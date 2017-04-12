Scallywag smashes San Fernando Race record by over 15 hours

by RHKYC Media today at 8:39 pm

Hong Kong's 100' super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee sailed into San Fernando, Philippines at 23:47:17hrs Friday - absolutely smashing the 2001 San Fernando Race record of 49h 55m 12s by an incredible 15 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds.

The 2001 record was set by Sam Chan's 70' ULDB Sled, FfreeFire, Sam Chan is also taking part in this San Fernando race onboard his other FreeFire, a TP52, and is expected to arrive in San Fernando on Saturday evening.

The new San Fernando Race record now stands at an imposing 34h, 27m and 17s.

This is the second Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club race record that Scallywag holds – she raced her way to the record books last November in the Hong Kong to Hainan Race and holds an impressive record of 23h 31m 52s.

Currently Scallywag is in 1st place in IRC 0 and 1st in IRC Overall but the final results will become clear once the rest of the fleet nears the finish.

This year armchair sailors are racing alongside the fleet against 18,000+ virtual skippers on Virtual Regatta and/or Sailonline.org.

The San Fernando Race also supports the San Fernando Race Foundation which helps fund the Faith Rescue Home in San Fernando, La Union, Philippines.

Further information about the race is available on the event website, www.sanfernandorace.com