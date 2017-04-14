Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
North Sails XOD RHJ-7 Jib
North Sails XOD RHJ-7 Jib

RYA Youth National Championships at Hayling Island Sailing Club - Day 4

by Anisha Walkerley today at 9:19 pm 10-14 April 2017

On arrival to Hayling Island Sailing Club, sailors were greeted with a two-hour postponement onshore before the expected breeze filled in to allow the full schedule of races to be completed on the penultimate day.

The event played host to a royal audience as HRH The Princess Royal, President of the Royal Yachting Association, observed proceedings from the water before coming ashore to meet RS:X and Techno sailors following their final race.

420

Topping the leaderboard for the fourth day this week are 420 duo Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson, after a fourth race win of the regatta. In doing so the pair all but guarantee themselves championship glory with a day to spare following a flawless week.

Posting 6,7,10, Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright are gradually working their way up the pack to end the day second boys and fifth overall.

Wright was pleased with their performance: "Our day was pretty good, all top 10 results." Lewis added: "We've slowly got better as the week has gone on, we didn't start brilliantly but we're getting towards the top.

"Our plan for tomorrow is to be consistent, we've only got to hold our position to get our goals. We're aiming for a solid day," he asserted.

420 fleet on day 4 of the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA
420 fleet on day 4 of the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA

Going into today's racing the Davies sisters were neck and neck with only a point separating Isabel Davies-Gemma Keers in second place from third placed Katie Davies-Midge Watkins. It was Davies-Keers who pull ahead despite a challenging day on the racecourse, to start tomorrow with an eight point advantage as they look to secure a second Youth Nationals title.

Catamaran handicap

William Smith and Abigail Clarke have increased their lead for the fourth day running with three spectacular bullets in the catamaran handicap fleet. The pair will be aiming for their first Youth Nationals title as they go for gold in the final day of racing.

It is looking to be a tight battle for silver come close of play tomorrow, with five boats spaced seven points apart. Leading the pack are Theo Williams and Will Heritage, followed by Caleb Cooper and Tristan Payne.

RS:X

On the RS:X course, it was Isaac Lines who managed to snatch a race win from Andy Brown for the second time this week to sit fourth, a mere two points adrift from second placed Josh Carey. Scot Andy Brown continues to storm ahead, whilst Adam Phipps sits third and Erin Watson remains top girl and is on course for a medal tomorrow after a strong performance in today's lighter breeze.

Lily Young on day 4 of the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA
Lily Young on day 4 of the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA

29er

In the ever competitive 29er fleet, the battle rages on for event honours as James Hammett and James Eales are back in the top spot for the second time this week.

End of week nerves got the better of Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne as a disappointing day means they slip to second. The pair will go into the final day looking to claw back the lead as they sit four points adrift from the leaders.

Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock extend their lead of the girls' fleet to 18-points from Courtney Bilbrough and Hanna Brant. Freya Black-Orla Mitchell round off the top three in 11th overall.

Laser

The fight continues on the Laser Standard course, as Daniel Whiteley will go into the final two races a fraction ahead of his fellow teammates and rivals. Sam Whaley sits second with Jack Cookson one point behind in third, as there is still everything to play for at the top of fleet as racing comes down to the wire.

Adding another bullet to his scoresheet, Ben Whaley leaves his opponents in the dust and sits a comfortable 20-points ahead of Arthur Brown.

Ben Whaley on day 4 of the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA
Ben Whaley on day 4 of the RYA Youth Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / RYA

In the girls' fleet, Chloe Barr posted 1,2,8 to hang on the lead overnight. Hot on her tail with a 4,4,5 is Daisy Collingridge who will be eager to close the gap tomorrow after a consistently strong week.

Racing continues for all classes on Friday 14 April at Hayling Island Sailing Club when the 2017 Youth National Champions will be crowned.

Full results online here.

For further information please visit the RYA Youth National Championships website, British Youth Sailing Facebook page, on Twitter at @RYAyouthracing and on Instagram @britishyouthsailing. Share your comments with us using #RYAYouths.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 3
A blustery blast The third of day of the RYA Youth National Championships (8-14 April) brought it with it a change of pace as gusts reaching over 20 knots and choppy waves challenged the fleets. Posted on 12 Apr Musto and the British Sailing Team
Official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear Musto are thrilled to announce that they are, once again, the official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear to the British Sailing Team. Posted on 12 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 2
Action packed day in a building breeze Despite a challenging forecast, the fleet launched on time ready for day two of the Youth Nationals. A light wind first race, followed by a large wind shift, culminated in a building breeze across the courses as three races were completed by all classes. Posted on 11 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 1
The sun shines on a shifty opener The RYA Youth Nationals got off to a flying start as Hayling Island witnessed some superb conditions, with the best of British youth sailing making their mark on the first day of racing (10-14 April). Posted on 10 Apr Sailors raring to go at Youth Nationals
Boats are rigged, equipment inspected at Hayling Island Boats are rigged, equipment is inspected and sailors have completed their final preparation before racing gets underway tomorrow (Monday 10 April) at the RYA Youth National Championships at Hayling Island Sailing Club. Posted on 9 Apr Single-handed low down
Ahead of the RYA Youth National Championship With racing at the RYA Youth National Championships now just three days away, single-handed sailors are preparing to take to the waters of Hayling Island to compete against the country's top sailors in four classes. Posted on 7 Apr Young sailors aim for glory
At the RYA Youth National Championship Over 380 young sailors will face a royal audience at the 2017 RYA Youth National Championships, which will get underway at Hayling Island Sailing Club on Monday (10 April). Posted on 7 Apr 420 Spring Championship at Hayling Island
Fantastic conditions ahead of the RYA Youth Nationals The 420 fleet was greeted with fantastic conditions at Hayling Island for the Spring Championships over the weekend of 1/2 April as a precursor to next week's RYA Youth Nationals. Posted on 5 Apr RS Aero Grand Tour 2017
RS Sailing on the road to demo days around the country Team RS are fuelling up, strapping down and hitting the road to show off the RS Aero - the World's Fastest Growing Sailboat Class - to more clubs, more sailors and more spectators. Posted on 29 Mar Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship
61 teams race at Hayling Island Sailing Club The Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship took place over the weekend at Hayling Island Sailing Club. Posted on 27 Mar

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy