted on 29 Mar Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship
61 teams race at Hayling Island Sailing Club The Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship took place over the weekend at Hayling Island Sailing Club. Posted on 27 Mar

Upcoming Events

Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Burghfield SC Comet, Solo & Streaker Open Meeting for Comet, Solo & Streaker
Burghfield SC- 22 Apr Hayling Island SC 49er Open Meeting for 49er
Hayling Island SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy