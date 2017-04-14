Land Rover BAR Supporter Newsletter

Supporter Newsletter – Issue #20 April 2017
Welcome
There are now less than 50 days to go until the America's Cup action kicks off in Bermuda, and the temperature is starting to heat up both literally and metaphorically on the island.
Since we moved our sailing operations to Bermuda, we have launched our America's Cup Class race boat R1, and put her through two upgrade periods. The most recent of them involved the shore and design teams in a huge effort to install a substantial number of upgrades.
We have more developments to come; as a start up team we always knew that we had to come from behind to build our design, engineering and technology programme to catch up with the established teams that have been competing for a number of years, or even a number of America's Cups. We are working incredibly hard to close that gap to the established teams and I am really proud of the team's efforts to date.
On behalf of the team, we want to thank you for your continued support in this campaign.
Sir Ben Ainslie
Team Principal and Skipper, Land Rover BAR
In this newsletter:
- Aberdeen Asset Management announced as Official Performance Partner
- Tracking the Wing using Renishaw Encoders
- #EatLionfish Throwdown
Aberdeen Asset Management comes onboard
Land Rover BAR announce Aberdeen Asset Management as Official Performance Partner
The initial three year partnership with Land Rover BAR was announced in Bermuda where the team is currently in the midst of its preparation for the 35th America's Cup. Aberdeen Asset Management will use the partnership to not just reach an ever-growing America's Cup global fan base, but to work with Sir Ben and the team to share insights and expertise on how using data can boost performance – both at sea and in the investment space.
Find out more
Tracking the Wing - Renishaw Encoders
Renishaw encoders are helping us position the wing to reach maximum speed
The brave new world of big data and performance analytics powered by artificial intelligence (AI) relies on an age-old fundamental activity that was just as important to the Egyptians building the pyramids as it is now – accurate measurement. The Land Rover BAR America's Cup Class (ACC) boat has 190 sensors aboard measuring everything from stress and strain to wind speed, acceleration and momentum changes. This is the story of one of them.
Find out more
Taking Flight
Click on the image for some fast foiling drone footage of the team training in Bermuda
Insight: Leigh McMillan
Insight: Sailing team member Leigh McMillan
Leigh McMillan is one of Land Rover BAR's helmsman, the man hired to test Skipper and Team Principal Ben Ainslie's mettle in the in-house racing and testing. Taking on the world's most successful Olympic sailor – going up against him day after day in training – is the kind of job that would unnerve most people.
Read more
Ross Edgely: The strength and stamina of a Land Rover BAR sailor
Fitness expert Ross Edgely joins Land Rover BAR sailors in the Bermuda gym
Winning the America's Cup will require a unique fusion of strength and stamina. We challenged fitness expert Ross Edgely to train like an America's Cup sailor in Bermuda.
Find out how he got on
Insight: Andrew McLean
Insight: Engineer & Sailor Andrew McLean
Meet Andrew McLean 'aka Animal', who plays the dual role in the design team as Leader on Systems Engineering as well as an America's Cup sailor.
Find out more
1851 Trust promoting sustainability in sport
1851 Trust exhibit #BTSTEMCrew at Big Bang Fair
In support of British Science Week, the 1851 Trust, official charity to Land Rover BAR, teamed up with the Institute of Engineering (IET) at the Big Bang Fair held at the NEC.
Over 600 children took part in an interactive experiment, designed to raise awareness of the carbon cycle and encourage students to think about sustainability in sport.
Read more
11th Hour Racing #EatLionfish Chefs' Throwdown
Necker Island's Head Chef Chris Kenny announced as Land Rover BAR's #EatLionfish Chef
Announcing…… Necker Island Head Chef Chris Kenny as our chef for the 11th Hour Racing #EatLionfish Throwdown in Bermuda on 19 April!
Find out more
Race to Bermuda Range
In the run up to the 35th America's Cup and in support of Land Rover BAR, Henri Lloyd, official technical clothing partner, release their new Race to Bermuda collection.
Shop with free UK delivery now
Enter FREEBAR to get FREE UK delivery with Henri Lloyd
Download the official Land Rover BAR App for behind the scenes exclusive access to the team
The team's app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Get exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the team throughout our quest to #BringTheCupHome
Download the Land Rover BAR App
Support the team in Bermuda
Support the team in Bermuda with the Britannia Hospitality packages
The ultimate fan experience in Bermuda! The organisers of the America's Cup World Series UK have put together hospitality packages for supporters of the British team and the America's Cup to come to Bermuda for the ultimate experience. Hospitality will be based out of the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club and on water race viewing will be on board the luxury 72' boat 'Majestic Lady' with all-inclusive hospitality.
Get your tickets now
Wear the official team kit
Show your support and wear the Henri Lloyd Official Team Kit
The race to Bermuda has begun and Land Rover BAR are aiming to 'Bring the Cup Home' to where it all began in 1851. Henri Lloyd are the Official Technical Clothing Supplier to Land Rover BAR and, for the 35th America's Cup, have created an official merchandise range to allow fans to show their support for Sir Ben Ainslie and the British Challenger.
The clothing has been designed with speed and performance in mind, and the team have been working closely with Henri Lloyd to create the perfect merchandise range including polo shirts, t-shirts, caps, technical jumper and jacket.
The Land Rover BAR collection is available to buy at the Official America's Cup Online Store, with an exclusive offer of FREE worldwide delivery on orders over £50 so don't miss out!
Follow the team
If you haven't already signed up to our social channels, now is the time to Follow, Friend and Like to make sure you get all the latest news, competitions and offers!
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
App
|