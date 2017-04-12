Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
McLube HullKote - 7880
McLube HullKote - 7880

Scallywag smashes San Fernando Race record by over 15 hours

by RHKYC Media today at 8:39 pm 12 April 2017
Scallywag smashes the San Fernando Race record © RHKYC / Naomi Rebecca

Hong Kong's 100' super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee sailed into San Fernando, Philippines at 23:47:17hrs Friday - absolutely smashing the 2001 San Fernando Race record of 49h 55m 12s by an incredible 15 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds.

The 2001 record was set by Sam Chan's 70' ULDB Sled, FfreeFire, Sam Chan is also taking part in this San Fernando race onboard his other FreeFire, a TP52, and is expected to arrive in San Fernando on Saturday evening.

The new San Fernando Race record now stands at an imposing 34h, 27m and 17s.

This is the second Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club race record that Scallywag holds – she raced her way to the record books last November in the Hong Kong to Hainan Race and holds an impressive record of 23h 31m 52s.

Currently Scallywag is in 1st place in IRC 0 and 1st in IRC Overall but the final results will become clear once the rest of the fleet nears the finish.

This year armchair sailors are racing alongside the fleet against 18,000+ virtual skippers on Virtual Regatta and/or Sailonline.org.

The San Fernando Race also supports the San Fernando Race Foundation which helps fund the Faith Rescue Home in San Fernando, La Union, Philippines.

Further information about the race is available on the event website, www.sanfernandorace.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Scallywag set to break record
In the San Fernando Race After the early retirement of Steve Ho's Felci 45 Surfdude last night and return to Hong Kong due to halyard problems, 15 boats are now racing along the rhumb line towards San Fernando, Philippines. Posted today at 10:49 am Les Voiles de St. Barth day 2
A Different Day, A Different Story Shiftier breeze and a change in the direction and design of the racecourse, in comparison to yesterday, forced many competitors to shift gears for the second day of racing and yielded a mixed bag of results for the event's nine classes. Posted today at 6:55 am Strong, diverse line-up
For the RORC annual training regatta Britain's premature summer looks set to continue into this weekend for the Royal Ocean Racing Club's Easter Challenge, running on the Solent from Good Friday until Easter Sunday. Posted on 12 Apr 40th Anniversary San Fernando Race underway
16 boats set off from Hong Kong 16 boats came out for the 40th Anniversary of the San Fernando Race, a 480nm race across the South China Sea from Hong Kong to San Fernando, Philippines. Posted on 12 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth day 1
Battles set stage for competitive week Glittering waters, sunlit skies and consistent breeze created the perfect Caribbean backdrop for the stacked competition that took to the starting line for day one of racing at Les Voiles de St. Barth. Posted on 12 Apr Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection 2.0
30% quicker drying and improved water beading New for 2017, the Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection is constructed from the latest in Elite fabric technology; ELITE//2.0 and is derived and evolved from the multi award winning Elite range. Posted on 11 Apr Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship weekend 1
David & Kirsty Apthorp's J-Dream smashes it J/88 J-Dream (David & Kirsty Apthorp) will be hard to catch in the J/88 class after five straight wins on the first weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship (08/09 April). Posted on 10 Apr Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 5
Hazy but not lazy Another day of varied racing conditions on day 5 of the Helly Hensen Warsash Spring Series a light and hazy day for crews, but certainly not lazy. Posted on 10 Apr Betsy Island Race in Hobart
Octogenarian sailor's IRC pennant Senior Hobart yachtsman Don Calvert, now in his early 80s, yesterday added another pennant to a long and successful local and international career with his Castro 40, Intrigue. Posted on 9 Apr Sea Bags announced as Sustainability Sponsor
At Antigua Sailing Week 2017 Sea Bags, a brand at the forefront of giving a second life to used sails, has signed on as a sponsor for Antigua Sailing Week. The partnership supports an on-going commitment to promote environmentally responsible behaviour. Posted on 8 Apr

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy