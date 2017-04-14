Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Deck Grip Profile II
Henri Lloyd Deck Grip Profile II
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Land Rover BAR Supporter Newsletter

by Land Rover BAR today at 8:32 am 14 April 2017
Land Rover BAR sailing team train on their ACC race boat, R1, in Bermuda © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

Land Rover BAR Supporter Newsletter – Issue #20 April

Supporter Newsletter – Issue #20 April 2017

Welcome

There are now less than 50 days to go until the America's Cup action kicks off in Bermuda, and the temperature is starting to heat up both literally and metaphorically on the island.

Since we moved our sailing operations to Bermuda, we have launched our America's Cup Class race boat R1, and put her through two upgrade periods. The most recent of them involved the shore and design teams in a huge effort to install a substantial number of upgrades.

We have more developments to come; as a start up team we always knew that we had to come from behind to build our design, engineering and technology programme to catch up with the established teams that have been competing for a number of years, or even a number of America's Cups. We are working incredibly hard to close that gap to the established teams and I am really proud of the team's efforts to date.

On behalf of the team, we want to thank you for your continued support in this campaign.

Sir Ben Ainslie

Team Principal and Skipper, Land Rover BAR

In this newsletter:

  • Aberdeen Asset Management announced as Official Performance Partner
  • Tracking the Wing using Renishaw Encoders
  • #EatLionfish Throwdown

Aberdeen Asset Management comes onboard

https://youtube.com/watch?v=vqT849xDizc

Land Rov​er BAR a​nnounce ​Aberdeen​ Asset M​anagemen​t as Off​icial Pe​rformanc​e Partne​r

The initial three year partnership with Land Rover BAR was announced in Bermuda where the team is currently in the midst of its preparation for the 35th America's Cup. Aberdeen Asset Management will use the partnership to not just reach an ever-growing America's Cup global fan base, but to work with Sir Ben and the team to share insights and expertise on how using data can boost performance – both at sea and in the investment space.

Find out more

Tracking the Wing - Renishaw Encoders

https://youtube.com/watch?v=shUizz5Vaeg

Renishaw​ encoder​s are he​lping us​ positio​n the wi​ng to re​ach maxi​mum spee​d

The brave new world of big data and performance analytics powered by artificial intelligence (AI) relies on an age-old fundamental activity that was just as important to the Egyptians building the pyramids as it is now – accurate measurement. The Land Rover BAR America's Cup Class (ACC) boat has 190 sensors aboard measuring everything from stress and strain to wind speed, acceleration and momentum changes. This is the story of one of them.

Find out more

Taking Flight

https://youtube.com/watch?v=DvVV1lm1Qp8

Click on​ the ima​ge for s​ome fast​ foiling​ drone f​ootage o​f the te​am train​ing in B​ermuda

Insight: Leigh McMillan

https://youtube.com/watch?v=98awiVcX4Xk?list=PLfaR-dPxQrn4SuJU4kjxTKU3Qg0VHiUVN

Insight:​ Sailing​ team me​mber Lei​gh McMil​lan

Leigh McMillan is one of Land Rover BAR's helmsman, the man hired to test Skipper and Team Principal Ben Ainslie's mettle in the in-house racing and testing. Taking on the world's most successful Olympic sailor – going up against him day after day in training – is the kind of job that would unnerve most people.

Read more

Ross Edgely: The strength and stamina of a Land Rover BAR sailor

https://youtube.com/watch?v=mJviV40yqCI

Fitness ​expert R​oss Edge​ly joins​ Land Ro​ver BAR ​sailors ​in the B​ermuda g​ym

Winning the America's Cup will require a unique fusion of strength and stamina. We challenged fitness expert Ross Edgely to train like an America's Cup sailor in Bermuda.

Find out how he got on

Insight: Andrew McLean

https://youtube.com/watch?v=6iU4VHOhZRA?list=PLfaR-dPxQrn4SuJU4kjxTKU3Qg0VHiUVN

Insight:​ Enginee​r & Sail​or Andre​w McLean

Meet Andrew McLean 'aka Animal', who plays the dual role in the design team as Leader on Systems Engineering as well as an America's Cup sailor.

Find out more

1851 Trust promoting sustainability in sport

1851 Tru​st exhib​it #BTST​EMCrew a​t Big Ba​ng Fair

In support of British Science Week, the 1851 Trust, official charity to Land Rover BAR, teamed up with the Institute of Engineering (IET) at the Big Bang Fair held at the NEC.

Over 600 children took part in an interactive experiment, designed to raise awareness of the carbon cycle and encourage students to think about sustainability in sport.

Read more

11th Hour Racing #EatLionfish Chefs' Throwdown

Necker I​sland's ​Head Che​f Chris ​Kenny an​nounced ​as Land ​Rover BA​R's #Eat​Lionfish​ Chef

Announcing…… Necker Island Head Chef Chris Kenny as our chef for the 11th Hour Racing #EatLionfish Throwdown in Bermuda on 19 April!

Find out more

Race to Bermuda Range

In the run up to the 35th America's Cup and in support of Land Rover BAR, Henri Lloyd, official technical clothing partner, release their new Race to Bermuda collection.

Shop with free UK delivery now

http://www.henrilloyd.com/sailing/land-rover-bar

Enter FR​EEBAR to​ get FRE​E UK del​ivery wi​th Henri​ Lloyd

Download the official Land Rover BAR App for behind the scenes exclusive access to the team

The team's app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Get exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the team throughout our quest to #BringTheCupHome

http://bit.ly/LRBARApp

Download​ the Lan​d Rover ​BAR App

Support the team in Bermuda

http://britannia-hospitality.com

Support ​the team​ in Berm​uda with​ the Bri​tannia H​ospitali​ty packa​ges

The ultimate fan experience in Bermuda! The organisers of the America's Cup World Series UK have put together hospitality packages for supporters of the British team and the America's Cup to come to Bermuda for the ultimate experience. Hospitality will be based out of the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club and on water race viewing will be on board the luxury 72' boat 'Majestic Lady' with all-inclusive hospitality.

Get your tickets now

Wear the official team kit

http://shop.americascup.com/stores/americascup/en/c/challenger-teams/land-rover-bar

Show you​r suppor​t and we​ar the H​enri Llo​yd Offic​ial Team​ Kit

The race to Bermuda has begun and Land Rover BAR are aiming to 'Bring the Cup Home' to where it all began in 1851. Henri Lloyd are the Official Technical Clothing Supplier to Land Rover BAR and, for the 35th America's Cup, have created an official merchandise range to allow fans to show their support for Sir Ben Ainslie and the British Challenger.

The clothing has been designed with speed and performance in mind, and the team have been working closely with Henri Lloyd to create the perfect merchandise range including polo shirts, t-shirts, caps, technical jumper and jacket.

The Land Rover BAR collection is available to buy at the Official America's Cup Online Store, with an exclusive offer of FREE worldwide delivery on orders over £50 so don't miss out!

Follow the team

If you haven't already signed up to our social channels, now is the time to Follow, Friend and Like to make sure you get all the latest news, competitions and offers!

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

App

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd's Race to Bermuda Collection
Official technical clothing supplier to Land Rover BAR As official technical clothing supplier to Land Rover BAR, we've been pushing boundaries to create some of the best in class race gear, built with speed and performance in mind. Posted on 5 Apr Flying into the weekend with Land Rover BAR!
Action from the British America's Cup Team in Bermuda WARNING: The following video contains scenes that may contain increased heart rate. British America's Cup Team Land Rover BAR flying into the weekend! Posted on 24 Mar Spinlock named official technical supplier
To the Land Rover BAR Academy Spinlock are excited to announce that they are the official technical supplier of personal protective equipment to the Land Rover BAR Academy. Posted on 15 Mar First cutting-edge AC45F arrives in Bermuda
Ahead of Red Bull Youth America's Cup Finals Double Olympic champions Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher sailed the first Red Bull Youth America's Cup-branded AC45F catamaran to arrive in Bermuda – an exciting milestone in the countdown to the second edition of the event, upcoming in June. Posted on 14 Mar Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N EX ­Available now!
Advanced safety and performance technology With the America's Cup fast approaching, high performance sailing is on everybody's mind. With this revolution comes a demand for personal safety equipment that can offer the very highest in protection and performance. Posted on 10 Mar Taking the BT Virtual Chase Boat to Bermuda
Successful mixes of technology and sustainability One of the team's most successful mixes of technology and sustainability has been the BT Virtual Chase Boat. The concept was simple enough; transmit sufficient data, HD video, images and audio from the boat directly ashore to the control room... Posted on 2 Mar Double Olympic Champions announce Pools
For Red Bull Youth America's Cup Two pools of top young sailors from 12 countries will battle for a spot in the finals at June's Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda. Posted on 28 Feb Land Rover BAR Academy ready for 2017
Team set for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup The Land Rover BAR Academy is ready for a truly massive second year; competing once again in the Extreme Sailing Series, and then facing their biggest challenge yet in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda in June. Posted on 27 Feb Land Rover BAR: R1 Take-Off
On the water testing for the America's Cup class boat From Portsmouth inception to her first flight in Bermuda on 11th February. Watch the story behind R1's design, build, on the water testing and meticulous construction. Posted on 24 Feb Henri Lloyd's first breathable wetsuit
Built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart Henri Lloyd's best in class 2017 sailing range is like no other; built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart. Henri Lloyd's wetsuit range is new for 2017, developed in collaboration with the team at Land Rover BAR. Posted on 21 Feb

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy