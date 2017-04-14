Land Rover BAR Supporter Newsletter

Supporter Newsletter – Issue #20 April 2017

Welcome There are now less than 50 days to go until the America's Cup action kicks off in Bermuda, and the temperature is starting to heat up both literally and metaphorically on the island. Since we moved our sailing operations to Bermuda, we have launched our America's Cup Class race boat R1, and put her through two upgrade periods. The most recent of them involved the shore and design teams in a huge effort to install a substantial number of upgrades. We have more developments to come; as a start up team we always knew that we had to come from behind to build our design, engineering and technology programme to catch up with the established teams that have been competing for a number of years, or even a number of America's Cups. We are working incredibly hard to close that gap to the established teams and I am really proud of the team's efforts to date. On behalf of the team, we want to thank you for your continued support in this campaign. Sir Ben Ainslie Team Principal and Skipper, Land Rover BAR In this newsletter: Aberdeen Asset Management announced as Official Performance Partner

Tracking the Wing using Renishaw Encoders

#EatLionfish Throwdown Aberdeen Asset Management comes onboard Land Rov​er BAR a​nnounce ​Aberdeen​ Asset M​anagemen​t as Off​icial Pe​rformanc​e Partne​r The initial three year partnership with Land Rover BAR was announced in Bermuda where the team is currently in the midst of its preparation for the 35th America's Cup. Aberdeen Asset Management will use the partnership to not just reach an ever-growing America's Cup global fan base, but to work with Sir Ben and the team to share insights and expertise on how using data can boost performance – both at sea and in the investment space. Find out more Tracking the Wing - Renishaw Encoders Renishaw​ encoder​s are he​lping us​ positio​n the wi​ng to re​ach maxi​mum spee​d The brave new world of big data and performance analytics powered by artificial intelligence (AI) relies on an age-old fundamental activity that was just as important to the Egyptians building the pyramids as it is now – accurate measurement. The Land Rover BAR America's Cup Class (ACC) boat has 190 sensors aboard measuring everything from stress and strain to wind speed, acceleration and momentum changes. This is the story of one of them. Find out more Taking Flight Click on​ the ima​ge for s​ome fast​ foiling​ drone f​ootage o​f the te​am train​ing in B​ermuda Insight: Leigh McMillan Insight:​ Sailing​ team me​mber Lei​gh McMil​lan Leigh McMillan is one of Land Rover BAR's helmsman, the man hired to test Skipper and Team Principal Ben Ainslie's mettle in the in-house racing and testing. Taking on the world's most successful Olympic sailor – going up against him day after day in training – is the kind of job that would unnerve most people. Read more Ross Edgely: The strength and stamina of a Land Rover BAR sailor Fitness ​expert R​oss Edge​ly joins​ Land Ro​ver BAR ​sailors ​in the B​ermuda g​ym Winning the America's Cup will require a unique fusion of strength and stamina. We challenged fitness expert Ross Edgely to train like an America's Cup sailor in Bermuda. Find out how he got on Insight: Andrew McLean Insight:​ Enginee​r & Sail​or Andre​w McLean Meet Andrew McLean 'aka Animal', who plays the dual role in the design team as Leader on Systems Engineering as well as an America's Cup sailor. Find out more 1851 Trust promoting sustainability in sport 1851 Tru​st exhib​it #BTST​EMCrew a​t Big Ba​ng Fair In support of British Science Week, the 1851 Trust, official charity to Land Rover BAR, teamed up with the Institute of Engineering (IET) at the Big Bang Fair held at the NEC. Over 600 children took part in an interactive experiment, designed to raise awareness of the carbon cycle and encourage students to think about sustainability in sport. Read more 11th Hour Racing #EatLionfish Chefs' Throwdown Necker I​sland's ​Head Che​f Chris ​Kenny an​nounced ​as Land ​Rover BA​R's #Eat​Lionfish​ Chef Announcing…… Necker Island Head Chef Chris Kenny as our chef for the 11th Hour Racing #EatLionfish Throwdown in Bermuda on 19 April!

Find out more Race to Bermuda Range In the run up to the 35th America's Cup and in support of Land Rover BAR, Henri Lloyd, official technical clothing partner, release their new Race to Bermuda collection. Shop with free UK delivery now Enter FR​EEBAR to​ get FRE​E UK del​ivery wi​th Henri​ Lloyd Download the official Land Rover BAR App for behind the scenes exclusive access to the team

The team's app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Get exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the team throughout our quest to #BringTheCupHome Download​ the Lan​d Rover ​BAR App Support the team in Bermuda Support ​the team​ in Berm​uda with​ the Bri​tannia H​ospitali​ty packa​ges The ultimate fan experience in Bermuda! The organisers of the America's Cup World Series UK have put together hospitality packages for supporters of the British team and the America's Cup to come to Bermuda for the ultimate experience. Hospitality will be based out of the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club and on water race viewing will be on board the luxury 72' boat 'Majestic Lady' with all-inclusive hospitality. Get your tickets now

Wear the official team kit Show you​r suppor​t and we​ar the H​enri Llo​yd Offic​ial Team​ Kit The race to Bermuda has begun and Land Rover BAR are aiming to 'Bring the Cup Home' to where it all began in 1851. Henri Lloyd are the Official Technical Clothing Supplier to Land Rover BAR and, for the 35th America's Cup, have created an official merchandise range to allow fans to show their support for Sir Ben Ainslie and the British Challenger. The clothing has been designed with speed and performance in mind, and the team have been working closely with Henri Lloyd to create the perfect merchandise range including polo shirts, t-shirts, caps, technical jumper and jacket. The Land Rover BAR collection is available to buy at the Official America's Cup Online Store, with an exclusive offer of FREE worldwide delivery on orders over £50 so don't miss out! Follow the team If you haven't already signed up to our social channels, now is the time to Follow, Friend and Like to make sure you get all the latest news, competitions and offers! Twitter Facebook YouTube Instagram

App

