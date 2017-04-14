Mobile Man Overboard Alert: First OLAS Tags shipped this weekend

OLAS tags by Exposure Marine © Exposure Marine OLAS tags by Exposure Marine © Exposure Marine

by Exposure Marine today at 10:02 am

The first OLAS tags have been shipped and will be on peoples wrists around the world this Easter weekend.

For those of you who have already received your OLAS tags I hope you have had a chance to test it out. Please feel free to get in touch if you have any questions - we are here to help!

From all of us here at OLAS, we hope you have a wonderful Easter and make it out on the water!

How to wear your OLAS tag

We recommend wearing the OLAS tag either on your wrist or attached to the rear of your life jacket. This allow maximum visibility both visually and electronically keeping you connected at all times.

Buy your OLAS Tag here



OLAS tag - photo © Exposure Marine OLAS tag - photo © Exposure Marine

Questions answered...

Q: When will the Android app be available?

A: We are in the final stages of Beta testing. This plans to be released within 2 weeks.

Q: How heavy is the OLAS tag?

A: Weighing in at 19 grams including the wrist strap the OLAS tag weighs considerably less than your standard wrist watch.

Connect with the team...

We will be posting regular updates on the progress of OLAS on our Facebook page along with videos demonstrating OLAS.

Message the team or message us on Facebook and we will get back to you. It is a forum for discussion and we look forward to hearing from you.

It is a new technology designed to make you safer at sea, so we want to hear your thoughts, questions and ideas about OLAS.

Email:

Telephone: +44 (0)1798 839300

About Exposure Marine

A British engineering and technology company who pioneer personal marine and bicycle lighting. All of our products are designed to excel in the harshest environments in the world. Learn more...

Our lighting range has been designed, developed and tested alongside the world's top offshore Race Teams including Volvo Ocean Race Winners Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing and British Vendee Globe sailor Alex Thomson.