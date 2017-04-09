Please select your home edition
Musto Skiff UK Series Round 2 at Stokes Bay Sailing Club

by Ben Schooling today at 4:36 pm 8-9 April 2017

A record open entry of 35 Musto Skiffs took to the water for round two of the UK Series at Stokes Bay Sailing club, the home of the Musto Skiff class.

As per Rutland the fleet was joined by the RS800s, B14s and 4000s (in place of the Cherubs) which made for a great atmosphere and buzz around the club with +70 boats rigging up in anticipation of a great weekend of racing. It also meant that the club were a little short of marks for both courses which was to prove costly for one competitor!

Racing got away after a short postponement ashore to allow the morning fog to clear and the sun to burn through. With adverse tide running the majority of the fleet opted to head inshore up the beat in a steady 8-10kts and it was Ben Schooling who held the best lane up the track to lead round the windward mark from Alex Knight. At the leeward mark Schooling confused by the lack of gate rounded to starboard and headed back up to the favoured in shore route. Knight followed suit but quickly spotted his mistake and unwound himself as George Hand rounded correctly to port. By the final run Schooling had extended from Hand with Knight in third but the result was not count due to the mark rounding blunder and Andy Rice was promoted to third. A classic School boy error!

Conditions for race 2 were much the same with the inshore track paying with slacker tide and a marginal favoured wind bend off the shore. This time it was seasoned campaigner Dave Annan who found the quickest path up the shore and had a decent lead at the windward mark. The rest of the pack chased hard but couldn't catch Dave who held onto a slim victory from Dan Kilsby and Bruce Keen on a shortened 2 lap race. Congrats to Dave on a well-earned bullet!

By race 3 the tide had turned and after two general recalls the PRO opted for the black flag and a whiteboard with large letters displaying TIDE!! Unfortunately Dave Poston and Mark Cooper still pushed the line too hard and came away with a DSQ for their efforts. At the windward mark it was Fireball World Champion Tom Gillard who found the best pressure to lead round but by the finish it was man on a mission Bruce Keen who just managed to overhaul Gillard with Kilsby rounding out the top 3.

Musto Skiffs at Stokes Bay - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Musto Skiffs at Stokes Bay - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

On Saturday night the fleet enjoyed a chicken curry by Alex and the team in the Galley, Happy Hour Rum and Coke from the bar and of course the legendary Dan Vincent quiz, expertly assisted by Mr Kilsby, Sir!

Sunday dawned sunny with a similar 8-11kts of breeze which was slightly more out the East. Race 4 and it was Andy Rice who pulled off one of his legendary starts to get a jump on the fleet and foot off into the distance. Despite George Hand applying some pressure toward the finish Andy was not to be caught and the event saw its fourth race winner from four races.

Musto Skiffs at Stokes Bay - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Musto Skiffs at Stokes Bay - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

By race 5 the tide was in full flood (or was it ebb?) and getting up to (and round) the windward mark was proving tricky. Jamie Hilton had flown down from Aberdeen borrowing the demo boat and showed he was still sharp after his winter hibernation to lead round the windward mark. The wind slowly started to clock right as per the forecast and local guru Russ Clark read the shift the best to come from 6th to 1st up the last beat and hold on to take the win from Schooling with George hand posting another podium.

With the wind shutting off as it veered and the tide still in full flow the PRO made the decision to call it quits for the day and give the travelling fleet a nice early pack up.

So with the results totted up it was the ever consistent George Hand who kept a tidy score sheet to win his second event on the bounce from Bruce Keen and a rueful Schooling in 3rd. Congratulation George and Bumble Bee!

George Hand wins the Musto Skiff Open at Stokes Bay - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
George Hand wins the Musto Skiff Open at Stokes Bay - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

Next event is Datchet 12/13th of May with hopefully some more coaching scheduled before the fleet pack up boats for the pilgrimage to Palma!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1548George HandStokes Bay SC1‑642310
2534Bruce KeenStokes Bay SC431‑9715
3544Ben SchoolingStokes Bay SC(RET)463215
4516Russ ClarkStokes Bay SC105‑164120
5372Alex KnightCastle Cove SC27510‑1224
6364Andy RiceStokes Bay SC3‑19181426
7302Dan KilsbyStokes Bay SC92312‑1426
8545Dan HendersonStokes Bay SC610‑115526
9499Tom WrightLymington Town SC5‑14781030
10567Jamie HiltonAberdeen & Stonehaven YC71187‑1633
11502Thomas GillardSheffield Viking SC‑14132131341
12469Richard PelleyStokes Bay SC8‑151014941
13520Dave PostonDatchet Water SC1918(BFD)6851
14535David AnnanGrafham Water SC21120‑291153
15375Josh BelbenStokes Bay SC1281320‑2553
16482Matt HoldenStokes Bay SC18‑221716657
17531Andrew GouldStokes Bay SC11179‑232057
18538Paul MolesworthStokes Bay SC15‑2114111858
19394Nigel WalbankLymington Town SC131615‑181559
20186Andrew SticklandThorpe Bay YC‑221212152261
21260Mark CooperBurghfield SC179(BFD)222371
22315Jason RickardsDatchet Water SC‑262022171776
23113Ed WilkinsonStokes Bay SC162319(DNC)1977
24351Harry WilsonDatchet Water SC23242121‑2789
25289Andrew WhittleBlackwater SC20‑2525242190
26396Stuart HarrisBanbury SC25‑2927192697
27250Nigel DakinStokes Bay SC‑2828232724102
28284Jon PowellPortchester SC27272825(DNF)107
29487Sean ThijsseStokes Bay SC242626(DNC)32108
3097James NuttallDatchet Water SC293024‑3128111
31304Jamie SouthwellHill Head SC(RET)34292629118
32543Steve WrightStokes Bay SC30‑33302830118
33373Tom GilbertDatchet Water SC31313130(DNC)123
34181Troy ChristensonDatchet Water SC32‑35323231127
354Oliver MorrellStokes Bay SC(DNC)3233DNFDNC137
