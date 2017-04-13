Ed Wright announces Tokyo 2020 Olympic Campaign

by Ajay Rau

Former world champion, Edward Wright, will officially start his Tokyo 2020 Olympic campaign for Gold, at the 2017 Sailing World Cup in France this April.

Born in Nottingham, UK, it has been Wright's lifelong ambition to represent Great Britain and win gold at an Olympic Games. Through the British Sailing Team, Edward Wright has proudly flown the Union Jack dominating the Finn class for the past decade. In 2010, Wright was nominated for the prestigious ISAF Sailor of the Year. In World Championships alone, he has won one gold, two silvers and three bronze medals. The only medal missing in his trophy cabinet, Olympic Gold.

"I have been lucky enough to learn from the best sailors in the world, training with and competing against them. Seeing and trying to emulate how mentally strong they are, how focused and dedicated. They push me to improve my game further and further leaving no stone unturned, getting me to a level I only dreamt of as a child. I am still wondering how far along this path and dream I can go, from European and World champion and hopefully further in the future" says Wright.

The former world champion is driven more than ever to make sure he continues to dominate the Finn fleet early on in this Olympic cycle. "Getting to the top and staying here is the aim for this cycle. I have been building my fitness year after year and with the Finn going in the direction of athleticism it's favouring me. I can't wait to see what this next Olympic cycle will bring" states Wright.

This year he will kick off his campaign at the 2017 Sailing World Cup in France and will aim to be at his peak at the 2017 World Championships in Hungary. In 2018, Wright hopes to qualify Great Britain for Tokyo 2020 at the World Championships in Denmark. It is then down to the British trial system to decide who goes to Tokyo 2020. If selected, it will be his first Olympic games. This is just the beginning to Edward Wright's journey to 2020 Gold!

Edward greatly thanks his sponsors and supporters. Without them his Tokyo Olympic campaign wouldn't be possible. Thank you to the British sailing team, UK National Lottery, UK Sport, Volvo and Musto.