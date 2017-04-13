Please select your home edition
Ed Wright announces Tokyo 2020 Olympic Campaign

by Ajay Rau today at 5:18 pm 13 April 2017
Ed Wright announces his Tokyo 2020 Olympic Campaign © Ricardo Pinto

Former world champion, Edward Wright, will officially start his Tokyo 2020 Olympic campaign for Gold, at the 2017 Sailing World Cup in France this April.

Born in Nottingham, UK, it has been Wright's lifelong ambition to represent Great Britain and win gold at an Olympic Games. Through the British Sailing Team, Edward Wright has proudly flown the Union Jack dominating the Finn class for the past decade. In 2010, Wright was nominated for the prestigious ISAF Sailor of the Year. In World Championships alone, he has won one gold, two silvers and three bronze medals. The only medal missing in his trophy cabinet, Olympic Gold.

"I have been lucky enough to learn from the best sailors in the world, training with and competing against them. Seeing and trying to emulate how mentally strong they are, how focused and dedicated. They push me to improve my game further and further leaving no stone unturned, getting me to a level I only dreamt of as a child. I am still wondering how far along this path and dream I can go, from European and World champion and hopefully further in the future" says Wright.

The former world champion is driven more than ever to make sure he continues to dominate the Finn fleet early on in this Olympic cycle. "Getting to the top and staying here is the aim for this cycle. I have been building my fitness year after year and with the Finn going in the direction of athleticism it's favouring me. I can't wait to see what this next Olympic cycle will bring" states Wright.

This year he will kick off his campaign at the 2017 Sailing World Cup in France and will aim to be at his peak at the 2017 World Championships in Hungary. In 2018, Wright hopes to qualify Great Britain for Tokyo 2020 at the World Championships in Denmark. It is then down to the British trial system to decide who goes to Tokyo 2020. If selected, it will be his first Olympic games. This is just the beginning to Edward Wright's journey to 2020 Gold!

Edward greatly thanks his sponsors and supporters. Without them his Tokyo Olympic campaign wouldn't be possible. Thank you to the British sailing team, UK National Lottery, UK Sport, Volvo and Musto.

Related Articles

Musto and the British Sailing Team
Official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear Musto are thrilled to announce that they are, once again, the official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear to the British Sailing Team. Posted on 12 Apr Finns at Mengeham Rythe
Glorious sunshine for second RYA Spring Series Ranker 28 Finns travelled to Mengeham for the second of the RYA Spring Series of ranking events – 5 short sharp races per day to keep the fleet together and to provide plenty of early season starting and mark rounding practice in glorious sunshine. Posted on 10 Apr Is the F In Fun going to be lacking in the future?
David Henshall discusses what's gone wrong Thanks to the amazing golden efforts in the 470 of Hannah Mills crewed by Saskia Clark and Giles Scott in the Finn, the UK, via the RYA, could once again claim to be the 'most successful nation' at the Rio Olympics. Posted on 10 Apr boats.com/YJA Special Award for Sparky
Britain's former Olympic sailing coach Stephen 'Sparky' Park has been presented with a boats.com/YJA Special Award for services to the sport of sailing. The award was presented by Barry Pickthall, Chairman of the Yachting Journalists' Association and former Chairman Bob Fisher. Posted on 6 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR overall
Big steps and baby steps, Palma winners crowned A mix of established Rio Olympic campaigners and emerging young talent shared the top podium spots when racing ended Saturday with a brisk 25kts Mistral offshore wind which brought the 646 boat regatta to spectacular, challenging finale. Posted on 1 Apr Palma 49er gold for Peters-Sterritt
At the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR Podium Potential 49er talents James Peters and Fynn Sterritt secured their first senior international regatta victory as the Princess Sofia Trophy drew to close in Palma on Saturday. Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR overall
Five Finn finale makes magic moments in Palma Put five top Finn sailors on a beautiful stretch of turquoise waters, 25 knots of wind and baking hot sunshine and you have a recipe for some magic happening. Magic happened today in Palma. Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 5
Changing the narrative for an exciting finish in Palma Five sailors will contend the medal race final at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR in Palma on Saturday as the testing of the new event format comes to a close. Posted on 31 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 5
Showdown Saturday on the Bay of Palma The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR on Mallorca's Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors but also for the new formats which are designed to produce simpler, more engaging action on the last day. Posted on 31 Mar Brits going for gold in Palma
At the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR Friday brought the last chance for Britain's sailors to qualify for medal races and grand final positions at the 48th Princess Sofia Trophy, with James Peters-Fynn Sterritt in the 49er and rising Laser star Elliot Hanson set to go for Palma gold. Posted on 31 Mar

